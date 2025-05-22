Personnel note: Holland & Knight adds Willie Phillips, Ronan Gulstone to Energy Regulatory Team

Two former top officials at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission are joining global law firm Holland & Knight to share their expertise.

Immediate past FERC Chair Willie Phillips and former FERC Chief of Staff and Senior Legal Adviser Ronan Gulstone are joining HK Law’s Public Policy & Regulation Practice Group in Washington as Partners. Both will also serve on the firm’s Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group and Federal & State Energy Regulation Team.

Phillips is a nationally recognized utility regulator and attorney with more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry. As FERC Chairman, he oversaw 2,000 professional, administrative and contractual staff, developed strategic plans and budgets, and represented the U.S. in international policy discussions. Phillips also served as Chair of the D.C. Public Service Commission and assistant general counsel for the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

“I’m excited to join Holland & Knight and continue serving the energy industry in this new capacity. During my tenure at FERC, I gained valuable experience and a deep understanding of the energy sector’s complexities and opportunities to secure a more reliable and affordable energy future for all Americans,” Phillips said. “The sector is navigating unprecedented challenges — from surging energy demand driven by AI data centers, to resource adequacy and the growing need for new infrastructure. I am eager to provide strategic counsel and legal advice that supports innovative solutions to these challenges in partnership with Holland & Knight’s clients.”

During Gulstone’s tenure at FERC, he advised the Commissioner about reliability, transmission, and infrastructure permitting, including for specific Commission orders, litigation, policy initiatives, and communication with Congress and media. Before FERC, Gulstone was director of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Office of Policy and Legislative Affairs. Gulstone also previously served as government affairs and public policy manager for Maryland and Washington, D.C. at Washington Gas.

“I am thrilled to join Holland & Knight, a firm renowned for the size and depth of its government and energy practices. Drawing on my experience at FERC, in local government, and in the private sector, I look forward to bolstering the Firm’s regulatory capabilities and contributing to the success of its clients,” Gulstone said.

Holland & Knight said the Phillips and Gulstone hires will bolster existing FERC capabilities, allowing them to offer comprehensive federal energy regulatory support for a wide range of stakeholders.

“We are fortunate to have such highly regarded and experienced energy regulators join our team,” said Rich Gold, who leads Holland & Knight’s Public Policy & Regulation Group. “Their knowledge and skillsets will allow us to provide a broader spectrum of legal and regulatory services, making Holland & Knight a one-stop shop for our clients’ needs.”

HK Law’s Energy and Natural Resources Industry Sector Group Chair Beth Viola added, “Willie and Ronan have been involved in some of the most crucial conversations about solving modern-day power generation problems and will bring valuable insight to our clients.”