May 21, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Fluoride wars continue: Ron DeSantis accuses dentists of backing ‘forced interventions’
Image via Fox News

A.G. GancarskiMay 21, 20252min3

Related Articles

EducationHeadlines

‘This new law will save lives’: Governor signs measure improving anaphylaxis treatment in schools

APoliticalHeadlines

Housing market hitting the brakes? New analysis finds Florida dominates areas slashing home prices

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Chris Castro: Clean energy is no longer the future. It’s here and it’s for everyone

DeSantis Fox News
'They don't trust people to take care of themselves.'

Fluoride wars continue between the Florida Governor and the American Dental Association (ADA), with Gov. Ron DeSantis deriding the trade group.

“They don’t trust people to take care of themselves,” DeSantis said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

DeSantis was responding to a statement the ADA released condemning Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo’s opposition to fluoride being added to city water systems. The Governor has made the practice illegal after signing the Florida Farm Bill, a measure lawmakers passed this Session.

The ADA called Ladapo’s description of fluoridation as “medical malpractice” a “dangerous statement.”

“They want to make this decision for other people,” DeSantis said, contending the ADA wanted to “force it in their drinking water so you can fluoridate them that way.”

“I think we’re better off letting people make their own decisions when it comes to this. And so I understand that there’s different entities that believe in these forced interventions. Our view in Florida is that we’ve got to focus on informed consent. And that’s what we’ve done here.”

DeSantis has been outspoken against the once-uncontroversial additive, calling it “forced medication when they’re jamming fluoride in your water supply.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGOP-tied ads attacking LaVon Bracy Davis, Randolph Bracy lead to cease and desist letters

nextChris Castro: Clean energy is no longer the future. It’s here and it’s for everyone

3 comments

  • Paul

    May 21, 2025 at 11:55 am

    Ron’s theme song: “I’m a Loser” by The Beatles.

    Reply

    • ScienceBLVR

      May 21, 2025 at 12:07 pm

      Soon, it will be the Beatles, Nowhere Man..

      Reply

  • William G Pigman

    May 21, 2025 at 11:57 am

    Someone is going to make a lot of money , with fluoride pills very soon.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories