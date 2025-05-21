May 21, 2025
Rick Scott backs bipartisan bill cutting off funding for animal testing overseas
Rick Scott, Jeff Merkley file bill to stop U.S. funds for Chinese forced labor.

Jacob Ogles

rick scott
Scott says the move will stop 'harmful and abusive animal experiments.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says it’s time to stop funding animal testing overseas.

The Naples Republican introduced a bipartisan bill with U.S. Sen Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, that would cut off grants to such research. The Cease Animal Research Grants Overseas (CARGO) Act, would prohibit the National Institutes of Health (NIH) from awarding federal dollars to experiments on animal subjects in foreign labs.

“It is deeply concerning that Americans’ taxpayer dollars have been used to fund harmful and abusive animal experiments overseas that lack the same oversight and accountability as labs here in the United States,” Scott said. “The CARGO Act will put an end to this misuse of funds and ensure taxpayer-funded research isn’t contributing to the abuse of animals in labs abroad.”

The bill comes after reports of NIH-funded research at the Caucaseco Scientific Research Center in Colombia.

The Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca in 2023 brought action against researchers Sócrates Herrera Valencia and Myriam Arévalo Ramírez after an investigation found a number of dead and severely injured primates in their care, including a monkey that lost an eye.

The scientists were ultimately fined $281,000 for animal mistreatment, and a scientific journal retracted a paper based on the pair’s research, according to a timeline assembled by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The researchers received more than $17 million in NIH funding starting in 2003. That’s just some of the funding that has gone to research overseas that would not be allowed under the bill.

“Over a period of 10 years, more than $2 billion in federal funding was given to foreign laboratories to conduct cruel experiments on animals — we need to end this waste of taxpayer dollars,” Booker said.

“The CARGO Act is bipartisan legislation that will end the funding of these types of unnecessary animal tests, which will allow these dollars to be redirected towards development of the cutting-edge alternative non-animal research models, which the NIH is now prioritizing.”

Scott’s Office said ending the funding would free up resources for more human-relevant research, which NIH announced in April would be prioritized over studies focused on animal subjects.

“For decades, our biomedical research system has relied heavily on animal models. With this initiative, NIH is ushering in a new era of innovation,” said NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya at the time.

“By integrating advances in data science and technology with our growing understanding of human biology, we can fundamentally reimagine the way research is conducted — from clinical development to real-world application. This human-based approach will accelerate innovation, improve healthcare outcomes, and deliver life-changing treatments. It marks a critical leap forward for science, public trust, and patient care.”

PETA has already endorsed the legislation filed by Scott and Booker.

“NIH burns through billions of taxpayer dollars sending checks to laboratories halfway around the world that torment, mutilate, and kill animals in pointless experiments,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo.

“PETA applauds Senators Scott and Booker for their leadership in introducing the CARGO Act, and urges everyone to contact their legislator to voice their support for this critical bill.”

