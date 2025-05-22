Ted Deutch after Washington attack: ‘Our community is holding each other tighter tonight’

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch issued a lengthy statement after two Israeli Embassy staffers were shot and killed.

“We are devastated that two cherished friends and partners from the Israeli embassy were shot and killed as they left an American Jewish Committee (AJC) event at the Capital Jewish Museum earlier this evening,” Deutch said. “This is a shocking act of violence and our community is holding each other tighter tonight.”

Deutch before taking on his position at the AJC represented Florida in Congress for 12 years. He notably represented Broward County during another high-profile shooting, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting in 2018.

Now, he leads an organization dealing with tragedy unfolding outside its own event.

“At this painful moment, we mourn with the victims’ families, loved ones, and all of Israel. May their memories be for a blessing,” Deutch said.

“While we wait for the conclusion of the police investigation – and urge all our friends and allies to do the same – it strongly appears that this was an attack motivated by hate against the Jewish people and the Jewish state. This senseless hate and violence must stop.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar identified the victims as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said a suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, began chanting, “Free, free Palestine” when taken into custody.

Attorney General Pam Bondi, a former Florida Attorney General, was on scene at the event, and said President Donald Trump has said the attacker was brought to justice.

“We thank President Trump and his administration, Mayor (Muriel) Bowser and her administration, and all other relevant law enforcement and government officials in D.C and nationally for their swift action and support,” said Deutch, a Democrat.

“At moments like these, the Jewish community stands strongly together. We are also immensely grateful for the outpouring of support from our friends and allies around the world.”