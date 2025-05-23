Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.23.25

Good Friday morning.

As we head into the unofficial start of Summer, here’s my check-in on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It may seem like DeSantis is down and out.

His presidential ambitions went up in smoke. Many state lawmakers, whom he once exerted almost complete control over, have now turned on him. He’s facing, along with his wife, an investigation into a scandal that, much to his dismay, is not going away with the news cycle.

But make no mistake, DeSantis is more dangerous than ever.

If you listen to Florida’s Governor at his various news conferences as closely as I do, you’ll notice that it’s not so much what he says that is the most important, but how he looks and acts.

DeSantis is baring his fangs.

This week, prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into the Hope Florida scandal, which has rocked the DeSantises for weeks.

Tallahassee-area State Attorney Jack Campbell reportedly opened the investigation into $10 million from a larger Medicaid settlement that was given to the Hope Florida Foundation. That money later made its way into a political committee used to defeat Amendment 3 in the 2024 Election, which would have legalized cannabis for recreational uses among adults.

Hope Florida is a charity spearheaded by DeSantis’ wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, and the controversy is doing plenty of damage to the idea that she may run for Governor to follow in her husband’s footsteps.

It looks like the current Governor is backed into a corner. But there’s no place from which DeSantis exerts greater power than from the ropes.

And DeSantis is aggrieved. Look no further than his comments regarding the recently launched investigation.

“Based on what?” he asked when a reporter brought up the investigation, adding that the probe was “pure politics.”

But remember, there is nothing DeSantis likes being more than aggrieved. And it’s in those grievances where his sharpest barbs are launched against his enemies.

And now, those who have aggrieved DeSantis are coming after his wife. So, watch out.

We already know what DeSantis is capable of.

He has used his executive authority to remove prosecutors in a way that was unconstitutional, according to judicial interpretation, and that ended up being merely symbolic. Remember Andrew Warren and Monique Worrell?

He has removed Sheriffs. Looking at you, Scott Israel and Darryl Daniels.

He’s also suspended School Board members, including four from the Broward County School Board.

He vetoes budget items to seek revenge. Joe Gruters knows how that goes. Gruters, the longest-serving state lawmaker in Sarasota County at the time, faced DeSantis’ wrath in 2023 after he endorsed Donald Trump instead of DeSantis. It was a costly rub for Gruters, who saw more than $30 million in line-item vetoes fall victim to the Governor’s veto pen.

Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez might have some feelings on DeSantis’ penchant for retribution after the Governor vetoed an immigration package cleared in the February Special Session. The legislative leaders didn’t take up DeSantis’ plan, so he axed theirs. Ultimately, a compromise was struck, but the damage was already done.

Even America’s pastime isn’t immune to DeSantis’ vengeance. The Governor blocked funding for the Tampa Bay Rays after the team posted support for gun safety initiatives and pledged $50,000 to a Second Amendment nemesis, Everytown for Gun Safety.

It’s not exactly surprising that a leading Florida Democrat would criticize the Republican Governor. Nevertheless, Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried accused DeSantis in 2023 of “holding the state budget hostage” while running for President and called his sweeping budget vetoes that year “revenge tactics” as he tried to line up support for his own presidential bid.

And then there are the colleges and universities, which DeSantis has been systematically working to remake. New College remembers, and other higher education institutions are finding out. DeSantis ally Eric Hall was just named interim President at Pasco-Hernando State College. Jeanette Nuñez, DeSantis’ former Lieutenant Governor, was tapped to lead Florida International University after DeSantis suggested they do so. And Marva Johnson — not quite a direct DeSantis ally, but close enough — has been selected to lead FAMU.

The University of West Florida might be next. Its longtime president, Martha Saunders, announced she would resign early, at the end of the year, after DeSantis made clear he would overhaul the Pensacola-based university. In January, DeSantis appointed five people to the UWF Board of Trustees.

Two of them withdrew amid controversy. One, Scott Yenor, resigned largely over controversial statements questioning whether women belong in academia. The other, Gates García, faced questions about his support for Yenor. A third, Adam Kissel, was outright rejected by the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee. He faced criticism over his affiliation with the conservative Heritage Foundation and support for privatizing public universities.

Now, DeSantis has appointed Zack Smith to the UWF Board. Like Kissel, Smith is affiliated with the Heritage Foundation, serving as its Manager of the Supreme Court and Appellate Advocacy Program. While that appointment is subject to Senate confirmation at the next Legislative Session, Smith will be able to serve on the Board at least until then.

This all suggests that no Governor has ever worked to expand the powers of office more than DeSantis. And he shows no signs of stopping now with 18 months left in his final term.

It would be foolhardy to declare DeSantis a lame duck. And for those opposed to DeSantis’ policies, buckle up, because you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

His successful muscling out of UWF’s president and continued stacking of its Board of Trustees offer a glimpse into what may come for other state colleges and universities.

DeSantis still has the ability to appoint a new Lieutenant Governor and Chief Financial Officer, and he could have dozens, if not hundreds, of judicial appointments ahead, whether at the lowest or highest levels of the judiciary.

The Governor is all but certain to veto billions of dollars in budget items, not just this year but also the next.

He will undoubtedly use the full power of the state to enforce his anti-immigration policy that is so stern, it’ll make Stephen Miller look like a tour guide at the Statue of Liberty.

He can do this because, despite how it may seem based on sentiments with legislative leadership, DeSantis is still popular with the state’s conservative base, even if they didn’t fully back him over Trump for the presidency. A recent Florida Chamber poll put DeSantis’ approval at 54%, 3 percentage points higher than Trump’s.

With all of that in mind, mark my words, DeSantis will assert his authority as strongly as possible until the clock strikes midnight on his very last day in office.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: “THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL” has PASSED the House of Representatives! This is arguably the most significant piece of legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country! The Bill includes MASSIVE Tax CUTS, No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, Tax Deductions when you purchase an American Made Vehicle, along with strong Border Security measures, Pay Raises for our ICE and Border Patrol Agents, Funding for the Golden Dome, “TRUMP Savings Accounts” for newborn babies, and much more! Great job by Speaker Mike Johnson, and the House Leadership, and thank you to every Republican who voted YES on this Historic Bill! Now, it’s time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste. The Democrats have lost control of themselves and are aimlessly wandering around, showing no confidence, grit, or determination. They have forgotten their landslide loss in the Presidential Election, and are warped in the past, hoping someday to revive Open Borders for the World’s criminals to be able to pour into our Country, men to be able to play in women’s sports, and transgender for everybody. They don’t realize that these things, and so many more like them, will NEVER AGAIN happen!

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

—@GusCorbella: So, who does zoning Tallahassee? Who thinks a Campus Express market selling beer and vapes is a good fit for Midtown? What shortsightedness to have degraded this once thriving part of town with marijuana dispensaries and other low-end businesses (which continue to turn over).

Tweet, tweet:

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida Chamber Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 6; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 7; Tony Awards — 16; Special Election for SD 19 — 18; Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 19; Leadership Blue Weekend — 28; Special Primary Election for Senate District 15 to succeed the late Geraldine Thompson — 32; Florida Chamber Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 32; ‘The Bear’ season four premieres — 33; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 35; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 49; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 63; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 63; Florida Freedom Forum — 71; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 75; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 81; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 81; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 84; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 102; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 104; the Emmys — 114; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 117; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 126; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 157; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 182; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 189; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 194; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 194; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 208; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 210; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 216; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 259; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 364; FIFA World Cup™ final — 385; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 574; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 574; Tampa mayoral election — 648; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 861; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 938; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1148; U.S. Presidential Election — 1264; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1664; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2395.

— TOP STORY —

“NOAA predicts ‘above-average’ number of storms in hurricane season starting June 1” via Martin Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Floridians are being warned to prepare for another “above-average” Atlantic hurricane season this year, according to a forecast released today by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The agency predicts 13 to 19 named storms. Of those, 6 to 10 are expected to become hurricanes, with 3 to 5 strengthening into major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher, with winds of at least 111 mph).

This new forecast comes in the wake of 2024’s severe onslaught, which ultimately produced 18 named storms and 11 hurricanes, including five major ones. Three hurricanes from that season — Debby, Helene, and Milton — made landfall in Florida. Helene and Milton alone were responsible for at least 250 U.S. deaths and over $120 billion in damage.

“Everyone should be prepared as if they are going to be hit,” urged National Weather Service Director Ken Graham at the announcement, emphasizing that major hurricanes can develop rapidly from tropical storms. For context, a “normal” season typically has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major ones.

Experts at Colorado State University also recently issued an above-average forecast (17 named storms, nine hurricanes), pointing to warmer-than-normal Atlantic water temperatures as a key factor. While NOAA’s current prediction for this year involves a slightly lower range than their initial high-end forecast for the 2024 season, officials stressed the need for continued vigilance, especially for coastal residents.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30. The announcement, held near New Orleans, also grimly acknowledged the upcoming 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, highlighting significant strides made in forecasting and preparation since that devastating event.





— STATEWIDE —

“Ron DeSantis signs bill prohibiting golf, hotels on Florida state parks” via Max Chesnes and Emily L. Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis signed a bill Thursday to prohibit the building of golf courses, hotels and other amenities on state parks, putting an end to a nearly yearlong controversy that united people from across the state and political spectrum in support of preserving public land. The Florida Senate website showed the bill, House Bill 209, called the “State Park Preservation Act,” as having been signed just before 5 p.m. The Governor’s office did not immediately announce the signing, nor did his office immediately respond to an email requesting comment. DeSantis had previously said he would sign the bill, which passed the Legislature unanimously. Still, his signature was momentous, in part because the bill directly outlawed an initiative his administration had pursued last year: to add amenities to nine parks, including golf in Jonathan Dickinson State Park and pickleball in Pinellas County’s Honeymoon Island.

“DeSantis OKs foster care license reforms championed by Shevrin Jones, Gallop Franklin” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation to simplify the foster home licensing process for families who move within the state. The bill (HB 989), sponsored by Sen. Jones and Rep. Franklin, aims to reduce delays and bureaucratic obstacles for foster parents while enhancing stability for children in the state’s care. It allows licensed foster families to transfer their foster home licenses to a new location within Florida without having to start the application process from scratch. The measure takes effect Oct. 1. Until now, foster families who relocated had to reapply for a license with a new supervising agency, complete a new home study and often fulfill additional regional training requirements.

“Law signed to crack down on dangerous dogs with stricter rules, felony penalties for owners” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis signed a new law to crack down on dangerous dogs with stricter rules and penalties for owners. The bill says a dog owners of “dangerous dogs” must securely confine the dog in a proper enclosure, according to the bill analysis, which also outlines the following: Dangerous dogs also must be microchipped and spayed or neutered The bill provides an animal control authority to “humanely euthanize” a dangerous dog that has killed a person or has bitten and left a mark that scores five or higher on the Dunbar bite scale. The “Pam Rock Act,” HB 593, was carried by Rep. Judson Sapp, and Sen. Jay Collins carried SB 572.

“Court awards Mexican government massive civil judgment against former security chief” via The Associated Press — A Florida court awarded the Mexican government a massive civil judgment Thursday against its former security chief, who is now serving a lengthy prison sentence in the United States for taking bribes from drug traffickers. Judge Lisa Walsh ordered Genaro García Luna to pay more than $748 million and his wife, Linda Cristina Pereyra, to hand over more than $1.7 billion. García Luna was sentenced to more than 38 years in a U.S. prison last October for taking massive bribes to help drug traffickers. Mexico’s former Secretary of Public Security was convicted by a New York jury in 2023 of accepting millions of dollars in bribes to protect the violent Sinaloa cartel that he was supposedly combating. He is the highest-level Mexican government official to be convicted in the United States.

“Why Florida school vouchers can pay for Disney tickets, TVs while draining billions from public schools” via Justin Schecker of WESH — With billions of Florida taxpayer dollars flowing into the state’s pricy private schools and the pockets of families opting to homeschool their children, WESH 2 Investigates is taking a closer look at the guidelines for how that scholarship money can be spent. Families of students receiving school choice scholarships – regardless of their income – can purchase TVs up to 55 inches, the Nintendo Wii and in-home internet. Tickets to Central Florida’s theme parks – Disney World, Universal Studios and SeaWorld – can also be reimbursed, according to purchasing guides from Step Up For Students, the nonprofit that administers nearly all the scholarships. For families who have already sent their children to private school or are switching from public school, the roughly $8,000 scholarship will only cover a fraction of the tuition for the more expensive private schools in Central Florida.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Judge blocks Donald Trump administration’s mass layoffs at the Education Department” via The Associated Press — A federal judge on Thursday blocked Trump’s executive order to shut down the Education Department and ordered the agency to reinstate employees who were fired in mass layoffs. U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston granted a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from carrying out two plans announced in March that sought to work toward Trump’s goal to dismantle the Department. It marks a setback to one of the Republican President’s campaign promises. The injunction was requested in a lawsuit filed by the Somerville and Easthampton school districts in Massachusetts, the American Federation of Teachers, and other education groups.

“No reprieve for Nicolás Maduro: Chevron’s Venezuela oil license ends Tuesday, Marco Rubio says” via Antonio María Delgado of the Miami Herald — Rubio announced Wednesday night that a key U.S. oil license allowing energy giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela will expire as scheduled next Tuesday — contrary to reports that the Trump administration was willing to extend a measure that critics claim would benefit the embattled regime of Maduro. “The pro-Maduro (Joe) Biden oil license in #Venezuela will expire as scheduled next Tuesday, May 27,” Rubio wrote in a late-night post on X. The license, originally issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, permitted certain foreign companies, chiefly Texas-based Chevron, to continue working in Venezuela’s heavily sanctioned oil sector.

“Federal judge blocks immigration authorities from revoking international students’ legal status” via The Associated Press — A judge in California blocked the Trump administration Thursday from terminating the legal status of international students nationwide while a court case challenging previous terminations is pending. The order by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White in Oakland bars the government from arresting or incarcerating the plaintiffs and similarly situated students; from transferring any of them outside the jurisdiction of their residence; from imposing any adverse legal effect on students and from reversing the reinstatement of the legal status until the case is resolved. Students can still be arrested for violent crimes.

“Randy Fine suggests atomic bombs for Gaza after killings in D.C.” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Fine, enraged by the murder of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, D.C., referenced the atomic bombs dropped on Japan in World War II, writing that the Palestinian movement “must be put down by any means necessary.” Fine discussed the Wednesday night killings. “The Palestinian cause is an evil one. The only end of the conflict is complete and total surrender by those who support Muslim terror,” he said in the interview. “In World War II, we did not negotiate a surrender with the Nazis. We did not negotiate a surrender with the Japanese. We nuked the Japanese twice in order to get an unconditional surrender. That needs to be the same here.” D.C. Police claimed a suspect in the shooting, Elias Rodriguez, shouted, “Free Palestine” when he was detained, leading Fine to blame the movement for the two Israelis’ deaths.

“Miami GOP lawmakers slam Joe Biden, defend TPS for Venezuelans after SCOTUS ruling” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that stripped Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants, three Republican members of Congress from Miami issued a forceful joint statement defending Venezuelan immigrants and blaming Biden for the fallout. They did not mention that Trump, Biden’s predecessor and successor in the White House, is behind the TPS-removal policy. In a press release issued May 21, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez, and María Elvira Salazar criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies. They emphasized their continued support for TPS protections for Venezuelans, many of whom reside in their districts.

“The ‘Original Sin’ wasn’t Biden’s. It was the media’s.” via The Washington Post — In the wake of Biden’s cancer diagnosis, the debate over his mental decline in office “should be more muted and set aside,” Democratic strategist David Axelrod suggests. The opposite is true. It is now clearer than ever that Biden was in no condition, either mentally or physically, to serve a second term. And the time has come to hold those who misled the American people about his fitness for office to account — not just in the White House but in the media, too. It was clear even before the 2020 Election that Biden was mentally diminished. During the 2020 campaign, he fumbled the words of the Declaration of Independence; misstated what office he was running for; mistook Super Tuesday for “Super Thursday”; declared “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as White kids”; and claimed to have worked with Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (who died in 1997) on the 2015 Paris climate accord, among countless other mental lapses.

“Treasury sounds death knell for penny production” via Oyin Adedoyin of The Wall Street Journal — The U.S. government is phasing out the penny, whose use has spanned over two centuries. The Treasury Department will stop circulating new pennies by early next year. Afterward, there won’t be enough pennies to use in everyday cash transactions, and businesses will need to start rounding up or down to the nearest five cents, the Treasury said in a statement. The move is the culmination of a long bipartisan effort to do away with the lowest-denomination unit of American currency, which is more likely to end up lost or buried under couch cushions than to be used for transactions.

— WEEKEND TV —

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Mark Jenkins with AAA on the complex market dynamics and refinery issues causing Florida’s gas prices to swing erratically up and down from one week to the next; Janelle Irwin-Taylor, publisher of Southeast Politics; and Dr. Susan MacManus.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A discussion centered around Military Appreciation Month, and how veterans are helping to make a difference for other veterans in the community. Joining Walker are U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin of Florida’s 18th Congressional District and Michael Waldrop, CEO of Blue Cord Design and Construction and the co-founder of the Camaraderie Foundation.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is now a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon and pollster Steve Vancore.

This Week in South Florida with Glenna Milberg on Local 10 WPLG: Milberg speaks with Kevin Marino Cabrera about his move from the Miami-Dade County Commission to U.S. Ambassador to Panama. The week’s big news and the newsmakers on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“At FIU, Jeanette Nuñez makes her pitch for a permanent presidency” via Garrett Shanley of the Miami Herald — Facing a skeptical campus and a largely empty ballroom, Florida International University’s interim President Nuñez made her case to the community as to why she was the right choice to stay on as the university’s permanent leader. Nuñez, Florida’s former Lieutenant Governor, answered curated questions about her vision and qualifications during a series of four public forums at FIU’s Graham Center Ballroom. The former state lawmaker and health care lobbyist touted her political clout in Tallahassee, promised she would fight to recoup canceled federal research funding and defended her emergence as the sole finalist for the job — a process critics say was marred by politics.

“FIU Police Chief pledges no racial profiling under pending deal to help ICE” via Garrett Shanley of the Miami Herald — Florida International University Chief of Police Alexander Casas repeatedly assured students and faculty on Wednesday that his department would not engage in racial profiling under its pending agreement to assist U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce the Trump administration’s immigration agenda. The plan has drawn mounting backlash from the predominantly Hispanic school’s students and faculty. At an emotional, two-hour forum attended by nearly 200 students, faculty, and community members, Casas faced pointed questions about ICE’s controversial 287(g) program, which the university signed onto in April. If enacted, trained FIU officers would be given the authority to stop, question, and in some cases detain individuals suspected of being in the country illegally.

“Miami-Dade Sheriff steps up Jewish security measures after anti-Israel murders in Washington” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz is ramping up security efforts around Jewish places of worship and gathering in response to the murder of two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, D.C. The Sheriff’s Office announced the extra measures online and urged residents to remain alert and immediately report suspicious activity to police. “Due to the horrific targeted act of hate and violence in Washington D.C., we are taking immediate steps to enhance security throughout Miami-Dade County. This means increased patrols around places of worship and cultural institutions, including synagogues, mosques and Jewish schools,” the Office said on X before switching to what appeared to be a personal message from Cordero-Stutz. “My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, and rest assured, we will do everything in our power to keep our community safe!”

“Political dynasties battle behind the scenes in Miami Special Election” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — In the business world, it’s not what you know, but who you know. The same can often be said for Miami politics. But at a time of heightened criticism of so-called political dynasties, a candidate’s proximity to power can be a double-edged sword. That’s the dynamic that’s been playing out in the upcoming city of Miami election to replace District 4 Commissioner Manolo Reyes after his death last month. On one side is Jose Regalado, 40, the brother of County Commissioner Raquel Regalado and son of former Miami Mayor and current Miami-Dade Property Appraiser Tomás Regalado. He has the backing of the Reyes family.

“Martin County Sheriff’s Office honored May 22 for capture of would-be Trump assassin” via Olivia Franklin of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has been named Florida’s first Law Enforcement Team of the Year for the capture of the man charged with the attempted assassination of Trump in September 2024. Attorney General James Uthmeier appeared at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office to bestow the award on Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek’s team at the agency, 800 SE Monterey Road. The Law Enforcement Team of the Year is awarded to an agency for heroic and significant deeds, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Christine Christofek. Uthmeier said every year the Attorney General’s Office gives out awards for law enforcement officers of the year, but they decided several weeks ago to honor a Law Enforcement Team of the Year.

“Miami-Dade eyes replacing Metromover system amid rising costs, frequent shutdowns” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade County is exploring the possibility of replacing its aging Metromover system due to persistent maintenance issues and rising operational costs. While no final decisions have been made about the free, automated transit service that loops through downtown Miami, officials confirmed several replacement proposals are under review. Jimmy Morales, the county’s Chief Operating Officer, told the Miami-Dade Commission’s Appropriations Committee last week that the current Metromover system, built in 1986 and expanded in 1994, suffers frequent shutdowns and relies on proprietary components that are difficult to replace. “We are looking at options,” Morales said, noting that rubber-tire transit alternatives are among the proposals received.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Undocumented migrant living in Orlando gets 15 years in prison for armed fentanyl trafficking” via Brian Bell of the Orlando Sentinel — An undocumented immigrant living in Central Florida has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for distributing fentanyl and possessing a firearm to help in drug trafficking, the Department of Justice announced. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron recently sentenced Alberto Ismael Salinas Valencia, 21, an Ecuadorian national residing illegally in Orlando. Salinas Valencia pleaded guilty Jan. 23. According to the plea agreement, Salinas Valencia ran an online business between August 2023 and August 2024 selling firearms, fentanyl and cocaine in the Orlando area. An undercover law enforcement officer found Salinas Valencia’s online store and set up several undercover transactions.

“Sanford cops resign, another suspended over botched response to knife attack at gas station” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Two Sanford police officers resigned and another was suspended after video surfaced showing officers hesitating to rescue a gas station employee held by a knife-wielding man in a restroom, the Police Chief announced. Body-worn camera videos that captured the circumstances of the June 1, 2024, incident at RaceTrac on South Orlando Drive alarmed Chief Cecil Smith, who opened an internal investigation after footage was posted March 2 on YouTube by a vlogger. The video showed officers Dominick Delorbe and Geovanni Castro waiting several minutes for backup outside a hallway leading to the restroom while a female employee trapped inside begged for her life. Two other officers later joined them, and they then moved to rescue the woman.

