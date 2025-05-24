Takeaways from Tallahassee — Summer in the Sunshine State

The drought between three-day weekends is over.

Year in and year out, the three-and-a-half months between Presidents’ Day and Memorial Day is the longest gap between federal holidays on the calendar. But it also (unofficially) marks the start of Summer, when those vacation plans you drafted during the Tallahassee Blizzard come to fruition.

With lawmakers still working on a budget — and, consequently, leaving half The Process in a holding pattern — the breather couldn’t have come at a better time.

Memorial Day, cemented on the calendar via a 1967 federal law, honors the men and women who died while serving in the country’s armed forces. The holiday’s forerunner, “Decoration Day,” dates back to Reconstruction.

The original intent, per 19th-century General John Logan, was for “strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village, and hamlet churchyard in the land.”

More than 150 years later, his description still holds water in and around Tallahassee. For 10 years running, Leon County has recognized Memorial Day by placing wreaths at a list of regional memorials and monuments to U.S. military service members.

The list of sites includes the World War II Memorial at the Leon County Courthouse, the Korean War Memorial at Cascades Park, the Florida Vietnam Veterans Memorial on South Monroe, Big Bend Hospice Veterans Memorial Garden on Mahan Center Boulevard, Daniel B. Chaires Community Park, Greenwood Cemetery, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Cemetery on the corner of Fox Road and Old Briar Trail.

Leon County placed the wreaths before the expected spike in memorial visitation throughout the holiday weekend. They held back a final wreath for those wishing to pay respects on Memorial Day proper. It will be placed during an 11 a.m. ceremony hosted by the American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post 13 at Oakland Cemetery.

Though officially focused on U.S. service members, the Tallahassee Police Department got an early start on the holiday weekend with a Thursday ceremony honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. The event in front of department HQ saw TPD’s Honor Guard lower flags to half-staff for the day.

There’s more to Memorial Day weekend than somber ceremonies — it’s also the unofficial start of Summer, when Florida sunshine maxes out, beachgoers flock to the coasts and tourists yearning for a slice of paradise touch down by the millions.

Simply put, it’s the time of year when it’s hard to hate on those “Free State of Florida” signs, and Memorial Day is a fitting reminder that (and our fellow Americans in the other 49 states) it took grit and sacrifice for us to have it this good.

Happy Memorial Day — go on and fire up the grill already!

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Hope gets scrutiny — There’s a new chapter in the Hope Florida saga. According to a Tampa Bay Times/Miami Herald report, Leon County prosecutors have opened a criminal probe into the embattled charity. However, State Attorney Jack Campbell did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon from Florida Politics. The Hope Florida scandal started when the state quietly diverted $10 million from a Medicaid settlement to the Hope Florida Foundation, the charitable arm for one of Casey DeSantis’ high-profile projects. The Foundation then transferred millions of dollars to an arm of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and another group, Save Our Society from Drugs. The two dark money groups passed the money to a political committee controlled by then-DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier. The money helped DeSantis defeat last year’s ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

And the update is … — The latest update on the budget is that there is no update on the budget, signaling that (barring a miracle), Session will stretch into June. In a Friday memo, Senate President Ben Albritton told members, “Do not plan on being in Tallahassee before June 2.” The memo continues, “I appreciate your flexibility as we work on budget allocations. I hope you enjoy a safe and happy long weekend with friends as we remember those who have given their lives in service to our great nation.” Given Albritton’s statement, next week is shaping up to be as quiet as this one. As of Friday, lawmakers still haven’t agreed on top-line allocations for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

Ono inbound? — Despite pushback from the right, University of Florida Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini is standing by lone Presidential finalist Santa Ono ahead of the Trustee vote next week. “He is the right person to accelerate UF’s upward trajectory and help make it the undisputed leader among America’s public universities,” Hosseini and Trustee Vice Chair Rahul Patel wrote in an email Thursday to alumni. “The Search Committee unanimously selected Dr. Ono because of his exceptional academic credentials, his principled leadership, and his demonstrated ability to drive meaningful, positive change. He is a builder, and the University of Florida is on the move. UF has never had more momentum.” In their email to Gator Nation Thursday, the UF trustees rebutted the narrative that Ono is too liberal to lead Florida’s flagship university. “Recently, a handful of external voices have sought to question Dr. Ono’s alignment with Florida’s vision for higher education. Dr. Ono is not shifting his views to fit Florida. He has been evolving his perspective over time — before UF ever approached him about this role,” their email said.

Guana goes up in smoke — A proposal to have the state deed 600 acres of public land in the Guana River Wildlife Management Area of St. Johns County to a private company in exchange for 3,000 acres across five counties is officially dead. In a letter first obtained by Florida Politics, Upland LLC withdrew its application for the land swap. The Acquisition and Restoration Council had scheduled it for consideration on Wednesday. “While the applicant believes this 5-to-1 acre land swap would have been a net positive conservation benefit to the state of Florida and the proposed swap represented .007% of the state lands at issue, the applicant is withdrawing the application due to public sentiment resulting from misinformation,” the letter reads. Upland LLC’s withdrawal came after critics across the political spectrum thrashed the deal, alleging the 600-acre parcel would be home to a commercial or residential development. The letter comes a day after Trump Chief of Staff Susie Wiles called for the Acquisition and Restoration Council to vote down the “land grab.”

Epic impact — Universal Orlando’s new park is a couple of hundred miles away from Tallahassee, but its Epic Universe’s debut is epic enough to make the cut. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who visited the park Wednesday evening during private ceremonies, said the park will significantly impact the state. “Billions and billions of dollars have gone into it. It’s going to be a huge impact economically for Florida,” DeSantis said on X. “But I think even more importantly than that, it’s going to give a lot of memories to a lot of kids.” Big crowds are expected to descend in Orlando, with some arriving overnight and in the early morning hours to be the first in line. According to social media reports, the grand opening coin souvenir was already sold out. Universal, Disney’s rival, announced in 2019 that it planned to build Epic Universe. Epic is located near the Orange County Convention Center, a short drive from Universal Studios and Universal Islands of Adventure, the company’s other two parks.

— Winning streak —

Sometimes people just can’t get enough of the Sunshine State.

Florida welcomed more visitors than ever in 2024, with an estimated 143 million tourists setting foot in the state—a 1.7% increase over the previous record set in 2023, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office.

“Florida’s tourism industry leads the nation,” said DeSantis in a press release. “These results are proof that our freedom-first policies work — and that Florida remains the best place to visit, work and raise a family.”

The record-breaking tourism figure includes some breakouts that involve notable increases in the last year. Most tourists who came to Florida were from other areas of the country; 130.65 million travelers from other states came to the Sunshine State.

But foreign visitor numbers also remained upbeat. Last year, 8.94 million overseas visitors came to Florida and another 3.41 million tourists came to the state from Canada.

The uptick in visitation to Florida continued into 2025. Tourism also increased in the first quarter of this year. Visitation figures noted that 41.2 million tourists came to the Sunshine State in the first three months of the year.

The number of domestic tourists in the first quarter accounted for 91.9% of the travelers who came to Florida. That’s a total of about 37.9 million domestic tourists. That’s a jump of about 0.2% from the first quarter of 2024.

Out of those domestic tourists, 35.8% arrived in Florida by air travel. However, the majority of U.S. travelers coming to the state don’t fly, with 64.2% using non-air modes of transportation.

In the first quarter of the year, 2.1 million tourists traveled overseas and 1.2 million visitors came from Canada.

— Water works get financial boost —

Millions of dollars in grant awards from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Energy are designed to support upgrades at public utility facilities and offset rising energy costs.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced this week that he’s disbursing about $5 million in strategic grants to nine municipal governments in the state. Nearly all that funding will go to publicly owned utilities within those cities and counties. Simpson is responding to the local governments that were eligible to apply for the funding. Most of them are in smaller, rural areas of Florida.

