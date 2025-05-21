Ballard Partners expands in South America, partners with Esfera Brazil in São Paulo

International lobby and public affairs giant Ballard Partners has entered into a strategic partnership with Esfera Brazil, a prominent think tank and civic organization based in São Paulo.

The partnership allows Ballard Partners and Esfera to leverage respective expertise and networks to provide comprehensive public affairs and government relations services to Ballard’s clients, while also deepening Esfera’s ability to explore complex topics affecting the Western Hemisphere.

The partnership will focus on intrahemispheric advocacy, market access, business development, and policy and insight sharing. This strategic alliance will facilitate seamless collaboration on cross-border issues affecting both the U.S. and Brazil.

“We are excited to welcome Esfera to the Ballard Global Alliance,” Ballard Partners President Brian Ballard said.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to strengthening our international presence and enhancing the value we offer our clients in strategic markets. Esfera’s extensive expertise in Brazil’s political, social, and economic environment, along with its strong history of success, makes it a perfect fit for our global network. We look forward to joining forces.”

Esfera Brazil works to bring equilibrium to its home nation, which faces division. The group brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs and others to engage and generate discussion to improve and unify the nation. It also seeks to serve as a hub for Brazilian entrepreneurs to communicate with governments and institutions.

Ballard Partners, a top lobby firm in the U.S., offers bipartisan services in lobbying, legislative advocacy, public relations, public affairs and relationship management. It operates internationally, with offices in Washington, D.C.; Florida; Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Sacramento, California; Tel Aviv, Israel; Istanbul; Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria; and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Forming a partnership with Ballard Partners is a significant milestone for Esfera as we broaden the scope and depth of insights we deliver,” said João Camargo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Esfera Brazil. “A deep understanding of the shifting U.S. political landscape is critical to crafting informed, long-term policy guidance for Brazil. This strategic alliance provides Esfera with unique access to Ballard Partners’ expertise.”