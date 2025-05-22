Florida congressional delegation touts, condemns House passage of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

The U.S. House early Thursday passed a tax package, dubbed President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” The measure narrowly passed on a 215-214 vote, with Florida’s congressional delegation breaking along straight party lines.

Here are reactions from Florida’s lawmakers.

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Longboat Key Republican, released a statement: “The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act is the definition of promises made and promises kept. House Republicans are delivering on the mandate of the American people by providing real relief, expanding opportunities and making the American Dream attainable for all. This bill offers permanent tax relief to families, workers and small businesses while funding the largest deportation effort of criminal aliens in history, unleashing American energy, bolstering our national defense posture and restoring economic prosperity. I’m proud to have helped lead efforts on the Ways and Means Committee to make the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent and increase the 199A small business deduction to 23% for 30 million small businesses across the country. Our bill includes my longtime priority to secure no tax on tips so workers can keep more of what they earn. We also eliminate taxes on overtime, increase the child tax credit for working families and provide an additional $4,000 for seniors living on a fixed income. This is a commonsense, pro-growth, pro-family, America First bill. We will not stop fighting until we get this bill across the finish line and to the President’s desk.”

U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican, released a statement: “Once again, House Republicans are delivering on the mandate we promised to the American people under the leadership of President Trump by passing the ‘One, Big Beautiful Bill.’ This legislation responsibly reduces excess spending while protecting vital programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare benefits, for eligible Americans in need. It also provides taxpayers in Florida’s 26th Congressional District with historic tax relief by making President Trump’s highly successful 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) permanent. Had the TCJA been allowed to expire on December 31, 2025, the average taxpayer in FL-26 would have seen a 24% tax hike. Instead, they are guaranteed deductions and get to keep more of their hard-earned money. Additionally, this bill will permanently secure the border and stop the deadly flow of fentanyl into our communities by making major investments in our border patrol agents. It also includes pro-family initiatives, such as expanding the child tax credit, which helps working families keep more of their earnings. Finally, it will unleash American energy and lower costs by reversing the Biden Administration’s burdensome energy policies.”

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, posted: “The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is moving on! This bill secures the border, ensures economic security for American families, stops the runaway regulatory regime in Washington, and delivers on President Trump’s promises for the American people.”

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, posted: “While House Republicans may have advanced this reckless bill in the dead of night, their catastrophic agenda is clear as day. I voted NO against their scheme that would result in almost 14 million Americans losing health insurance, put more than 18 million kids at risk of losing their school meals, and lead to $500 billion in Medicare cuts. In other words, people will get sicker, hungrier, and poorer — all just to give billionaires a massive tax break.”

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Panama City Republican, posted: “Another huge victory for the House GOP, President Donald Trump, and the American people!”

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat, posted: “The GOP Tax Scam kicks 14 million off health care, slashes food aid, and gives Elon Musk a massive tax break — all while adding $5T to the debt. I voted NO. Americans deserve better.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost spoke against the bill on the floor: “Tonight, the people stealing from Americans are not folks with tattoos and hoodies. It’s people wearing suits and ties and congressional pins sitting in this Capitol right now. Not in some random alley wrapped in darkness, but in the United States Congress, wrapped in the flag. We will never forget this.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, an Indian Harbour Beach Republican, posted: “After a long night, House Republicans DELIVERED on the promises that we made last November. Making the 2017 tax cuts permanent; No tax on tips and overtime; Tax relief for Seniors ; Expanding the child tax credit; Strengthening Medicaid for those who qualify for it; Securing the border FOR GOOD. A major victory for the American people! Major props to Speaker Mike Johnson, House Leadership, and all of our Committee Chairs for bringing this incredible bill together.”

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, posted: “PASSED! We voted to make America great again and prevented the largest tax hike in American history by passing the One Big Beautiful Bill. Time for the Senate to step up and send this to President Trump’s desk. President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill has passed the House and is moving on to the Senate. A HUGE win for Americans! Thank you, President Trump!”

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, posted: “When I ran for Congress, I promised my constituents that I would work with Donald Trump to cut taxes, secure our border, and put America First. This ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ is a win for every hardworking American. Better days are ahead. PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT!”

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, released a statement: “The One Big Beautiful Bill will give Americans a much-needed tax break AND refocus our country on delivering for the American people. That’s why I voted YES. Contrary to what you are hearing about the One Big Beautiful Bill, it will NOT be a huge deficit bill. In fact, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) was wrong about the original Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) score in 2017. They failed then to account for the tremendous economic growth caused by tax relief for hardworking, middle-class Americans. So, why should we believe them now? This bill will NOT cut Medicaid and SNAP benefits — it WILL strengthen these programs for future generations. The Big Beautiful Bill WILL: Continue to boost our economy; Make President Trump’s tax cuts permanent; Focus resources on permanently closing the Southern Border; Incentivize Made-In-America cars and manufacturing; End taxes on tips and overtime pay; Slash taxes on Social Security, offering historic tax relief to seniors; Increase the Child Tax Credit; Secure more than a trillion dollars in mandatory savings; Cap SALT deductions; Update air traffic control system to ensure Americans fly safely and efficiently; Unleash American energy dominance; Cut Green New Deal policies; Revolutionize our national security and America’s maritime dominance.”

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, posted: “Democrats stand for middle class tax cuts. What we won’t stand for is RECORD MEDICAID, MEDICARE and NUTRITION CUTS, just to mostly fund BILLIONAIRE TAX CUTS and add $5 TRILLION to the national debt. I voted NO on the Big Ugly Bill.”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, posted: “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill just PASSED the House. Extends Trump’s 2017 TCJA tax cuts, protecting millions from a massive hike; Ends taxes on tips, OT, and auto loan interest; Provides relief for seniors, families, and small businesses; Funds the border wall & boosts deportation of illegal immigrants; Unleashes U.S. energy by cutting red tape and restarting drilling. A huge win for American workers, families, and our country. Now the Senate must deliver on the people’s mandate to enact the America First Trump agenda.”

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican, posted: “I just voted to pass the ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL — fulfilling key promises of President Donald Trump’s America First agenda: Secures the border by completing Trump’s border wall; Prevents the largest tax hike in history; Provides tax relief for senior citizens; Cuts $1.6 trillion in reckless spending. My House GOP colleagues and I are answering the call of the American people. This Big, Beautiful bill will restore fiscal discipline, protect our sovereignty, and renew the American spirit to usher in the next great American century.”

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat, posted: “Republicans just voted to gut health care for nearly 14 million Americans and slash food assistance — just to reward billionaire donors. People will die. Children will go hungry. This bill is simply inhumane. I voted no and we must keep working to defeat this bill!”