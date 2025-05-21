‘Another reason to be proud’: Florida Aquarium again named among best in nation

USA Today has again named The Florida Aquarium one of the top 10 aquariums in the nation as part of USA Today’s 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The downtown Tampa aquarium ranked No. 8 on the list, marking the seventh time and fifth consecutive year it has earned the national recognition.

It was the only aquarium in Florida to be honored this year.

“This is more than just a win for The Florida Aquarium — it’s a win for Tampa Bay,” Florida Aquarium President and CEO Roger Germann said.

“To be recognized year-after-year by our community and visitors nationwide is a powerful reminder that what we’re doing — whether it’s providing immersive experiences, engaging education initiatives, or driving marine conservation leadership — is making a real impact. We’re honored and deeply grateful to our guests and community who support us.”

The ranking came after a panel of experts selected 20 aquariums from across the U.S. to be considered based on excellence in visitor experience, conservation efforts and educational value. Once the set of 20 aquariums were selected, public voting determined final rankings.

“Our city has grown up alongside The Florida Aquarium, and this recognition is yet another reason to be proud,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said. “For three decades, the Aquarium has educated, inspired, and brought people together in ways that have made our community stronger. And now, it’s preparing for an even more exciting future with its expansion plans.”

Ranking first in the nation was Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, ranked No. 2. The Texas State Aquarium ranked at No. 3, with the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station and Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut rounding out the top five.

Also finishing ahead of the Florida Aquarium in the top 10 are the Tennessee Aquarium and Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

The Florida Aquarium ranked ahead of OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale, Arizona, and The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, Connecticut.

The recognition for the Florida Aquarium comes as it celebrates its 30th anniversary of providing marine conservation, education and premium guest experiences. The aquarium welcomes more than 1 million visitors each year and features interactive exhibits showcasing nearly 20,000 aquatic and terrestrial animals, including sharks and lemurs.

As part of its anniversary celebration, the aquarium is offering $30 weekday admission Monday-Friday in May, excluding Memorial Day. The attraction is also offering free admission to military service members from May 23 through May 26.

The aquarium is undergoing a $45 million expansion, its largest ever, that will include a new tide pool touch exhibit this Summer featuring animals from North America’s rugged coastlines. Next year, a new puffin habitat will open, followed by the arrival of California sea lions in 2027, which will be the first time the animals are on display on Florida’s west coast.

Future phases will include an expansion of the African penguin habitat.

The Florida Aquarium first opened on March 31, 1995. Since then, it has welcomed more than 20 million guests. The aquarium generates an annual economic impact of about $275 million. It reaches more than 2 million children through on-site education programs, and has rescued, rehabilitated and released hundreds of marine animals.