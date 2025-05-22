Gov. DeSantis OKs foster care license reforms championed by Shevrin Jones, Gallop Franklin

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation to simplify the foster home licensing process for families who move within the state.

The bill (HB 989), sponsored by Sen. Shevrin Jones and Rep. Gallop Franklin, aims to reduce delays and bureaucratic obstacles for foster parents while enhancing stability for children in the state’s care.

It allows licensed foster families to transfer their foster home licenses to a new location within Florida without having to start the application process from scratch.

The measure takes effect Oct. 1.

Until now, foster families who relocated had to reapply for a license with a new supervising agency, complete a new home study and often fulfill additional regional training requirements.

The lack of statewide consistency has led to disruptions in care and discouraged prospective foster parents, Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, said in a statement.

“Foster families provide critically important stability and security for children in need,” he said. “A stronger, more efficient system means safe, nurturing environments and improved outcomes for our young people, especially the most vulnerable, when they have the support and resources to thrive.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), which oversees foster home licensing through regional community-based care organizations and child placing agencies, reported nearly 7,000 licensed foster families as of January.

HB 989 requires DCF to adopt rules that allow foster parents in good standing to receive priority processing when they relocate, including expedited home studies and recognition of previously completed training.

A House staff analysis of the bill noted that license reciprocity across the state’s service regions will “allow licensed foster parents freedom of mobility … without starting the family foster home licensing process all over again.”

Franklin, a Tallahassee Democrat, said in a statement that HB 989 ensures Florida can more easily retain experienced foster parents, prevent fragmentation of foster placements and bridge gaps in care.

“Foster families play a vital role in the welfare of children of Florida by providing loving and stable family home environments to traumatized and deeply displaced children. However, foster home licenses are tied to a location, which creates administrative hurdles when families relocate for a job, family, or personal reasons,” he said.

“In the end, the bill enhances the lives of foster families by reinforcing the foster care system and preserving the children’s welfare, wellbeing, and continuity of care. Removing red-pass laws shows foster parents that the government appreciates the care they provide to the most vulnerable children in Florida.”

Jones’ office said the legislation was inspired by a constituent’s experience navigating inconsistent licensing rules after relocating, revealing a gap in uniform procedures between regions. Supporters — including Voices of Florida and the Florida Smart Justice Alliance — hope that streamlining the process will help address the state’s foster care shortage by making it easier for families to stay involved.

The bill passed unanimously in both chambers of the Legislature last month.

HB 989’s upper-chamber companion (SB 1174) was one of several proposals Jones carried this year to help at-risk youths. Others aimed to limit a legal guardian’s authority to restrict a ward’s access to family and friends, codify kids’ rights against unlawful interrogation and allow judges to stay the incarceration of pregnant convicts so they can nurse and bond with their newborns.