“These are smart, conservative investments that deliver real results for Florida taxpayers,” said Simpson. “We’re helping rural communities reduce energy costs, improve essential infrastructure and strengthen long-term reliability without expanding government or wasting resources.”

The projects approved for the funding were evaluated based on projected impact, return on investment and long-term value to local ratepayers, a press release said. The municipalities that received the funding include: the Town of Greenville, $750,000; City of Cottondale, $650,000; City of Chipley, $661,500; Okeechobee Utility Authority, $647,000; Town of Alford, $475,300; Wakulla County, $619,375; Putnam County, $371,298; and Town of Campbellton, $371,298.

“Examples of eligible upgrades include new pumps, motors, energy management systems, high-efficiency lighting, and other improvements that lower the energy required to process water and wastewater,” the press release said.

—Gerber Goons —

Sean Combs isn’t the only person in the news for racketeering. This week, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced his office had secured guilty verdicts for Eshaud Suid and Sami Suid on racketeering charges and conspiracy to commit racketeering for running a … wait for it … baby formula theft ring.

The duo stole over $67,000 worth of formula and hit major retail stores, including Publix, Walmart and Winn-Dixie, throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole, Lake, Pasco, Sumter, Levy, Marion, Sarasota, Volusia, Orange and Citrus counties. The duo also sold the stolen items and stored stolen formulas for others in the larger operating crime ring.

“While parents were finding empty shelves for their hungry babies, these guys transported stolen baby formula to others who would sell the stolen goods. Thanks to the work of our law enforcement partners and Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutors Colleen Monroe and Cristina Castillo, this criminal enterprise was thwarted, and our office ensured that the last delivery for these criminals is to a state prison,” Uthmeier said.

Racketeering and conspiracy to commit it are both first-degree felonies; Sami Suid was also convicted of dealing in stolen property, a second-degree felony. Eshaud Suid faces up to 60 years behind bars and Sami Suid faces up to 70.

—‘19’ by Paul Hardcastle —

Floridians are iffy on recreational pot, so it’s no surprise that the top cop in the “Free State of Florida” loves bringing down the hammer on those who peddle in the hard stuff.

This week, Attorney General James Uthmeier’s office of statewide prosecution charged 19 separate individuals with charges of trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine. If it were a white powder, these guys liked it. Actually, we take that back … the AG’s office didn’t indicate involvement in the underground baby formula trade.

According to FDLE and OSCO, the bust turned up more than 6 pounds of fentanyl, and 4 pounds of cocaine — we’re imagining a mountain worthy of Tony Montana’s desk — which represents about $1.5 million worth of product according to the state’s drug math.

“There are swift consequences for those who commit crimes in Florida, and we will support law enforcement in the fight to keep deadly fentanyl off our streets. This operation was successful due to the SAFE Grant program, which provides additional state funding to local law enforcement to conduct investigations and combat illicit fentanyl activity. These operations save lives, and SAFE Grants are vital to these efforts,” said Uthmeier.

The following defendants have been arrested and are in control of authorities: Juan Carlos Oquendo, Luis Perez Guzman, Kendrick Butler, Jose Rodriguez, Wilfredo Hernandez, Denniz Andino, Jr., Edward De La Cruz Perez, McKenzie DeBardeleben, Anamaria Carrasquero, Luis Galarza, Herman Toledo, Xuxa Sanes, Brian Nazario, Molly Wilson, Juan Gonzalez, Nolan Lavery, III, and Jose Ortiz.

A pair of accused co-conspirators, David Santana and Valerie Multari, remain at large.

— The week in appointments —

Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal — DeSantis appointed Ray Treadwell to a judgeship on the Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal. Treadwell, a Tallahassee resident, has been a Lawson Huck Gonzalez PLLC Shareholder since 2023. Previously, he served as Chief Deputy General Counsel to the Executive Office of the Governor. He was also the General Counsel of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Yale. Treadwell fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Thomas.

—’ Tell ‘em to bring me my money’ —

This week, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. announced that the Department of Education is awarding $12 million worth of grants through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program (Workforce CAP) to expand workforce education programs.

“Florida has prioritized investments in career and technical education, which leads to economic success for our students and our economy. With this $12 million investment, we are strengthening workforce education programs while creating new opportunities for students to gain the skills needed for high-demand careers,” Diaz said.

Baker County School District, Clay County School District, Dixie County School District, Hendry County School District, Hernando County School District, Levy County School District and Sumter County School District all received $1,700,000 for various agri-technology programs. Florida State University Lab School also received a $455,792 check to enhance programs in nursing assistants, commercial art technology, and game/simulation/animation visual design.

Since 2023, the Workforce CAP program has awarded over $200 million to projects strengthening programs that educate workers in skilled or otherwise in-demand trade work.

— Florida State Park partnership —

Florida State Parks and the Florida Prepaid College Savings Program are partnering for the fourth year to help families invest in their children’s future while enjoying the great outdoors and everything the Sunshine State offers.

Families can enter to win a $1,000 Florida 529 Savings Plan Scholarship, a Florida State Parks Family Annual Pass, and a Junior Ranger gift pack featuring an inflatable stand-up paddle board until June 30, 2025.

“Florida State Parks play a role in inspiring curiosity, stewardship and a love of Florida’s natural resources,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Partnering with Florida Prepaid allows us to support families in connecting that sense of wonder with meaningful educational opportunities for the future.”

The partnership empowers Florida’s youth with knowledge, experience and opportunity. This includes participating in the Junior Ranger Program or planning for college with a savings plan. Florida’s 175 state parks offer endless educational opportunities for children of all ages.

“Summer is the ideal time for families to focus on outdoor learning and exploration that is such an important part of a child’s preparation for postsecondary education,” said John D. Rood, Chair of the Florida Prepaid College Board. “This partnership with Florida State Parks is a testament to the value our state places on active learning.”

The Florida 529 Savings Plan offers flexible ways to begin saving for college, with automatic monthly payments starting at just $25. There are over 154,000 active savings plans, with over $1.3 billion in savings.

— A win for breast cancer screening —

The Promise Fund is celebrating the signing of legislation that will remove financial barriers to the early detection of breast cancer.

Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman sponsored the measure (SB 158), which will expand breast screening coverage for state employees to include both the diagnostic breast examinations used to evaluate abnormalities and the supplemental breast examinations used for screening based on risk factors.

Upon the bill’s signing, Promise Fund CEO Audrey Brown said in a statement that it is more than just a piece of legislation — it shows a commitment to the understanding that early detection of breast cancer can save lives.

“A bill that supports early detection and screening while removing financial barriers is an important step forward in the fight against breast cancer in our state,” Brown said. “It represents exactly the kind of smart, compassionate policy our state needs, and we are grateful to Gov. DeSantis for signing this good bill.”

“As an organization dedicated to removing obstacles to lifesaving breast and cervical cancer screening services, we know too well the consequences of delayed diagnosis,” continued Brown. “Sen. Lori Berman and Rep. Marie Paule Woodson’s combined leadership — and the commitment from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle — will help save lives by ensuring more women follow through with the care they need without fear of financial burden.”

Under the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1, the state group insurance program would be prohibited from requiring enrollees to pay out-of-pocket costs for breast examinations.

— Free speech wins —

A federal judge has denied Florida’s motion to dismiss the First Amendment challenge brought by the Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) and co-plaintiff NetChoice’s challenge to the “internet must-carry law” (SB 7072) passed in 2021.

In a press release, CCIA notes the First Amendment protects against all government attempts to prohibit speech, adding that SB 7072 forces businesses to issue or display particular speech.

Stephanie Joyce, senior vice president and Chief of Staff and director of CCIA’s Litigation Center, said in a statement that the ruling reaffirmed the importance of the First Amendment.

“Once again, a judge has confirmed the importance of the First Amendment, rejecting Florida’s attempts to evade review of its unconstitutional statute,” Joyce said. “This law tries to force websites to speak as the state commands, which strikes at the heart of free discourse and democracy. We now move forward with demonstrating why this law must be struck down.”

Last year, the Supreme Court’s decision affirmed that the First Amendment safeguards editorial choices regarding online speech from government intervention, leading to this latest ruling.

The Supreme Court directed the parties to return to the Florida court to determine the scope of the challenge. However, Florida attempted a legal tactic to prevent that review, which Judge Robert Hinkle of the Northern District of Florida denied Thursday.

CCIA is a nonprofit trade association that has promoted open markets, systems, and networks for over 50 years. It employs more than 1.6 million workers and invests more than $100 billion in research and development.

— FAMU down on the Farm Fest —

Florida A & M University (FAMU) celebrated Emancipation Day, May 17, by going down the farm, so to speak.

The FAMU Brooksville Agricultural and Environmental Research Station (BAERS) held a “Farm Fest” to help commemorate the 160th anniversary of Florida’s Emancipation Day, which dates back to May 20, 1865. This is when the Emancipation Proclamation was officially enacted, freeing slaves in the state.

Farm Fest on campus featured guest appearances by Natalie Kahler, author of Fielder Harris and a keynote address from Agriculture Commissioner Simpson. The Tampa Bay History Center partnered with FAMU for the event.

“Farm Fest has always been an engaging event for our Cooperative Extension faculty to engage the community. Extension is the outreach arm of the University’s land-grant mission, delivering research-based education and information to Florida’s citizens. I was excited to present this inaugural FAMU Farm Fest at BAERS. It was a FAMUly Reunion for a day of education, fun and history,” said Vonda H. Richardson, Director of the Cooperative Extension Program in the College of Agricultural Food Sciences (CAFS).

The Tampa Bay History Center partnered with FAMU to help organize the event, showcasing the land-grant university system and how it engages communities.

— You’re a shining star —

Florida State University may be known for its prestigious art programs and colleges, but its other programs aren’t anything to sneeze at.

This week, an FSU assistant professor in the Department of Psychology, David March, received a “Rising Star Award” from the Association for Psychological Science (APS), which is an international nonprofit organization established in 1988 that aims to promote and advance the interests of scientific research in psychology, alongside 56 other psychologists from around the world.

The “Rising Star Award” goes to an outstanding APS member in the early stages of their research career who has published significant publications, has had major discoveries or, in general, has had a broad impact. March’s research centered around how people perceive or process threats around them. “Being recognized internationally by APS is particularly fulfilling because it means my research has broad appeal. This award reinforces my belief that my research can be widely influential inside and outside the field of social psychology,” said March.

FSU Department of Psychology Chair Brad Schmidt said, “David is a remarkable young scholar doing important work in social psychology. The Association for Psychological Science’s Rising Star Award is one of the top international awards in psychology, so this is an incredible honor and recognition of David’s impact on the field.”

Added March, “Part of my success is accredited to the environment that has been fomented here at FSU and in FSU’s psychology department.”

For more information about March’s work, visit psychology.fsu.edu.

— Happy hundredth —

Honor societies exist at middle, high and collegiate levels. They remind those around you that you are indeed better than them, more intelligent than them, and that your superiority complex is justified. Of course, that’s a joke, but honor societies do serve as an academic achievement for those in them and stand as a reminder of what we can strive to be.

This semester, the oldest academic honor society at Florida State University (FSU) celebrated its 100th birthday. The FSU chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society was honored in the Grand Ballroom at the FSU Alumni Center this past April to mark its century-long achievement. “Phi Kappa Phi’s motto — ‘Let the love of learning rule humanity’ — beautifully captures the spirit of this occasion and the values that unite us tonight. ­­It is that love of learning that has guided our initiates through challenges, fueled their accomplishments and brought you here today,” said FSU Provost Jim Clark.

Founded at the University of Maine in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi has over 20,000 members annually across 300 campuses in the USA. It was founded in 1925 at FSU, when the university was known as the Florida State College for Women and was the first chapter of that honor society in the whole state.

