Randy Fine, outspoken Jewish-American member of Congress, ‘worried’ for safety in D.C.

A Florida Republican believes he is in peril given increased violence against Jewish people in Washington D.C.

In the wake of a tragic shooting of a Jewish couple employed at the Israeli Embassy as they left the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday evening, Rep. Randy Fine and his family fear for their safety.

“I’m worried. My family is worried. I mean, we live in a world where the left and the Palestinian cause literally calls for violence against Jews every day. I don’t know why we’re surprised when they actually do it. We need to start to call evil for what it is and not make excuses for it, and the fact that the matter is the Palestinian cause is an evil one,” Fine said on Thursday’s “Fox and Friends First.”

The victims of Wednesday’s attack were research assistant Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who organized visits and missions to Israel according to the Associated Press.

They were in a group of four people when they were gunned down by Chicago’s Elias Rodriguez.

The President responded quickly.

“These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen,” said President Donald Trump overnight.

Reporting from the Associated Press was used with permission.