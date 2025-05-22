Emily Colón brings operational expertise and local government insight to The Southern Group

Emily Colón is joining The Southern Group’s Orlando office, bringing with her more than a decade of experience to the powerhouse lobbying firm.

Colón’s experience spans municipal leadership, operational excellence, and policy implementation — she most recently served as Lakeland’s Deputy City Manager, where she oversaw critical departments including public works, water utilities, and community and economic development.

She also led the city’s Office of Innovation and Strategy and served as the primary liaison to the state Legislature, managing Lakeland’s legislative agenda and strategic policy initiatives.

“Emily Colon is an outstanding public administrator whose dedication to serving others has been evident throughout her career. Her exceptional leadership and expertise in local government have earned her widespread respect across the state of Florida, particularly within the city management profession. Emily’s ability to communicate effectively and navigate complex challenges has made a lasting impact on the City of Lakeland,” Lakeland City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said.

“Now, as she transitions into a consulting role, other local governments will have the opportunity to benefit from her vast knowledge and strategic insights. Emily’s unwavering commitment to public service is truly commendable, and I am pleased that she will continue to contribute to the profession she has so passionately dedicated herself to.”

Colón began her public service journey as an intern in the office of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and later served as a Gubernatorial Fellow under now-U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Her local government career began in Pasco County, where she advanced through several key roles, including Budget Manager, Purchasing Director, and Program Administrator. During her tenure, she led the implementation of a $241 million general obligation bond program and spearheaded major countywide planning and performance initiatives.

“Emily’s career is a masterclass in operational excellence and innovative governance,” said Rachel Cone, Senior Managing Partner at The Southern Group. “Her insight into Florida’s municipal landscape and her deep relationships across government make her a valuable asset to our clients in Central Florida and beyond.”

Her credentials mirror that same results-driven mindset. Colón holds a master’s degree in public administration and an undergraduate degree in international business from the University of South Florida. She is an ICMA Credentialed Manager and a Certified Public Manager and continues to shape the field as an adjunct professor and thought leader on local government innovation.

“I’m thrilled to join The Southern Group and continue my work in public service from a new vantage point,” Colón said. “This is an exciting opportunity to help businesses and communities solve problems, seize opportunities, and successfully navigate governments at every level.”

With a strong foundation in city management and legislative affairs, Colón brings a practical, policy-driven approach to The Southern Group.