“Phi Kappa Phi members have served in the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court of the United States. They have won Nobel Prizes, Pulitzer Prizes and numerous other national and international awards for service in their chosen fields. Phi Kappa Phi members have, for more than a century, sought to make a difference in the communities where they live and work,” said FSU chapter president of Phi Kappa Phi and Assistant Dean for Retention and Academic Engagement, Allison Peters.

Raise your glasses and textbooks, and here’s to another 100 years (that’s if Trump doesn’t ban all universities before then).

— New and affordable —

Rent and housing are significant problems for millions of Americans, but the housing crisis and lack of affordable apartments/townhomes for young adults are an epidemic. It’s a central talking point for elections now. But Leon County is looking to help. This week, the Leon County government, alongside local community partners, held the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the completion and opening of “Ridge Road Flats,” a brand-new 250-unit affordable housing apartment community. The new apartments, located at 795 Ridge Road, are designed to serve households earning no more than 70% of the area median income.

“The opening of Ridge Road Flats marks another significant milestone in Leon County’s continued commitment to expanding affordable housing options available to residents. By supporting developments like this, we are directly investing in the stability and future of our residents, ensuring that more individuals and families have access to the safe, high-quality, affordable homes they deserve,” said Leon County Commission Chair Brian Welch.

The new apartments include beautiful granite countertops, balconies and patios built in, washers and dryers in-unit, on-site maintenance and management available, a fitness center, a swimming pool, a community garden and weekly programming/activities open to residents.

“Thanks to strong partnerships and the dedication of County Housing staff, the opening of Ridge Road Flats demonstrates our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes for our citizens. Leon County will continue to create and expand affordable housing opportunities throughout the community right now and for years to come,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long.

— Stitchpossible —

The summer blockbuster season is here, and the movies are coming in hot, just like the weather.

Last weekend, “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” the legacy reboot to the 2000 cult classic, “Final Destination,” surpassed all expectations, opening to a whopping $51.6 million weekend — an imposing total for an R-rated horror film.

But the big tell for how audiences are feeling about the movie slate this season starts this weekend with “Stitchpossible,” AKA the “Barbenhiemer”-style portmanteau of “Mission Impossible” and “Lilo and Stitch.”

“Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” (supposedly the last in the long-running series) and the live-action reboot of Disney’s “Lilo and Stitch, are both debuting in theaters this weekend. Both films received mixed reviews. The last installment in the Ethan Hunt saga, starring Oscar nominee and stunt extraordinaire Tom Cruise, currently sits at a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes (7.6 on IMDB, 3.6 on Letterboxd), with the main complaint being the length of the film and a shaky first half.

But once the action finally kicks in, it’s high adrenaline, nonstop and full of jaw-dropping stunts. It may not be the perfect send-off, but it does seem to deliver on the goods moviegoers want and expect from the franchise, even if the overall package has too much padding.

“Lilo and Stitch” is sitting at 73% on Rotten Tomatoes currently (7.3 on IMDB, 3.4 on Letterboxd), and stars Hannah Waddingham from “Ted Lasso” alongside Zach Galifianakis. The film is the latest edition of the live-action Disney/Pixar reboots that have been rolling out at a consistent clip since 1996’s “101 Dalmatians” starring Glenn Close. The live-action reboots have been criticized, with most naysayers labeling them as cash grabs that fail to capture the magic of the animated classics that inspired them. (Although most critics and audiences can agree that the 2016 “Jungle Book” and the 2021 “Cruella” are original enough and substantive enough to warrant a watch, with both even winning Academy Awards for Visual Effects and Costume Design, respectively.)

But if an action movie starring everyone’s favorite Scientologist, or a remake of a children’s film from 2002, isn’t doing it for you, there’s also “Friendship.” The film stars former SNL writer and Emmy winner for Netflix’s “I Think You Should Leave,” Tim Robinson and the man who won’t age, Paul Rudd. The offbeat, surreal comedy has an impressive 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.6 on IMDB, and a 3.8 on Letterboxd. Although if you aren’t familiar with Robinson’s style, we recommend dipping your toe in with a few YouTube videos or a couple of ITYSL episodes, so you know what you’re getting into.

