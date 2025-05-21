Jacksonville Bold for 5.21.25: Wiles calls her shot

A controversial Guana River Wildlife Management Area land swap proposal got a Sunday night swat from the woman President Donald Trump calls “the most powerful” in the world.

And as if proving the President’s sobriquet was on point, 24 hours later, it was dead.

“Guana Preserve and its beauty, familiarity and serenity is woven into the fabric of our communities and is, indeed, a treasure in Northeast Florida. To allow – even enable – this land grab to occur is outrageous and completely contrary to what our community desires. Elected and appointed leaders should vote against this development wolf in sheep’s clothing and preserve this extraordinary natural bounty,” Susie Wiles said in a statement to The Tributary.

The proposal envisioned swapping out about 3,000 acres of land in St. Johns, Lafayette, Osceola, and Volusia counties for the preserve in St. Johns County.

Wiles, who has lived in Ponte Vedra for years, quickly became the most prominent voice in the community of political heavyweights opposing the deal considered by the Acquisition and Restoration Council, which is “a 10-member group comprised of four state agency representatives, four gubernatorial appointees, one Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission appointee, and one Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services appointee.”

A measure about the proposal was placed on the state Acquisition and Restoration Council’s (ARC) Wednesday agenda with less than a week’s notice. But by Monday night, it was pulled, with everyone from Gate Petroleum to Jacksonville City Council member Matt Carlucci to likely next Gov. Byron Donalds opposing the deal.

But make no mistake: this was a flex by Wiles and a lesson to those close to the current Governor, who were mute on this proposal, that Susie Wiles is the straw that stirs the drink in this region … even if she’s busy, you know, helping to run the world.

Asked about the issue Tuesday, DeSantis blamed a “private landowner” for the swap proposal.

Despite representing the area in Congress, he was mute about its merits and responded guardedly and tersely, breaking from his usual outspoken nature.

League of their own

Duval County is well represented in the 2025 Municipal Achievement Awards from the Florida League of Cities.

Jacksonville’s Small and Emerging Businesses Program earned the Economic Advancement Award.

“To ensure equitable access to resources, JSEB has facilitated more than 50 outreach events across all 19 districts of Jacksonville. Over the past two years, the number of JSEB-certified businesses has doubled, with participating companies earning more than $106 million in city contracts. The program’s five-pillar approach, focused on legislation, education, community, capital and contracts, offers a replicable model for economic development.”

Additionally, Jacksonville Beach is honored with the Public Engagement Award for its “Take 2 Tuesdays,” a weekly two-minute video series that simplifies city topics from lifeguard recruiting to code enforcement and shares them on social media.

“With more than 60,000 views and consistent public interaction, the low-cost, in-house series has become a trusted platform that connects residents with their local government in a clear and consistent way that meets today’s communications challenges with authenticity and clarity,” the League says.

“Florida’s cities are constantly developing creative, community-driven solutions to meet local needs and improve residents’ quality of life,” said FLC President and Cocoa Mayor Michael C. Blake. “It is truly inspiring to see what has been accomplished thanks to local leaders who have turned these visionary projects into reality. A heartfelt congratulations to the 2025 Florida Municipal Achievement Award winners!”

Out of circulation?

While Elizabeth Andersen’s nomination to the Jacksonville Public Library Board of Trustees isn’t entirely dead, the City Council Rules Committee is giving her a negative review.

Monday’s meeting saw the panel oppose the Donna Deegan pick by a 5-3 vote, with Council President Randy White also weighing in.

While the full City Council will still consider her nomination next Tuesday, the Rules verdict suggests that Anderson, a former Duval County School Board member and the current CEO of OneJax, may have difficulty passing the supermajority GOP City Council.

During her introductory remarks to the committee, Andersen decried “false” claims about her beliefs as an attempt to “derail” her nomination in recent weeks.

“See beyond the noise,” she urged Council members considering her nomination.

But that plea was for naught.

Republican Terrance Freeman lamented Andersen as part of the succession of nominees from the Deegan administration that divides the public, which he said was a sharp break from the past. He designed to make “leaders … debate and fight” and take controversial votes.

Meanwhile, parental rights activist Tia Bess said Andersen referred to her as a “token person” who was “paraded out” in support of right-wing causes.

Asked about that, Andersen said she didn’t “regret calling out what I believe is an unhealthy and unfair practice,” but that it was not her “intention to hurt someone,” and said she valued “inclusive spaces.”

New zoo revue

“For Animals. For Plants. Forever.”

One of Jacksonville’s cornerstone attractions has a new motto and fresh branding for the summer.

“This rebrand is more than a new logo, it’s a reflection of who we are and where we’re going,” said Nikki Smith, the Zoo’s Chief Philanthropy and Marketing Officer. “We’re not just a place for animals. We’re also a thriving botanical garden, a conservation leader, and a hub for education for all ages.”

