Ron DeSantis says ‘people like Nancy Pelosi’ couldn’t draw up the U.S. Constitution

As Gov. Ron DeSantis extolled the Founding Fathers during a speech, he suggested one of the most powerful women in the world couldn’t possibly help craft a U.S. Constitution from scratch.

“Could you imagine if, like, they had to do a Constitution now and you had people like (Nancy) Pelosi that had to be involved in it? I mean they would crash, right?” DeSantis said at a homeschooler convention.

Presumably, DeSantis’ objection to Pelosi is on ideological grounds. But he drew a contrast between her and the “very smart guys” who were part of a “very, very strong, very virtuous leadership class at the time.”

During his remarks, DeSantis also suggested that “universities” disfavor the Founding Fathers in favor of “intellectual fads … like gender and ethnicity and focusing history through those lenses rather than giving an accurate assessment of what’s going on.”

“Many of these people think that the Founding Fathers should just simply be ignored because, ‘Oh, why do they want to study folks like that who are, you know, relatively wealthy and White?’ And that’s the mindset that permeates academia,” he said.

Pelosi, who endorsed Charlie Crist against DeSantis in 2022, wasn’t the only California Democrat referenced by DeSantis Friday.

DeSantis also discussed his debate two years ago with Gov. Gavin Newsom, offering another variation of a stock line about the respective tax burdens in the two states.

“He was trying to argue with a straight face that California had lower taxes than Florida. Now, I don’t care if you’re the biggest supporter. Nobody believes that,” DeSantis said.