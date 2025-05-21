‘Ignorant, prejudiced’: Arab group sues after Orlando hotel canceled cultural event following Oct. 7

The Arab American Foundation (AAF) is suing DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld and its Hilton owners in federal court for canceling the event celebrating Palestinian heritage — and that of other Arab countries.

The group’s annual event was scheduled amid heightened tensions in the Israel-Hamas war.

“In a world where Palestinians — like many marginalized groups — are often made to feel invisible or even hated, moments like the Summit offer a sense of refuge and unity,” said plaintiff Omar Kurdi, an Ohio resident whose Orlando event got derailed, in a court filing.

“When that is taken away, it exacerbates the sense of discrimination, reinforcing feelings that you are not welcome simply because of your background.”

The canceled event made headlines earlier this year after the federal government sued in January and quickly settled with the DoubleTree.

“It has always been about everyone’s safety,” the Director of Sales for DoubleTree wrote in one email unearthed by the litigation.

But in the new lawsuit filed by AAF, the group accused the hotel and Hilton of discrimination, breach of contract and other allegations.

The hotel operators had an “ignorant, prejudiced, discriminatory, wrongful, and improper association between the conflict in Gaza/Palestine and AAF, a not-for-profit Arab cultural and heritage organization in the United States,” the lawsuit said. “Amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East, DoubleTree did not want an Arab group — in this instance, AAF — to hold any event at its Hotel.”

The lawsuit said Hilton also canceled 2023 National Conference planned by U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights Oct. 27-29, 2023, claiming “escalating security concerns” meanwhile the same weekend the DoubleTree by Universal Orlando hosted the “I LoveIsrael.org Conference.”

The AAF lawsuit seeks class action status for the 250 people who registered to attend the canceled Orlando summit.

Hilton, the hotel and AAF did not comment when Florida Politics reached out Wednesday morning.

“The jewel in the crown of AAF’s outreach efforts and programming is its annual Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit,” which brings in 400 people to the two-day event, the lawsuit said.

The AAF spent about $80,000 to plan the event which, in turn, was expected to generate a $200,000 net profit. More than 36 speakers were set to speak about leadership and celebrate Arabic culture, which the lawsuit pointed out represents a diverse group of 22 countries from not only Palestine but also Lebanon, Egypt, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Morocco.

For the 2023 event, the AAF chose the DoubleTree, a 1,042-room hotel with several big ballrooms that sat on 28 acres near Orlando’s theme park corridor, the lawsuit said.

“Rooms inside the DoubleTree’s 17-story tower offer spectacular panoramic views of SeaWorld Parks and Downtown Orlando, Florida,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit included a May 31, 2023 letter signed by Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings wishing them a successful event and praising their advocacy work to “empower Arab Americans, promote Arab culture.”

AAF and the hotel’s owner signed a contract July 14, 2023, to host the summit Nov. 3-5, 2023.

Seventy-five rooms at a daily $139 rate were blocked off and a minimum deposit of $22,000 was required for the event with food and drinks, where the minimum revenue from food and drinks would be at least $50,000. If AAF canceled, the group owed DoubleTree at least $70,850, the lawsuit said.

About 250 people had pre-registered with many planning to bring their spouses and children to Orlando.

“Following commencement of the so-called ‘Israel-Hamas War,’ on Oct. 7, 2023, AAF leadership determined to add programming, focus, and emphasis on Palestinian culture at its 2023 Annual AAF Summit,” the lawsuit said, adding “AAF’s programming was adjusted to align with and be sensitive to world events. The program highlighted Palestinian culture and music.”

Later that month, DoubleTree asked for a copy of the event’s program, a usual request, the lawsuit said.

“No host or venue had made a similar request related to any prior AAF events,” the lawsuit said.

The suit continued.

On Oct. 26, 2023, “the Director of Owner Relations for Hilton sent an email to the General Manager at DoubleTree — as well as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Operations for Crescent — explaining that Hilton had conducted research into AAF, flagging AAF’s connections to the Arab American community, and expressing concerns about the upcoming 2023 Annual AAF Summit at DoubleTree,” the lawsuit said.

“Hilton noted AAF’s connection to an Arab American United States Congresswoman and efforts to obtain federal recognition of Arab American Heritage Month.”

Hilton wanted no Hilton or DoubleTree logos removed off the podium.

Then the lawsuit accused the general manager for DoubleTree and other leaders of conspiring to cancel the event and lying about security concerns.

The hotel claimed — falsely, the lawsuit said — of receiving calls asking questions about the event from the media and the public about the AAF’s upcoming event. In reality, the hotel received two routine calls asking if the event was happening.

The hotel leaders’ plan was to postpone the AAF event and then not rebook it, according to the lawsuit.

“Why would we postpone? Is it better for us to just cancel and be done?” the General Manager wrote in one text. The GM added he wanted to cancel the event “and deal with any repercussions,” the lawsuit said.

A week before the summit, the hotel canceled the summit because it claimed “the potential risk” to attendees, staff, and other guests “under the current circumstances and world climate,” the lawsuit said.

“This was the first time in years that DoubleTree had canceled any group event against the wishes of the client-customer,” the lawsuit said.

Karim Karam, a California resident planning to attend the event and another plaintiff in the lawsuit, called the cancellation “more than a mere disappointment,” in a court filing.

“The event was a lifeline — a space where we could heal, express our struggles, and feel truly seen in a world that often dismisses us,” he wrote. “The abrupt cancellation devastated us.”

In the settlement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice from the first lawsuit, the hotel was required to issue a statement to the foundation that all guests and groups are welcome and post a notice at the hotel’s front desk for one year. The settlement also required the company to create a written anti-discrimination policy, train employees and hire a compliance officer to oversee the consent decree from the DOJ over the next two years.