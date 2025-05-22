Personnel note: Laura Streed to lead AARP Florida outreach, engagement

Laura Streed is being named Director of Outreach and Engagement at AARP Florida, effective June 8.

Streed is stepping in as longtime Outreach and Engagement Director Dionne Polite exits the role following a “distinguished tenure” at the organization.

Streed is currently AARP Florida’s Senior Associate State Director for Advocacy and Livable Communities, where she has led efforts on housing, transportation, and local advocacy.

She brings nearly two decades of experience with AARP, including eight years in Tallahassee representing AARP on a range of legislative issues from health care to consumer protection to transportation and housing.

Streed represents AARP Florida on the Florida Department of Health’s State Health Improvement Priority Area Workgroup for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Dementia and has previously served on the Florida Transportation Plan and Strategic Intermodal System Plan Steering Committee, as well as on the board of the Florida Council on Aging. Since 2013, she has worked from the AARP Florida headquarters in St. Petersburg.

“Laura has been a steady and passionate leader for AARP Florida and brings a wealth of knowledge, strategic vision, and deep commitment to serving the 50-plus community,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida State Director.

“Her expertise in state and local advocacy, livable communities, and public policy, as well as her ability to foster strong partnerships between AARP volunteers, local government leaders, and grassroots community groups, makes her the ideal person to lead our outreach efforts into the future.”

Streed earned a master’s degree in aging studies from Florida State University and has served on several statewide health and aging committees. She is a graduate of Leadership Florida’s Connect Class VII.