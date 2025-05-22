May 22, 2025
Joe Harding asks Judge to terminate probation a year early
image via AP.

Jacob Ogles May 22, 2025

220224-joe-harding-jm-1454-3a38d5
Federal prosecutors said they do not object to relief based on the ex-lawmaker's compliance and lack of a prior criminal record.

Former Rep. Joseph Harding wants the courts to end his probation early.

The Ocala Republican sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor seeking relief from his sentence. He made the request one year into a two-year probation sentence.

“Since the beginning of my probation, I have worked diligently to secure and maintain steady employment, allowing me to consistently provide for my family,” Harding wrote. “I remain committed to making positive choices and living responsibly.”

But Harding said the probation is limiting professional opportunities.

“One challenge I currently face is that the terms of my probation limit my ability to accept certain job assignments,” Harding wrote in the May 4 letter. “Many of the opportunities available through my employer are located outside the District, and the travel restrictions imposed by probation make it difficult to fully meet my professional obligations and contribute to my company’s growth.”

He also wrote that his probation officer was supportive of a petition for early termination. And in a brief filed with the court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Keen confirmed as much. Keen also wrote that federal prosecutors will not object to an early termination of Harding’s probation.

“After review of the facts and circumstances of this case, Harding’s lack of prior criminal history and positive supervision history, and input from U.S. Probation, the Government does not object to Harding’s requested relief,” Keen wrote in a May 19 brief.

The Judge has not yet ruled on the request.

In addition to probation, Harding was sentenced to four months in federal prison, and was let out 30 days early, on April 27, 2024. His two-year probation started a few weeks later.

He went to prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements after facing charges related to obtaining COVID relief funds.

Prosecutors indicted Harding in December 2022, and said the then-sitting lawmaker had participated in a scheme to defraud the Small Business Administration while obtaining small-business loans.

Shortly after his indictment, Harding resigned his seat in the House. At the time, Harding in a resignation letter stressed that he had “repaid every penny of the loan I obtained, and I have done my best to cooperate fully with all authorities.” During his time in the Legislature, Harding sponsored Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” law, labeled “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

In his letter to the Judge, Harding said he will better be able to be a productive citizen if his probation terms end.

“I am grateful for the opportunity the Court has given me to grow, stabilize my life, and make meaningful progress,” Harding wrote. “I respectfully request your consideration in granting early termination of my probation so that I may continue advancing in my career and supporting my family without limitation.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