“Here’s why Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is playing hardball with Orlando baseball” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — When it comes to the Orlando Dreamers and the burgeoning public campaign to bring Major League Baseball to Central Florida, Orange County Mayor Demings hasn’t exactly grabbed a bat and sprinted out of the dugout. He hasn’t thrown out the ceremonial first pitch. He hasn’t been photographed in an Orlando Dreamers cap. He hasn’t rushed to a microphone to declare that MLB in Orlando is a grand slam just waiting to happen. And you know what? That’s OK. As much as I’m on the baseball bandwagon and as much as I think Orlando has a real shot at landing the Tampa Bay Rays if they become available, Demings is probably playing it smart by staying quiet, even if I wish he’d say, “If the Rays need a new home, Orlando’s only 85 miles away, and we’re open for business, baby!”

“Judge denies UCF’s motion to dismiss breach-of-contract lawsuit by Ted Roof” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — An Orange County Judge denied a motion to dismiss a breach-of-contract lawsuit by former University of Central Florida defensive coordinator Roof against UCF Athletic Association, Inc. According to documents filed with the Orange County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Judge Margaret H. Schreiber ruled during a hearing between the two parties. UCFAA has 20 days to file an answer and affirmative defense, a formal response to the complaint. The case is proceeding to a trial, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 19, 2027, at the Orange County Courthouse, as outlined in the Case Management Order filed with the Orange County Clerk’s Office.

“Builders race to file permits before Osceola’s mobility fee deadline” via Laura Kinsler of GrowthSpotter — With a potential impact fee hike of nearly $12,000 per home looming, homebuilders submitted a deluge of building permits last week to Osceola County, making May one of the busiest months ever in the county’s permitting office. The county received 879 building permits this month through Monday, the last day to apply and still qualify for the current mobility fee rates. That number includes 414 single-family homes and 411 townhomes, mostly from national production homebuilders. Deputy County Administrator Ken Brown said most of the applications were submitted electronically. The real challenge starts now, with trying to review and approve hundreds of building permits over the next four weeks.

“High-ranking Haines City police official arrested by federal agents amid VA investigation” via Sara-Megan Walsh of the Lakeland Ledger — A high-ranking Haines City police officer was arrested at the city’s station on May 22. Federal agents arrested Capt. Gabriel García at the Haines City Police Department, 35400 U.S. 27, spokesperson Brooke Hart confirmed to The Ledger. His arrest comes following an investigation led by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Office of the Inspector General. “The City of Haines City and the Haines City Police Department are both angered and deeply disappointed by this development,” reads the city’s statement.

— LOCAL: TB —

“A St. Pete paradox? Gains, losses define the economy” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — A sharp decline in St. Petersburg’s workforce mirrors the precipitous drop in job creation. However, property tax and new construction values continue to soar. Revitalization efforts in historically underserved South St. Petersburg have paid dividends, while unemployment remains low, despite a slight uptick. The Tampa Bay Rays are no longer among the city’s top employers, and the long-term effects of an unprecedented hurricane season remain unknown. Although Tuesday’s State of the Economy event highlighted a city in flux, officials expressed confidence in its trajectory. After several data-filled presentations, Mayor Ken Welch told local media that St. Petersburg’s focus on tech and innovation attracts higher earners, which “skews the housing market.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“FDOT confirms lethal bronzing, replaces palm tree in memorial to 1990 student murder victims” via Elliot Tritto of The Gainesville Sun — One of five palm trees planted almost 25 years ago as part of a living memorial to the victims of the student murders in Gainesville in 1990, is confirmed to have died from lethal bronzing. Tracy Hisler-Pace, communications manager for the Florida Department of Transportation, District 2, wrote that the Department tested all five Sabal palmetto trees, also known as cabbage palms, with only one coming back positive for lethal bronzing. Hisler-Pace wrote that FDOT removed the tree dedicated to Christina Powell and replanted another in its place. Michael Andreu, a University of Florida associate professor in forestry systems, told The Sun in April that lethal bronzing is an untreatable and fatal infection caused by phytoplasma.

“Trustees call Santa Ono the ‘right person’ to lead University of Florida” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Mori Hosseini is fiercely defending Santa Ono, the controversial lone finalist for the open University of Florida president job. “He is the right person to accelerate UF’s upward trajectory and help make it the undisputed leader among America’s public universities,” Hosseini, who chairs the UF Board of Trustees, and Trustee Vice Chair Rahul Patel wrote in an email Thursday to alumni. “The Search Committee unanimously selected Dr. Ono because of his exceptional academic credentials, his principled leadership, and his demonstrated ability to drive meaningful, positive change. He is a builder — and the University of Florida is on the move. UF has never had more momentum.” They called Ono “one of the most respected academic leaders in the world.”

“City Council faces choice: Pay $6.95 million or do land swap to get building for UF” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The owner of an office building that the city of Jacksonville must buy for the planned University of Florida graduate campus said May 21 it would be willing to sell the property for $6.95 million if City Council would rather pay cash than get it through a land swap. Gateway Jax CEO Bryan Moll gave that selling price to City Council members for the first time during a special Council meeting about how the city will acquire the property and then give it to UF. If the city pays cash for the two-story office building, that expense would be on top of $105 million in other financial commitments for the UF campus that the City Council will be voting on next month. Mayor Donna Deegan and the Downtown Investment Authority support doing a land swap, arguing it advances the UF campus without having to pay for the West Bay Street building and bolsters development in the downtown core that will support the park being built in Riverfront Plaza.

“Joe Harding asks judge to terminate probation a year early” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former Rep. Harding wants the courts to end his probation early. The Ocala Republican sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor seeking relief from his sentence. He made the request one year into a two-year probation sentence. “Since the beginning of my probation, I have worked diligently to secure and maintain steady employment, allowing me to consistently provide for my family,” Harding wrote. “I remain committed to making positive choices and living responsibly.” But Harding said the probation is limiting professional opportunities.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Manatee County just agreed to buy part of an island” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — Manatee County leaders voted this week to expand a local nature preserve with the purchase of 13 acres of island property near the mouth of the Braden River. The $41,500 land buy will add a missing piece to the county’s 85-acre Pine Island Preserve, just south of State Road 64 and the Manatee River. It will be funded by Manatee County’s conservation tax that voters approved in 2020. The Environmental Lands Management and Acquisition Committee, a volunteer group that helps the county identify potential conservation lands, recommended the property for purchase last year. Made up of sandy pine forest fringed by thickets of mangroves, county staff say the island provides water quality benefits and shelters native wildlife.

“Tervis, onetime tumbler icon, vacates Sarasota County HQ of 20 years” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tervis, known for its double-walled plastic tumblers, has fully vacated the North Venice headquarters it called home for nearly 20 years. The company, at its peak, one of Florida’s most iconic brands, exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in February. Tervis has been vacating space at 201 Triple Diamond Blvd. for months; in February, the gaming company Combat Waffle Studios leased 23,349 square feet. Global Sports Institute, a volleyball training facility, has since leased 42,451 square feet in the building. Tervis had been looking to downsize its real estate long before it filed for bankruptcy protection.

“Fort Myers student competing in 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee” via Kendall Little and C.A. Bridges of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Scripps National Spelling Bee has resulted in a Florida winner twice in a row, Largo eighth grader Dev Shah in 2023 and St. Petersburg 12-year-old Bruhat Soma in 2024. Will the Sunshine State pull off a three-peat this year? There will be 12 contestants from Florida among the 243 spellers in the 97th National Spelling Bee. “Bee Week” begins with preliminaries at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 27. The quarterfinals are the next day, Wednesday, May 28, and the semifinals happen that same evening. The competition wraps up with the finals on Thursday, May 29. There are two contestants from Southwest Florida this year: 14-year-old Nicasio David from Fort Myers and 13-year-old Sophia Jolie Schoenrock from Marco Island.

— TOP OPINION —

“Unjust ‘free kill’ law must be struck down by Governor” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — Florida’s Legislature has overwhelmingly passed HB 6017, a bill to repeal the state’s controversial “free kill” law. For 35 years, this unique-to-Florida statute has prevented families of adult medical malpractice victims (over 25 with no spouse or young children) from suing for non-economic damages like pain and suffering. Critics have long condemned it as a “decades-old injustice” that devalues certain lives.

Despite strong bipartisan support for the repeal, DeSantis has vowed to veto the bill. He argues that the passage will lead to a “flood of lawsuits,” increase medical malpractice premiums, hinder physician recruitment, and ultimately raise health care costs for Floridians.

However, proponents, including affected families like Cindy Jenkins and Lauren Korniyenko, who were denied legal recourse, counter that these are “debunked myths.” They highlight Florida’s already high malpractice insurance rates and litigation costs, even with the “free kill” law and other provider protections in place. They argue the law has shielded negligent health care professionals at the expense of grieving families.

The bill passed the House 104-6 and the Senate 33-6, securing more than the two-thirds majority needed in both chambers to override a gubernatorial veto. Legislative leaders, Speaker Perez and Senate President Albritton, are now being urged to hold an override vote if DeSantis fulfills his veto threat, potentially enacting the repeal despite his opposition.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Under Trump’s extreme, anti-business immigration agenda, not even Disney gets spared” via the Miami Herald editorial board — It’s not just the liberal bleeding hearts who are feeling the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision this week to allow the Trump administration to terminate the Temporary Protected Status of 350,000 Venezuelans. Just days after the high court delivered its ruling on Monday, one of Florida’s largest employers, The Walt Disney Co., put 45 employees who have TPS on unpaid leave. They will lose their jobs in 30 days if they cannot show proof of alternative work authorization. It’s unclear how many of those employees live and work in Florida, the Miami Herald reported. This is obviously bad for the Venezuelans who have lost their livelihood and will soon be subject to deportation if they cannot find another way to stay in the country legally.

“Unjust ‘free kill’ law must be struck down by Governor” via the Orlando Sentinel — This year, Florida’s Legislature finally found the courage to undo a decades-old injustice: They agreed to repeal the so-called “free kill” law that declares the lives of some Floridians to be essentially worthless after they are killed by medical malpractice. Supporters of Florida’s existing law may say that’s an oversimplification. But it’s the practical implication of the law, which limits damages if the victim is older than 25 and has no spouse or young children. It’s an absurd and cruel law, which probably explains why Florida is the only state to enact it. But it’s been the law here for 35 years. Before this year, attempts to repeal it were quashed by adamant pushback from insurance and health care lobbyists. This year, lawmakers had the guts to stop pretending that some lives are worth more than others, voting overwhelmingly to strip those discriminatory provisions from state law.

“Resilient Florida, resilient nation” via Sean Lahav, Matt Bucchin, Wesley Brooks for Florida Politics — In the wake of 2024’s exceptionally destructive hurricane season, which depleted federal relief funds, experts are urging a national shift in disaster preparedness, spotlighting Florida’s “Resilient Florida” program as a model. A recent executive order emphasizes modern, risk-informed planning. Advocates argue the federal government should mandate state-level Flood Infrastructure Vulnerability Assessments (FIVAs), similar to Florida’s, as a prerequisite for federal resilience funding. Florida’s program, which has invested over $1.5 billion in mitigation, reportedly helped its communities fare better during the 2024 storms. This approach aims to break the costly damage-repair cycle by proactively strengthening infrastructure based on localized risk assessments, ensuring better use of taxpayer-funded data and empowering state-led resilience efforts.

“The missing middle” via Daniel Diaz Leyva for Florida Politics — Miami’s escalating affordable housing crisis requires urgent, locally-tailored solutions beyond state efforts, according to a new call for action. Proposals focus on unlocking “missing middle” housing through market-driven reforms. Key recommendations include: modernizing zoning to enable small-scale multi-unit buildings, significantly reducing stairway requirements from two to one for smaller residential buildings (up to 3-4 stories with safety standards) and eliminating costly parking mandates. Advocates also push to prioritize infill development on underutilized lots and implement a fast-track, objective review process for small projects. These targeted changes aim to boost housing supply and affordability for middle-income residents without relying on government subsidies, ensuring Miami’s workforce can live locally and sustain the city’s growth.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

Sachs Media is receiving a Gold Pollie Award from the American Association of Political Consultants.

The AAPC’s Gold Pollie Award is the industry’s highest honor bestowed upon public affairs and political consultants at the national and international level. Sachs Media was recognized in the Public Affairs and Issue Advocacy category for its exemplary work on behalf of the Computer and Communications Industry Association.

Sachs Media’s campaign helped shape public opinion and legal narratives around content moderation and the First Amendment, contributing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block restrictive legislation, remanding the case to lower courts and marking a significant victory for digital rights advocates.

“This was a complex and high-stakes challenge that cut to the heart of free speech in the digital age,” said Drew Piers, Partner and Managing Director at Sachs Media. “Our team thrives on work that makes a real impact and we’re honored to have helped amplify this important work on the national stage.”

AAPC announced this year’s winners during the 2025 Pollie Awards and Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 19. Over 1,000 of the industry’s leading professionals were in attendance.

“The Pollie Awards continue to set the gold standard for creativity and effectiveness in political consulting,” AAPC President Larry Huynh said. “This year’s winners demonstrate the talent, dedication, and vision that drive success in an ever-evolving political landscape.”

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Belated best wishes to Rep. Patt Maney and Sam Ard. Happy birthday to the always kind Sen. Ana María Rodriguez and Caleb Spencer.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.