The botanical gardens’ spotlight is long overdue, given that the facility has more than 1,000 plant species … just a few more than the average backyard.

Those who watch television have likely seen the new ad, but if you haven’t, take a look.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

Rory and the Renegades

A Jacksonville City Council member is celebrating a new event space that he tells Bold will be “incredible for political events.”

Overbrook Ventures led the acquisition team of “Renegades on the River” in Crescent City, and Rory Diamond was instrumental in that process.

“The King family built an absolutely rocking Florida landmark, and our team is honored to take on the tradition,” said Overbrook Ventures Principal Diamond.

If you’re a fan of springs, plenty are nearby, including Silver Glen Springs, Salt Springs, Ocklawaha River, Mud Springs, Welaka Springs and Juniper Run.

Fire fly

The mess and disorder at Jacksonville International Airport (JIA) caused by a fire in a parking garage will linger for quite a while.

The blaze ignited in the afternoon of May 16 in the hourly parking garage just to the east of the entrance to the JIA concourses, temporarily closing the airport. It took hours for firefighters to bring the fire under control, and when they did, about 50 vehicles were destroyed. The heat from the fire was so intense that it damaged the structure of the garage, and that element of the airport parking areas will be closed indefinitely.

The Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) advised travelers to avoid the hourly garage directly adjacent to the airport concourses and entrance. If they’re using the hub, travelers will need to use other daily parking areas.

“The Hourly Garage remains closed. Officials have established a collapse zone. At this time, only authorized personnel are able to access the garage. All other individuals are prohibited from entering this area to ensure their safety. Crews are working to establish safe areas of the garage where cars may be removed. We believe certain areas will be deemed safe and cleared later this week,” a JAA statement said.

It’s still not exactly clear how the fire started, but dozens of vehicles were left in burned-out hulks, and some of the support beams and other structural elements of the parking garage building literally crumbled in some areas.

While damage to vehicles and structures was extreme, no one was hurt in the fire.

Jobless Jump

Florida’s unemployment rate ticked up for the first time in two months in April, according to FloridaCommerce.

Data from the state’s jobs and business bureau shows that last month’s unemployment rate was 3.7%. That’s an increase from the March figure of 3.6%, and it’s also the third bump in Florida’s unemployment rate this year.

The year-over-year comparison shows a starker 0.4% increase. The unemployment rate in April 2024 was 3.2%.

Florida’s unemployment rate, which held steady at 4.2%, is still lower than the national figure. This is the 54th month in a row that Florida’s unemployment rate has been below the national rate.

After seasonal adjustments, 410,000 Floridians were unemployed last month out of a workforce of 11.2 million. The labor force figure is a new high for the state; FloridaCommerce officials attribute that to the addition of 3.6 million new businesses since 2019.

Florida’s robust tourism industry is also helping to buoy the economy. There were 33.1 million visitors in the fourth quarter of 2024, the highest number of visitors ever recorded for the final three months of a year.

“Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida continues to expand target industries by remaining committed to growth and strategic investments,” said Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “With a $1.7 trillion economy, Florida ranks as the No. 1 economy in the nation, we continue to attract talent and build confidence for businesses and a future full of opportunity for Floridians.”

Large metropolitan areas showed notable increases beyond South Florida cities and smaller areas. Jacksonville and the Tampa areas posted a 3.5% jobless rate, up from April 2024’s rate of 3% for each metro area.

SBDC is A-OK

FloridaCommerce says the state’s support network for small-business owners and entrepreneurs had a prolific year in 2024.

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) network had “another banner year of empowering entrepreneurs and driving statewide economic growth,” a FloridaCommerce press release said. According to the review, SBDC advisers provided 107,000 hours in consulting to small-business professionals last year. That amounts to servicing about 15,000 small-business clients across the state.

That consulting paid off for those clients, as the analysis concluded that small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Sunshine State secured about $304 million in capital in 2024. The guidance provided by SBDC counselors also translated to another $732 million in government contracts awarded to small businesses.

In total, FloridaCommerce analysts suggest that all that success has impacted the state with about 19,800 jobs. Entrepreneur sales increased by about $3.8 billion, and 1,019 new businesses were started in the Sunshine State last year, thanks to SBDC involvement.

For about 45 years, the SBDC has supported hundreds of thousands of small-business owners and entrepreneurs. There are more than 40 SBDC outlet offices across Florida, each providing economic and financial assistance, market research, and advice to small businesses.

Many SBDC office operations are located on or associated with state colleges. The University of North Florida has been home to the SBDC branch for the First Coast, serving 18 counties since 1976.

“Deals of the Year”

Two major business ventures on the First Coast worth a combined $245 million in investments are being recognized as “Deals of the Year” by the Florida Economic Development Council (FEDC).

One of those deals is the planned addition of a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Jacksonville, where autonomous vehicles will be built. The other is a Publix pharmaceutical facility planned for St. Johns County that will initially fulfill an estimated 500,000 prescriptions per week and will increase to about 1 million once it’s fully operational.

FEDC officials announced the awards this month.

The autonomous vehicle factory to be operated by Holon was announced in March after JAXUSA Partnership, a business-development wing of JAX Chamber, conducted a feasibility study. The analysis concluded that the Holon factory could contribute some $300 million to the Northeast Florida economy. FEDC officials called that project the “Regional Deal of the Year.”

Holon will build a new facility in Jacksonville to produce 15-passenger self-driving vehicles. The factory is set to open in 2028.

The Publix Super Markets pharmaceutical manufacturing facility will be built in St. Johns County and operational in 2026. The St. Johns County Economic Development Department helped broker the deal for the 168,480-square-foot building off Accolade Avenue.

That St. Johns development was labeled the “Urban Deal of the Year,” by FEDC.

The big manager who could

Pinsly Railroad Co. has named Arthur Chandler as vice president of Engineering.

Chandler, who has been in the business for decades, will take over the position at the Jacksonville-based rail company. He’ll oversee annual capital spending and initiatives in the engineering sector.

“I am thrilled to welcome Arthur to the team,” said Scott Linn, chief operating officer for Pinsly. “Having someone with his extensive experience leading our major efforts will greatly improve our ability to be the leader in engineering policy, training, infrastructure testing and – most importantly – safety in the railroad industry.”

Chandler has been in the railroad industry for about 20 years and spent much of that time with CSX Corp., a company also based in Jacksonville. He started his railroad career in 2005 as a management trainee in engineering. He also spent years with Genesee & Wyoming, another railroad company, where he held multiple positions.

Jaguars begin offseason practices

It is only the beginning, but the Liam Coen era has officially begun with this week’s organized team activities (OTAs) start.

The Jaguars’ full roster — rookies and veterans — were on the field this week learning new offensive and defensive schemes and taking the first steps toward Coen’s first season as a head coach.

Coen, who comes from an offensive background, recognizes how early in the process it is.

“It’s not going to be as clean as you’d like it to be,” Coen said. “But what’s cool is you do feel a little bit of an energy. (I) saw Travis (Hunter) make a couple of plays when the ball went his way, you see the hands that he does present. I thought Dyami Brown had a really nice day.”

While Hunter has been the focal point of the offseason since he was drafted last month (even billboards around town feature the rookie), Trevor Lawrence’s improved play is the biggest key to the Jaguars’ bounceback from a forgettable 4-13 season.

Working in a new offensive system under Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Lawrence is still learning, but he likes what he has seen of the new approach so far.

“I really like it. It has a lot of answers. It’s great,” Lawrence said after Monday’s first practice. “It puts a lot on the players. You have to know your stuff, but it gives you all the answers. You don’t feel like you are stuck in a play that’s not set up for success. It gives us a lot of answers. It is definitely unlike any system that I have learned before.”

If that sounds like an indictment on Doug Pederson’s system (and also Urban Meyer’s), it probably is. Lawrence enjoyed his best success as a pro in the second half of the 2022 season and the first half of 2023. Over a 17-game regular season stretch ending in Week 8 of the 2023 season, Lawrence led the Jaguars to 13 wins, throwing 14 touchdowns and six interceptions while passing for over 4,200 yards. If Lawrence can replicate those numbers in 2025, the Jaguars will challenge for home-field advantage. If he can approach those numbers, they can win the division.

Coen and his staff view these sessions as a learning phase. They are not a final grade but a part of the process.

“We want our guys to come out here with a growth mindset,” said first-year offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. “We’re out here to improve. Of course, we are trying to win games come the Fall, but the No. 1 priority is to improve. In order to do that, you have to be willing to fail and have that growth mindset on plays that are going to be challenging.”

Any failures in May can be corrected. There is time, although the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement limits offseason work. One thing is clear: the energy is different. With a young head coach, an inexperienced staff and a once-in-a-generation talent of a first-round pick, it feels different.

“There is an energy on the practice field. I think that starts with Liam,” Lawrence said. “He is a very energetic guy. He is passionate. He loves football and to be out here. That is one thing I noticed about him from the beginning. He has a lot of energy, and that trickles down to the staff. It is that and also the players that we have. A big variety of guys that they brought in free agency, they all fit what we are trying to do, and the culture and energy. Even a guy like Travis, bringing him in, who is just full of energy and positive, a playmaker, all those things. It is just cool to see everything come together. It seems like everything is well thought out about the type of people that are here, not just the talent.”