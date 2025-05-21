May 21, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Defense Department accepts Boeing 747 from Qatar for Donald Trump’s use
A 13-year-old Boeing that President Donald Trump toured in Palm Beach Saturday is similar to the aircraft Qatar is gifting to the U.S. Image via The Associated Press.

Associated PressMay 21, 20256min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 5.21.25: Wiles calls her shot

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs anti-swatting bill to help protect ‘conservative media personalities.’ But it does more than that.

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Ron DeSantis lauds GOP gains in Miami-Dade, errantly touts ‘plurality’ of voters there

QATARJET
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered the U.S. Air Force to prepare to provide upgrades to the gifted aircraft.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a luxury Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday, despite ongoing questions about the ethics and legality of taking the expensive gift from a foreign nation.

The Defense Department will “work to ensure proper security measures” on the aircraft to make it safe for use by the president, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said. He added that the plane was accepted “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations.”

Trump has defended the gift, which came up during his recent Middle East trip, as a way to save tax dollars.

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE,” Trump posted on his social media site during the trip.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Bold for 5.21.25: Wiles calls her shot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories