Fluoride wars continue: Ron DeSantis accuses dentists of backing ‘forced interventions’

Fluoride wars continue between the Florida Governor and the American Dental Association (ADA), with Gov. Ron DeSantis deriding the trade group.

“They don’t trust people to take care of themselves,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

DeSantis was responding to a statement the ADA released condemning Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s opposition to fluoride being added to city water systems. The Governor has made the practice illegal after signing the Florida Farm Bill, a measure lawmakers passed this Session.

The ADA called Ladapo’s description of fluoridation as “medical malpractice” a “dangerous statement.”

“They want to make this decision for other people,” DeSantis said, contending the ADA wanted to “force it in their drinking water so you can fluoridate them that way.”

“I think we’re better off letting people make their own decisions when it comes to this. And so I understand that there’s different entities that believe in these forced interventions. Our view in Florida is that we’ve got to focus on informed consent. And that’s what we’ve done here.”

DeSantis has been outspoken against the once-uncontroversial additive, calling it “forced medication when they’re jamming fluoride in your water supply.”