May 21, 2025
Gov. DeSantis says ‘no one’s done more for school choice as Governor’ than him

Gabrielle Russon

DeSantis
'The money should follow the student,' the Governor said at a press conference Wednesday.

During remarks in Winter Haven, Gov. Ron DeSantis called himself a school choice champion, saying, “No one’s done more for school choice as Governor than I have, and I am proud of that.”

“Parents, regardless of income, should be able to pick the best school, and that may be their local public school,” DeSantis said. “But other people may not want to do that. Maybe they go to a different school in the school district, maybe they go to charter school, maybe they go to private school. All of that I think is great, and the money should follow the student.”

Republican Governors have tried to make Florida a leader on school choice for decades, dating back to the Jeb Bush administration.

The Legislature in 2023 passed a law to expand private school scholarships, or vouchers, costing more than $3 billion in public money. School choice advocates celebrated the expansion, while critics called it a subsidy for wealthy families to send their kids to private schools that hurts public school districts financially.

But DeSantis argued Wednesday that he still supports public schools even as he backs school choice.

“I’m going to support school choice, but I’m also going to support the school districts,” DeSantis said. “I want to have good teachers in the school districts. I want to have good programs there. And that’s exactly what we’ve done. So I’m working on it. I know we got a lot of support in the Senate initially on their budget requests, and I think we’re going to be able to get it done.”

DeSantis spoke about education during Wednesday’s press conference in Winter Haven where he continued to attack Hope Florida critics. He also signed several bills, including HB 1099, which will allow law enforcement officers greater say in whether to immediately arrest individuals with a “significant medical condition.”

DeSantis also took shots at lawmakers for not yet passing the budget. 

“Maybe even one day, the Legislature will produce a budget,” DeSantis quipped.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando.

3 comments

  • ScienceBLVR

    May 21, 2025 at 5:57 pm

    Oh Ron, Tell the truth..
    The Peas know ..
    You say your trust’s gettin’ weaker
    Probably ’cause my lies just started gettin’ deeper
    And the reason for my confession is that I learned my lesson
    And I really think you ought to know the truth
    Because I lied and I cheated and I lied a little more
    But after I did it, I don’t know what I did it for..

    Reply

  • Michael K

    May 21, 2025 at 6:13 pm

    Gov. DeSantis says ‘no one’s done more to destroy public schools as Governor’ than him.

    Fixed the headline for you. You’re welcome.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    May 21, 2025 at 6:37 pm

    School choice is ONLY available for students whose parents can afford private schools…… if they can find a private school to take their child! Why should my tax money pay for Florida’s wealthy parents to send their child to a private school?

    Reply