— Well, you could go windsurfing —

Memorial Day Weekend will start moderately on waters stretching along the Gulf from Panama City to Apalachee Bay. But there is hope of a possible surf Sunday heading into Monday on Memorial Day.

A high-pressure system is settling in the area from the Big Bend west to the Alabama state line. Winds will be pretty tame Saturday, blowing around 10 knots out of the south and 2-to-4-foot seas in the open Gulf, where the sea surface temperature is getting warmer at about 79 degrees. But those conditions will lead to relatively flat or very small waves, about knee high, if that, for Saturday.

However, the National Weather Service marine forecast for northern Gulf waters calls for a change in conditions to close out the Memorial Day Weekend. Winds will still be blowing out of the southeast heading into Sunday but look for those breezes to crank up to 15 to 20 knots out of the south to southeast by midday Sunday, and seas will build to about 4 to 6 feet with a swell coming out of the southwest. Yeah, that will end up with waves cracking over nearshore sandbars. Given the wind direction and speed, though, it could make waves pretty choppy.

It likely would be great for a scarce and seemingly extinct action sport known as windsurfing. Remember that? If you still have a rig, this is your weekend. But a solid longboard or even shortboard will likely lead to catching some waves the original way at Gulf Coast beaches. Conditions will change frequently this weekend, so check out the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather buoy about 112 miles northwest of Tampa to catch the latest updated data.

— Capitol Directions —

RON DESANTIS — Up arrow — He heads into Summer with a 54% approval rating. If only those numbers could rub off on…

CASEY DESANTIS — Down arrow — Remember when she was the ‘secret weapon’? Those were the days.

WILTON SIMPSON — Up arrow — Small counties are still waiting for the Rural Renaissance, but at least the Commish brought more bread to the table.

LAWMAKERS — Down arrow — At this point, just bang your heads on the keyboard and hit submit.

ALEX ANDRADE — Up arrow — For flipping a Gator chomp back at Ron from the East Room. Who got invited to the White House, jackass?

JAY COLLINS — Down arrow — It would be easier to list the jobs he’s not interested in running for.

STATE PARKS — Up arrow — Teddy Roosevelt would be proud.

GAYLE HARRELL — Up arrow — She’s known for wearing red, and now, for keeping Florida green.

JOHN SNYDER, PEGGY GOSSETT-SEIDMAN — Up arrow — You had us at no pickleball.

KIM KENDALL — Up arrow — Conservationists: Thank you cards may be delivered to her Capitol or district office.

LORI BERMAN, MARIE WOODSON — Up arrow — When cancer takes an L, everybody wins.

JENNIFER CANADY — Up arrow — Something compassionate passing in this Legislative Session? Bob’s your uncle.

DCF — Double down arrow — It’s hard to pick up the phone when you’re busy dropping the ball.

FDOT — Down arrow — Hold on to your Kodachrome because FDOT’s going back to black and white.

MORI HOSSEINI — Crossways arrow — No one’s loved an Ono this much since John Lennon.

PASCO-HERNANDO STATE COLLEGE — Down arrow — Boomer the Bobcat merch is getting another layer of dust.

FLORIDA GOP — Crossways arrow — Why bother fudging math when you can just point at the scoreboard?

CRAIG MATEER — Down arrow — For saying the quiet part out loud: No, he doesn’t belong on the boards DeSantis appoints him to.

JOE HARDING — Crossways arrow — So, what do we call it now … a two-finger slap on the wrist?

LCTA — Crossways arrow — There’s your wakeup call. Doze off again, and it’s on you.

SACHS MEDIA — Up arrow — Time to make some room in the trophy case.

BRIAN MUSSELWHITE — Up arrow — Epic Universe is so well done, he’s almost as popular as Adam Babington.

BEARS — Down arrow — When the sun comes up, you better be runnin’.

KEVIN REILLY — Halo — Another gone too soon. Rest in peace.