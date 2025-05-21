Chris Castro: Clean energy is no longer the future. It’s here and it’s for everyone

This rapid growth in the clean energy space isn’t accidental. It’s the result of smart public policy, historic federal investment, and private-sector innovation, all working together to create cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient energy for all.

I’ve had the privilege of serving on both sides of that progress — at the U.S. Department of Energy, where I helped lead the deployment of clean energy across 28 different grant programs, and now as executive vice president at Climate First Bank, a mission-driven financial institution scaling equitable solar and storage solutions across Florida and beyond.

During my tenure throughout my roles in the clean energy space, one thing has become unavoidably apparent: clean energy is here to stay, and it’s growing fast.

Let’s be clear: clean energy is not just viable, it’s dominant. In 2024, 96% of new energy coming online was carbon-free, with 60% being solar. That’s projected to repeat in 2025. We’re also seeing massive momentum in domestic clean energy manufacturing: more than 176 solar manufacturing and supply chain facilities are operating across the U.S., with nearly 900 clean energy projects underway or retrofitting as of Jan. 20. Thanks to forward-thinking policy, solar has become a growing investment opportunity, with over $1 trillion in private sector capital invested in current and completed projects.

Clean energy now sees twice the economic growth of other sectors, creating good, sustainable jobs. Women and people of color lead that workforce expansion, especially in the Sunshine State.

In fact, Florida ranks in the top five states in nearly every solar category, with a booming contractor network and broad public interest.

The Inflation Reduction Act supercharged this momentum, putting clean energy “on sale” for the next decade with generous tax credits and direct pay incentives. It’s the single largest investment in climate and energy in U.S. history — and it’s delivering.

But this clean energy boom must reach everyone, not just the wealthiest ZIP codes.

At Climate First Bank, we’ve made that our mission. In just three years, we’ve funded over $175 million in solar loans and originated over 4,000 projects — one-third of which serve low — and moderate-income households.

Thanks to new federal tax credits, nonprofits like churches and child care centers can now receive rebate checks for going solar. We’re also helping municipalities, schools, and hospitals seize these opportunities — entities often anchoring resilience in their communities.

As climate-related weather becomes more extreme, clean energy is no longer just about cost savings. Through HUD funding, we’re helping retrofit low-income community centers with solar and storage so they can act as resiliency hubs when the grid goes down due to natural disasters. It’s not just about staying online; it’s about keeping our communities safe.

Despite the progress, a major obstacle remains awareness. Too many households and businesses still assume clean energy is out of reach. They don’t know they qualify or don’t even know where to begin.

That’s why we must celebrate and replicate success. We must continue telling stories of nonprofits, small businesses, and low-to-moderate income families making the switch. We must amplify the message that clean energy is now and is for everyone.

An essential key to building upon success in the clean energy space is ensuring we protect what’s working. The clean energy tax credits driving this transformation are under threat. If we want to maintain momentum, we must contact our representatives and demand that they protect these policies.

I always say it’s amazing what can be accomplished when you decide to position yourself to be a force for good. The opportunity before us is enormous: to build a cleaner, more ethical, more inclusive energy system for all.

The clean energy transition is irresistible and unstoppable. Let’s ensure it’s also equitable. Let’s keep Florida — and America — at the forefront of a future we all deserve.

___

Chris Castro is the founding director and EVP, Chief Sustainability Officer at Climate First Bank. With a distinguished career in sustainability and clean energy, Chris has significantly contributed to environmental initiatives. Before joining Climate First Bank, Chris served as a presidential appointee for the Biden-Harris administration, managing a $16 billion portfolio of grants and technical assistance programs at the U.S. Department of Energy. Chris’s career also includes nearly a decade of service in the City of Orlando, where he held various roles, including senior adviser to Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Director of Sustainability & Resilience.