U.S. flags now have a place to retire in Jacksonville at City Hall

Retiring a United States flag can be a solemn act, and the city of Jacksonville is starting a public program to at least make the process more convenient.

Heading into Memorial Day Weekend, Jacksonville is instituting service for residents to retire their Old Glory in a respectful and easy manner. The city’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department (MAVD) has installed a U.S. Flag Drop Box. The receptacle is outside of Suite 175 at the City Hall Annex at 117 W. Duval St., downtown.

The box makes it easy for residents to dispose of their used, faded or worn stars and stripes. The box is also a reminder of the respect that should be paid to American symbols, a City Hall news release said, and it ensures flags will be disposed of in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

That code, adopted in 1923, states, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said the flag drop box is about honoring the symbol of the country in a deeply entrenched military city.

“This Memorial Day, as we reflect on the courage and sacrifice of our fallen heroes, it’s also a perfect time to ensure we show respect to the American flag — one of our most enduring symbols of freedom,” Deegan said. “We’re proud to offer our residents this new resource to honorably retire flags that are no longer serviceable.”

The flag drop box will remain in that location outside of the City Hall Annex permanently and will be available for retired flag drop offs throughout the year.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to respect, honor, and serve those who served us,” said Harrison Conyers, Director of the MAVD. “Properly retiring worn flags is more than a ceremonial duty, it’s a gesture of gratitude, and we’re proud to offer a way for our community to participate.”

Editor’s note: Drew Dixon’s spouse is an administrative employee in the Jacksonville Mayor’s Office.