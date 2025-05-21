Governor signs legislation enhancing school guardian programs

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation that aims to enhance school safety measures in Florida public schools.

Zephyrhills Republican Sen. Danny Burgess sponsored the measure (SB 1470) to expand the Chris Hixon, Coach Aaron Feis, and Coach Scott Beigel School Guardian Program.

Burgess said in a statement that every Florida student deserves to feel safe at school, noting that parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their children and whether they will make it home.

“As a father of three young children, like Governor DeSantis, we stand with parents across our state who want to make certain our schools are safe,” Burgess said. “The strengthened security measures across Florida schools outlined in this bill will foster a safer environment for students to learn.”

Under the new law, which will take effect July 1, school perimeters, locked access and door security requirements would apply from 30 minutes before school to 30 minutes after school ends. Child care facilities can also now participate in a school guardian to the same extent as a private school.

Substitute teachers are also required to receive school safety protocols and procedures before beginning their first day of teaching.

“By improving coordination and creating more uniformity with how protocols are implemented, we can bolster campus protections and further prioritize the safety of both students and staff,” Burgess added. “Every year, we are incorporating lessons learned and looking for improvements. Florida families expect us to get this right. We can’t and we won’t let them down.”

Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, said in a statement that over the last several years, the Legislature has partnered with the Governor, local school districts and law enforcement to determine what steps are needed to keep schools safe.

“With input from parents, teachers, school administrators, and law enforcement, this legislation builds on our track record of continuous improvement in school safety,” Albritton said. “A secure school environment is vital to academic success for our students. Strengthening school safety training requirements will help safeguard students and faculty and give families peace of mind that their children are safe during the school day.”

The legislation will also require Sheriffs to maintain training, certification and firearm records for each school security guard certified as a safe school officer.

Classrooms with permanently installed door locks are able to use additional temporary locks during active assailant incidents under certain conditions. It must be integrated into the active assailant response plan and comply with the Florida Fire Prevention Code, among other requirements.

Panic alert systems and digital mapping systems that directly link to law enforcement would be established through the Florida Department of Education, subject to appropriation. In the original bill, $450,000 was earmarked for the systems, but was later removed through a House amendment.