May 21, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ballard Partners expands in South America, partners with Esfera Brazil in São Paulo

Janelle Irwin TaylorMay 21, 20253min1

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Fluoride wars continue: Ron DeSantis accuses dentists of backing ‘forced interventions’

HeadlinesOrlando

GOP-tied ads attacking LaVon Bracy Davis, Randolph Bracy lead to cease and desist letters

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis says anti-swatting bill will help protect ‘conservative media personalities’

ballard_partners_inc_cover
Ballard hopes to leverage Esfera’s extensive expertise in Brazil’s political, social and economic environment.

International lobby and public affairs giant Ballard Partners has entered into a strategic partnership with Esfera Brazil, a prominent think tank and civic organization based in São Paulo.

The partnership allows Ballard Partners and Esfera to leverage respective expertise and networks to provide comprehensive public affairs and government relations services to Ballard’s clients, while also deepening Esfera’s ability to explore complex topics affecting the Western Hemisphere.

The partnership will focus on intrahemispheric advocacy, market access, business development, and policy and insight sharing. This strategic alliance will facilitate seamless collaboration on cross-border issues affecting both the U.S. and Brazil.

“We are excited to welcome Esfera to the Ballard Global Alliance,” Ballard Partners President Brian Ballard said.

“This collaboration underscores our dedication to strengthening our international presence and enhancing the value we offer our clients in strategic markets. Esfera’s extensive expertise in Brazil’s political, social, and economic environment, along with its strong history of success, makes it a perfect fit for our global network. We look forward to joining forces.”

Esfera Brazil works to bring equilibrium to its home nation, which faces division. The group brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs and others to engage and generate discussion to improve and unify the nation. It also seeks to serve as a hub for Brazilian entrepreneurs to communicate with governments and institutions.

Ballard Partners, a top lobby firm in the U.S., offers bipartisan services in lobbying, legislative advocacy, public relations, public affairs and relationship management. It operates internationally, with offices in Washington, D.C.; Florida; Boston; Chicago; Los Angeles; Sacramento, California; Tel Aviv, Israel; Istanbul; Abuja and Lagos in Nigeria; and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Forming a partnership with Ballard Partners is a significant milestone for Esfera as we broaden the scope and depth of insights we deliver,” said João Camargo, Chair of the Board of Directors of Esfera Brazil. “A deep understanding of the shifting U.S. political landscape is critical to crafting informed, long-term policy guidance for Brazil. This strategic alliance provides Esfera with unique access to Ballard Partners’ expertise.”

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPlay ball: Fallen Governor's Mansion tree turned into baseball bats

nextGov. DeSantis says anti-swatting bill will help protect 'conservative media personalities'

One comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories