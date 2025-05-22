May 22, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Worse than Watergate’: Byron Donalds argues Joe Biden autopen invalidates presidential edicts

A.G. GancarskiMay 22, 20253min5

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Joe Harding asks Judge to terminate probation a year early

FederalHeadlines

Florida congressional delegation touts, condemns House passage of ‘Big Beautiful Bill’

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade Sheriff steps up Jewish security measures after anti-Israel murders in Washington

Byron Donalds Fox News Sunday
'This is a major scandal.'

Move over, Richard Nixon.

According to U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the scandals of the former President who resigned office in 1974 while facing impeachment don’t compare to the misdeeds of President Joe Biden.

The Republican from California dealt with the “smoking gun” of the Watergate scandal and his agency in, and knowledge of, the cover-up after campaign workers broke into the Democratic National Committee during his re-election campaign.

But the question for Donalds regarding Biden is how much agency and knowledge the Delaware Democrat had of his own presidency overall.

“If Joe Biden could not execute the duties of his office, then why are we living under a lot of the decisions … made by the Biden White House? So there’s a lot of investigations that need to occur on this matter. This is a major scandal, in my view, the biggest one in presidential history. We can now put Watergate to bed because the autopen is now in front of us,” said Donalds on Thursday’s “Varney & Co.”

Republicans are trying to raise questions about the use of automatic signatures on executive orders and bills signed, including how many times Biden did it and whether the use of the device by Biden or trusted staffers invalidates the authorization.

Donalds said Biden was the victim of “elder abuse” and wants senior officials from the former administration to appear in front of the House Oversight Committee.

“Depending on when the President truly was not in control of his mental faculties, a lot of the stuff that he did as President, in my view, should be invalidated,” Donalds said. “And the reason why is because you can’t use an autopen to run the country. It has to be from the mental capabilities and the physical capabilities of the person elected to be Commander in Chief.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Ignorant, prejudiced': Arab group sues after Orlando hotel canceled cultural event following Oct. 7

nextMiami-Dade Sheriff steps up Jewish security measures after anti-Israel murders in Washington

5 comments

  • TJC

    May 22, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Byron Donalds, what an appropriate name, just add a comma and an apostrophe, and there you have it: “Byron, Donald’s.”
    As in Donald’s bitch.

    Reply

  • tom palmer

    May 22, 2025 at 10:38 am

    He doesn’t have a clue. Watergate occurred before he was born. He is sounding more and more like the other whiners in the White House and teh Governor”s Mansion. We can do better.

    Reply

    • Earl Pitts "Presidental Historian Emeratis" American

      May 22, 2025 at 10:46 am

      I, Earl Pitts “Presidental Historian Emeratis” American, agree with Byron on this issue. Any and all excutive orders, laws passed by Congress, and pardons signed by the auto pen or a underling are Hereby Null & Void.
      Good call there Byron,
      Earl Pitts “Presidental Historian Emeratis” American

      Reply

  • asmr

    May 22, 2025 at 10:54 am

    ASMRってジャンルが本当に多くて奥が深いですね。
    特に「耳かき系」や「環境音系」のASMRが好きで、実際に比較したレビューをこちらにまとめました

    Reply

  • asmr

    May 22, 2025 at 10:59 am

    ASMRってジャンルが本当に多くて奥が深いですね。
    特に「耳かき系」や「環境音系」のASMRが好きで、実際に比較したレビューをこちらにまとめました

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories