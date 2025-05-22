‘Worse than Watergate’: Byron Donalds argues Joe Biden autopen invalidates presidential edicts

Move over, Richard Nixon.

According to U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the scandals of the former President who resigned office in 1974 while facing impeachment don’t compare to the misdeeds of President Joe Biden.

The Republican from California dealt with the “smoking gun” of the Watergate scandal and his agency in, and knowledge of, the cover-up after campaign workers broke into the Democratic National Committee during his re-election campaign.

But the question for Donalds regarding Biden is how much agency and knowledge the Delaware Democrat had of his own presidency overall.

“If Joe Biden could not execute the duties of his office, then why are we living under a lot of the decisions … made by the Biden White House? So there’s a lot of investigations that need to occur on this matter. This is a major scandal, in my view, the biggest one in presidential history. We can now put Watergate to bed because the autopen is now in front of us,” said Donalds on Thursday’s “Varney & Co.”

Republicans are trying to raise questions about the use of automatic signatures on executive orders and bills signed, including how many times Biden did it and whether the use of the device by Biden or trusted staffers invalidates the authorization.

Donalds said Biden was the victim of “elder abuse” and wants senior officials from the former administration to appear in front of the House Oversight Committee.

“Depending on when the President truly was not in control of his mental faculties, a lot of the stuff that he did as President, in my view, should be invalidated,” Donalds said. “And the reason why is because you can’t use an autopen to run the country. It has to be from the mental capabilities and the physical capabilities of the person elected to be Commander in Chief.”