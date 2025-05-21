‘This new law will save lives’: Governor signs measure improving anaphylaxis treatment in schools

Florida’s public school students at risk of anaphylaxis will now have better access to EpiPens and emergency plans after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new piece of legislation.

Orlando Democratic Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith backed the legislation (SB 1514), which expands anaphylaxis availability and training in public schools. Orlando Democratic Rep. Rita Harris sponsored the House companion bill (HB 1197).

The new law takes effect July 1. It will require all K-8 public school personnel to be prepared to administer emergency epinephrine to students who are experiencing anaphylaxis while on school grounds, including at school-sponsored activities before and after school hours.

Smith said in a press release that it was vital to ensure public schools understand the risks or anaphylaxis and how to promptly respond if a student is exposed to an allergen.

“The passage of this new law will save lives and give parents peace of mind that their child can safely participate in school activities with personnel who are ready and able to administer EpiPens in case of a medical emergency,” Smith said.

“This would not have happened without the support of local moms like Sherry Isler, who spent years urging lawmakers to take action. The victory belongs to families like hers who made a real difference.”

Isler, an Orange County mother who supported the legislation and testified in front of a Senate committee in April, said in a statement that the legislation was “years in the making.”

“When my son Lincoln was unable to attend before school care, due to a lack of training of personnel on the administration of epinephrine, I was determined to make a change that guaranteed his access to all school-sponsored events and ensured his safety and the safety of other kids with these serious reactions,” Isler said.

“While the battle has been uphill, it is today that we celebrate this major victory for the health and safety of our students.”

Harris also celebrated the new law and thanked all those involved for making it a possibility.

“This policy will go a long way to ensure that all students in both public and charter schools have access to before and after school programs while still maintaining their anaphylaxis emergency protocol,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, this is about making sure that kids can be kids and be safe while at school.”

The Florida Department of Health’s 2022-23 Annual School Health Services Report shows there are approximately 76,000 students in Florida who are at risk of having a severe allergic reaction. Another 112,680 students who suffer from asthma could also be at risk if exposed to an allergen.

Nonprofit organization Red Sneakers for Oakley also celebrated the new law, noting in a statement that it is a major step towards keeping children safe while they are at school.

“Our organization was founded in memory of Oakley Debbs, an 11-year-old boy who tragically lost his life to a preventable anaphylactic reaction,” the nonprofit said.

“His passing is a heartbreaking reminder that food allergies are not just an inconvenience — they can be deadly without an immediate, informed response. This new law brings us closer to a world where students with food allergies are not only included — but protected.”