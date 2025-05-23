May 23, 2025
Sachs Media wins top public affairs prize at 2025 Pollie Awards

IMG_3819 (1)
The firm landed a prestigious Gold Pollie for its work on behalf of CCIA.

Tallahassee-based public relations powerhouse Sachs Media is receiving a Gold Pollie Award from the American Association of Political Consultants.

The AAPC’s Gold Pollie Award is the industry’s highest honor bestowed upon public affairs and political consultants at the national and international level. Sachs Media was recognized in the Public Affairs and Issue Advocacy category for its exemplary work on behalf of the Computer and Communications Industry Association.

Sachs Media’s campaign helped shape public opinion and legal narratives around content moderation and the First Amendment, contributing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block restrictive legislation, remanding the case to lower courts and marking a significant victory for digital rights advocates.

“This was a complex and high-stakes challenge that cut to the heart of free speech in the digital age,” said Drew Piers, Partner and Managing Director at Sachs Media. “Our team thrives on work that makes a real impact and we’re honored to have helped amplify this important work on the national stage.”

AAPC announced this year’s winners during the 2025 Pollie Awards and Conference in Colorado Springs, Colo., on May 19. Over 1,000 of the industry’s leading professionals were in attendance.

“The Pollie Awards continue to set the gold standard for creativity and effectiveness in political consulting,” AAPC President Larry Huynh said. “This year’s winners demonstrate the talent, dedication, and vision that drive success in an ever-evolving political landscape.”

Founded nearly 30 years ago by now-“Chairman Emeritus” and recent Key to the City of Tallahassee recipientRon Sachs, Sachs Media has grown from two-person operation into one of Florida’s and the nation’s foremost independent communications firm.

Recent years have seen Sachs Media recognized with several prestigious honors, such as multiple Golden Image Awards. Other accolades include a coveted spot on PRNews’ Elite Top 100 list, which recognizes the best of the best in the public relations industry.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories