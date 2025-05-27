Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.27.25

Good Tuesday morning.

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn’s announcement that he will run for Mayor appears imminent, with another step toward a 2027 candidacy.

Buckhorn will be the guest of honor at a lunch that will feature a discussion with him about “what’s next for Tampa and for this campaign,” an apparent reference to Buckhorn’s ongoing mayoral ambitions.

The lunch, hosted by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, and business leaders Kathleen Shanahan and Stuart Lasher, will feature a “small group” of supporters and stakeholders by invitation only, signaling attendance will likely be a who’s who of political donors. However, no minimum donation was listed for the event, which is being advertised by a political committee supporting Buckhorn, Friends of Bob Buckhorn.

It will be held on Tuesday at an undisclosed location.

“Thanks to so many of you for your words of encouragement, support, and commitment to this effort,” a non-transferable invite to the luncheon reads. “While the election isn’t until the Spring of 2027, getting an early start can be the difference between victory and defeat.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@GovRonDeSantis: On Memorial Day, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our nation. Their sacrifices represent patriotism in its purest form. Their service was — and remains — indispensable in preserving the republic. As our Founding Fathers understood, liberty is not granted by government but bestowed by God. It is, though, up to We the People to secure this liberty — by upholding the Constitution, by fostering a strong civic culture, and by producing leaders who are willing to make great sacrifices on behalf of others. The truth is you can have the best Declaration of Independence and the best Constitution, but these do not run on autopilot. Without citizens willing to put on the uniform, risk their lives and even give their lives for our country, lofty ideals and an ingenious system of government would ultimately not stand the test of time. Much will be said in honor of our fallen heroes, but none of those words could ever speak louder than the headstones in places like Arlington National Cemetery. What truly honors the fallen are deeds — whether it be from an individual voter or a public official in high office — that vindicate their great sacrifices. God bless the memory of those who gave the last full measure of devotion in service to the United States of America.

—@SteveSchale: One of the arguments I’ve been trying to make: Our 2024 issues aren’t limited to the last few years. We’ve been going sideways for a while For example: In 16 years, Dems have gone from an 847-seat advantage in the 50 state legislatures to a GOP 795-seat edge today.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida Chamber Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 2; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 3; Tony Awards — 12; Special Election for SD 19 — 14; Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 15; Leadership Blue Weekend — 24; Special Primary Election for Senate District 15 to succeed the late Geraldine Thompson — 28; Florida Chamber Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 28; ‘The Bear’ season four premieres — 29; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 31; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 45; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 59; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 59; Florida Freedom Forum — 67; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 71; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 77; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 77; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 80; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 98; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 100; the Emmys — 110; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 113; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 122; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 153; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 178; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 185; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 190; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 190; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 204; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 206; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 212; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 255; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 360; FIFA World Cup™ final — 381; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 570; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 570; Tampa Mayoral Election — 644; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 857; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 934; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1144; U.S. Presidential Election — 1260; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1660; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2391.

— TOP STORY —

“No budget talks until after June 2, Florida legislative leaders tell members” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Florida’s budget impasse continues, with House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton announcing late Friday that lawmakers will not return to Tallahassee next week. The 60-day Legislative Session, originally slated to end May 2, remains deadlocked primarily over tax cuts, forcing an extension.

“I hope to have a better idea of our scheduling moving forward in the next few days and will share another update after the Memorial Day Holiday,” Albritton informed Senators. Perez echoed this: “We continue working closely with the Senate toward a final budget agreement.”

The Session was initially extended to June 2. Last week, the House unilaterally extended it to June 30, a move the Senate has not yet matched. With the fiscal year ending June 30, failure to pass a budget — the Legislature’s sole constitutional mandate — risks a government shutdown.

The House’s proposed $113 billion budget is approximately $4.4 billion less than the Senate’s spending plan, highlighting the significant gap negotiators must bridge. The lack of concrete news underscores the persistent disagreement as the critical deadline looms, leaving the state’s financial plan in limbo. Lawmakers and the public await further updates after the holiday.

— STATEWIDE —

“Gov. Ron DeSantis signs measure hiking penalties for tech-enabled tracking in dangerous crimes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation that dramatically increases penalties for using tracking devices or mobile apps to facilitate “dangerous crimes,” marking a significant escalation in Florida’s response to the misuse of surveillance technology. The measure (SB 1168) elevates the use of tracking devices like Apple AirTags, SmartTags and similar apps to a second-degree felony — punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine — if done in the course of committing or facilitating crimes like murder, kidnapping, human trafficking, domestic violence and more than 20 other offenses listed under Florida law. Such conduct was previously classified as a third-degree felony, carrying a maximum five-year prison sentence and $5,000 fine, regardless of the underlying offense.

“DeSantis approves Lori Berman bill establishing Holocaust Remembrance Day” via Florida Politics — Florida has enacted a new law (SB 356) officially designating Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day in the state. Signed by DeSantis, the legislation, sponsored by Sen. Berman and Rep. Debra Tendrich, aims to ensure Floridians understand the Holocaust’s atrocities. This move underscores the state’s commitment to remembering the victims and combating rising antisemitism, with recent incidents including neo-Nazi protests and swastika use. Public schools will now dedicate an instructional day to remembrance, even if Jan. 27 falls on a weekend. This law reinforces Florida’s ongoing efforts to honor the memory of the Holocaust and educate future generations to prevent such horrors from recurring.

“DeSantis approves language ensuring prison-earned credits count toward professional licenses” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Ex-convicts seeking to reenter Florida’s workforce will get a boost from bipartisan legislation DeSantis just signed. DeSantis has approved SB 472, which guarantees that career and technical education credits people earn in prison can count toward their professional licensure after release. The measure, effective July 1, directs the Department of Corrections to collaborate with the Department of Business and Professional Regulation and its professional Boards to ensure that inmates completing approved vocational courses receive proper credit toward licensure. Applicable trades range from barbering, cosmetology and landscaping to electrical work, plumbing and HVAC contracting. Florida’s Correctional Education Program, managed by the Department of Corrections, offers 92 career and technical courses across 37 vocational trades aligned with the state’s high-demand occupations.

“Creation of animal abuse registry awaits Governor’s signature” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Florida is set to establish a statewide, publicly searchable animal cruelty registry if Gov. DeSantis signs HB 255, received Friday. The bill mandates that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement host the database, marking a first for the state, though some cities have local versions. Those listed will be barred from owning, possessing, or living with animals, working with them, or acquiring them from shelters or sellers. The measure also enhances penalties for aggravated animal cruelty, potentially increasing prison time. If signed, the law takes effect July 1, with the registry operational by Jan. 1, 2026, aiming to protect animals better statewide.

“DeSantis OKs measure shielding Spanish speakers from ‘notario fraud’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis has approved legislation designed to protect Spanish speakers, including those seeking immigration services, from deceptive notaries who pose as legal experts. The new law (HB 915), effective July 1, prohibits notaries public in Florida from using titles such as “notario,” “notario público,” “immigration consultant,” or any designation suggesting legal expertise in immigration law unless they are authorized to do so. It also requires prominent disclaimers in multiple languages stating that the individual is not licensed to provide immigration legal services.

“DeSantis signs ‘super speeder’ legislation creating steeper penalties for road recklessness” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis just signed a new measure creating extra criminal penalties for extreme speeding, marking the state’s latest move to improve road safety and deter reckless driving. The legislation (HB 351) targets so-called “super speeders,” establishing criminal consequences for motorists who exceed the posted speed limit by 50 miles per hour or more, or who drive at 100 mph or more in a manner that threatens others or interferes with vehicle operation. First-time violators may face up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both. Repeat offenders could receive up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

“Trooper’s Law: Bill punishing those who abandon animals during hurricanes heads to Governor” via Florida Politics — Leaving animals to die in a natural disaster is a horrific thing, and a law likely to signed by DeSantis puts harsher penalties in place for that atrocity. Floridians were shocked last year by the story of a dog that would come to be known as Trooper, who was tied to a pole as Hurricane Milton approached and rescued by a member of the state Highway Patrol. “We had somebody decide, as Hurricane Milton approached, that it would somehow be a good thing to take his dog and chain it to a post on the interstate,” DeSantis told reporters at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The owner, a Ruskin man named Giovanny Aldama Garcia, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals last year after he left the dog to drown in floodwaters, shocking the conscience of Floridians and people around the nation.

“Coalition wants DeSantis to veto bill expanding scope of noncompete agreements” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — While several states have imposed bans on noncompete agreements, the Florida Legislature went the opposite way during its recent Session and made it easier for employers to impose these agreements on workers. That’s prompted a coalition of organizations and law professors to ask DeSantis to veto the measure (HB 1219) — known as the CHOICE Act — when it reaches his desk. The name stands for Contracts Honoring Opportunity, Investment, Confidentiality, and Economic Growth. The bill would allow an employer to restrict an employee from taking competitive employment for up to four years, through either a “garden-leave” provision or a noncompete agreement. Any company with employees who are “reasonably expected” to earn more than twice the annual mean wage of the county in which the business is located can subject workers to noncompete agreements. It would also apply to independent contractors and out-of-state employees.

“Florida bill would ban ‘chemtrails’ and ‘geoengineering.’ But what are they?” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — When DeSantis recently said he’d sign into law a ban on “weather modification activities” — such as spreading tiny particles into the air from aircraft to control sunlight — it raised long-standing controversies over “geoengineering” and “chemtrails.” “I think it’s kind of caricatured as kind of kooky,” DeSantis said during a May 6 news conference in Miami. “But if you look, there are movements, private businesses, and their view is: We can save you from global warming by injecting different things in the atmosphere, blocking the sun and doing all this stuff. Experts wonder if a ban is even necessary. “I’m not aware of anything going on in Florida and I can’t think of any programs,” Michael Splitt, an assistant professor of meteorology in the College of Aeronautics at the Florida Institute of Technology, said about geoengineering. “I just don’t understand the priority,” Splitt said about the legislation. “People are worried about chemtrails. But polluted cities have a lot of particles already in the air. You drive in city traffic and you breathe in the exhaust fumes.”

— LOBBY REGS —

“Lobbying compensation: Capital City Consulting clears $7.5M in first quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Capital City Consulting (CCC) hit a new high in the first quarter with $7.55 million in earnings, giving them an iron grip on the No. 3 spot in Florida Politics’ Lobby Firm Rankings. New lobbying compensation reports show CCC collected $4.05 million for lobbying the Legislature last quarter and an additional $3.5 million lobbying the Governor, Cabinet, and state agencies. The firm’s overall total represents a 10% increase over its $6.87 million haul in Q4 2024. Even using more conservative revenue estimates, the firm co-founded by Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace would still have a firm hold on the No. 3 spot in Florida Politics’ Lobby Firm Rankings.

“Lobbying compensation: Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney opens 2025 with $400K quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The four-person lobbying team at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney earned an estimated $400,000 in the first quarter. Newly filed reports show Brett Bacot, Mike Grissom, Kimberly McGlynn and Pierce Schuessler netted $205,000 across their 30 legislative clients. The same set of clients paid $195,000 for executive-branch advocacy. Firms are also required to register overall earnings ranges. Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney’s legislative and executive-branch reports each fall into the $100,000 to $250,000 bracket, meaning the firm earned $400,000 at minimum for the January-through-March reporting period. The University Medical Service Association sat atop the firm’s legislative report with an estimated $25,000 in payments.

“Lobbying compensation: Oak Strategies enters charts with $660K Q1” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Oak Strategies has quickly grown from a “boutique” operation to a rising firm in Florida Politics’ quarterly rankings. Compensation reports covering the first quarter show the firm founded by former Sen. Rob Bradley and former Rep. Travis Cummings collected at least $500,000 in the Legislature and an estimated $160,000 more lobbying the Governor and Cabinet. Working alongside Bradley and Cummings last quarter were former Rep. Jayer Williamson, who joined the firm in late 2022, and Sydney Fowler, who signed on with Oak in December. The quartet represented 43 clients in all. Five $25,000 clients topped Oak Strategies’ legislative report: HCA Healthcare, Miami-Dade County, New College Foundation, University of North Florida and Valencia College Foundation.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Michael Corcoran, Matt Blair, Jeffrey Hawes, Will Rodriguez, Carlos San Jose, Corcoran Partners: Kroll

Adrian Lukis, Ballard Partners: Skyline Technology Solutions

Samuel Powell, Jonathan Rees, SBM Partners: Johnson & Johnson Services

Jared Rosenstein, Capital City Consulting: Thomas Howell Ferguson

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Veterans recoil at Donald Trump plan to end Afghans’ deportation protection” via Abigail Hauslohner and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux of The Washington Post — The Trump administration’s move to end deportation protections for wartime allies who fled to the United States after the fall of Afghanistan has infuriated veterans of the 20-year conflict there, who say the U.S. government is betraying a sacred promise made to some of America’s most vulnerable partners. This month, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem announced the administration’s termination of temporary protected status, or TPS, for Afghans, exposing thousands, potentially, to deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as soon as July, when the policy is to take effect. The fear, veterans and other advocates say, is that anyone who returns to Afghanistan will almost certainly face reprisal by the Taliban, the extremist militant group that in 2021 overran the U.S.-trained Afghan military and toppled the government in Kabul.

“Trump delays E.U. tariffs until July 9” via Alan Rappeport and Ana Swanson of The New York Times — Trump said on Sunday that he would delay imposing 50% tariffs on all imports from the European Union until July 9 to allow more time for trade negotiations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he had spoken to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, about his recent threat to enact the tariffs on June 1 if a trade deal could not be reached in the next week. Trump has expressed frustration over negotiations with the E.U., saying that the union has been slow to offer trade concessions during a 90-day window to reach a deal that satisfies the administration. But his threat to hit the union with a steep tariff raised the chances of an economically destabilizing trade war with one of the world’s largest economies.

“This Memorial Day, remember the Afghans who saved American lives” via Will Selber of The Bulwark — Homeland Security Secretary Noem has just rescinded Temporary Protective Status for over 10,000 Afghans, a move that feels like a profound betrayal. In less than a month, allies who risked their lives alongside American troops for two decades face deportation to the Taliban. This decision isn’t just a policy change; it’s an abandonment of American values and a deep dishonor to our combat veterans. As we consider sacrifice, this action undermines the very cause for which our fallen served, callously disregarding commitments made to those who fought with us. It’s a stain on our nation’s integrity and a grave injustice to those we promised to protect, spitting on the memory of those who died.

“Democratic Senator places hold on Trump pick for top federal prosecutor in Miami saying JD Vance set precedent” via Holmes Lybrand of CNN — Senate Democrats are threatening to block Trump’s U.S. attorney nominees, with Judiciary Committee Democrat Dick Durbin already placing a hold on one pick. Durbin claims he’s following precedent set by now-Vice President Vance, who held up Joe Biden’s nominees. Durbin said, “There cannot be one set of rules for Republicans and another set for Democrats.” However, Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley called the move an “aggressive, unprecedented attack,” arguing Vance’s holds were limited. This escalation could significantly strain the justice system by preventing Trump from filling 93 U.S. attorney positions and risks further partisan retaliation when Democrats next control the White House, continuing a cycle of obstructionist tactics.

“Federal spending cuts cause a labor market riptide in D.C. area, data shows” via Federica Cocco and Dana Munro of The Washington Post — Federal spending cuts are beginning to have a more pronounced impact on the Washington region’s job market, new data suggests, with fewer white-collar jobs available while thousands of residents who’ve lost theirs are looking for work. Job postings in the District this month are down 17% since January, according to a report by the jobs site Indeed, driven by steep drops in listings for administrative assistants, human resources specialists and accountants — positions that are common inside federal agencies or companies with federal government contracts. The broader metro area is showing similar signs of contraction, with overall postings down more than 10%, far outpacing the national average.

“Danish Embassy hires Mercury Public Affairs amid ongoing conversations about Greenland future” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Denmark’s U.S. Embassy just hired Mercury Public Affairs to lobby on the nation’s behalf in Washington. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles recently worked at the high-stakes public affairs group, serving as co-Chair of the firm’s Florida and Washington offices. Wiles also ran President Donald Trump’s successful 2024 presidential campaign and previously headed U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s campaign for Florida Governor. She is no longer listed as part of Mercury’s team since taking over as Trump’s top staffer. But hiring Wiles’ former employer could provide the Danish government with some important influence at a time when Trump continues to make a case for the U.S. taking control of Greenland.

“Even where abortion is still legal, many brick-and-mortar clinics are closing” via Kate Wells for Michigan Public + KFF — Planned Parenthood of Michigan is giving up on four of its health centers in the state, citing financial challenges. That includes Marquette, the only clinic that provided abortion in the vast, sparsely populated Upper Peninsula. For the roughly 1,100 patients who visit the clinic each year for anything from cancer screenings to contraceptive implants, the next-closest Planned Parenthood will now be a nearly five-hour drive south. It’s part of a growing trend: At least 17 clinics closed last year in states where abortion remains legal, and another 17 closed in just the first five months of this year. That includes states that have become abortion destinations, like Illinois, and those where voters have enshrined broad reproductive rights into the state constitution, like Michigan.

— ELECTIONS —

“Prominent NPA, third party candidates could complicate 2026 Florida Governor’s race” via Tristan Wood of WUSF — The 2026 Gubernatorial Election is a year and a half away and it’s already looking like it could be one of the most crowded fields in recent memory. Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly have announced they are running already. Broward State Sen. Jason Pizzo, a Democrat until recently, has also announced he’s running with no party affiliation. And billionaire personal injury lawyer John Morgan is also considering jumping into the race, likely under a completely new party. “What I believe a third party would do in Florida and in America is have a third party that would bring compromise. You got a third Republican, you got a third democratic socialist, and then you got us stuck in the middle together,” he said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“James Uthmeier threatens gym over locker room policy despite state law being silent on private facilities” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A Palm Beach Gardens fitness center changed its bathroom policies after receiving threats from Attorney General Uthmeier. However, letters from the state’s top legal officer did not cite any Florida statutes stating that such a policy violates the law. The Republican official posted a video on X after visiting the Life Time Fitness location, saying he “checked it out in person” to make sure the facility no longer allowed transgender women to use women’s locker rooms. “We heard a complaint that this gym was allowing biological men to go into women’s restrooms and locker rooms,” Uthmeier said in the video. “In Florida, that is unacceptable,” he noted. The facility had agreed to change its policy, Uthmeier added, and appears to adhere to it.

“Lawmaker calls for probe into FWC after four officers had video footage deleted in Pino crash” via David Goodhue and Grethel Aguila of the Miami Herald — A state lawmaker is calling for an independent probe into the state agency that investigated a boat crash in Biscayne Bay that killed a 17-year-old Miami girl after the Miami Herald reported four officers had their body camera footage deleted amid the investigation. Rep. Vicki Lopez, a Miami-Dade Republican House member, called on her colleagues in the Legislature “to learn what exactly happened and why so this never happens again.” The call for the investigation comes after the Herald reported that body camera footage from four officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who were on the scene of the crash and were either in direct contact with or were near the boat operator, Doral real estate broker George Pino, has been deleted.

“Palm Beach County votes ‘yes’ to advance rock mine plan” via Bill Kearney of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Palm Beach County Commissioners have greenlit further review of the Southland Water Resource Project, a visionary plan to enhance regional water management. This innovative rock mining proposal by Phillips & Jordan on U.S. Sugar Corp. and Okeelanta Corp. farmland promises to create nearly 40 billion gallons of vital water storage for Lake Okeechobee overflow. With a 6-0 vote, Commissioners recognized the project’s potential, initiating a thorough vetting process involving the South Florida Water Management District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Proponents, including local Mayors, highlighted the project’s dual benefits: significant economic opportunities and a practical solution to bolster Everglades restoration efforts by incrementally adding crucial water storage over 30 years.

“Lara Trump interviews families of Florida deputies killed in crash in Fox News episode” via Jennifer Sangalong of USA Today Network — Lost, but not forgotten: Six months after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office lost three of their own, their memory lives on, thanks, in part, to the Trump family. On Nov. 21, 2024, three road-patrol officers — Cpl. Luis Paez and Deputies Ralph “Butch” Waller and Ignacio “Dan” Diaz — were killed in a crash along Southern Boulevard west of Wellington, Florida. An SUV trying to avoid hitting another vehicle overcorrected in traffic, driving onto the side of the road and hitting the officers as they stood waiting for help in restarting a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle. Paez and Waller died at St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach within hours of the crash. Diaz died there four days later. All three men were members of the sheriff’s motorcycle patrol team.

“Second measles case in South Florida this year confirmed in child” via Angie DiMichele of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A child in Broward County was diagnosed with measles in April, making it the second confirmed case of the highly contagious disease in South Florida in 2025. The child, who is under the age of 4, contracted the airborne illness outside of the United States, according to the state’s Florida Health Charts website. The chart does not provide additional information about the confirmed case. One other confirmed measles case was reported in South Florida this year, in Miami-Dade County in March, the chart showed. No cases have been reported in Palm Beach County. The first confirmed case in Florida this year was in a student at Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Miami-Dade.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“At education conference, DeSantis urges students and families to learn civics, history” via Danielle Prieur of Central Florida Public Media — At a conference for homeschoolers in Kissimmee on Friday, DeSantis encouraged families to learn civics and American history together. The yearly Florida Parent Educators Association conference provides support, guidance and resources for parents and guardians who are homeschooling their children. “We have an obligation that this education, whatever form it takes, from homeschooling to traditional public school, that we’re doing what we need to do to prepare our students to be citizens of this republic, that they understand the core, foundational principles that the United States of America was founded upon. That they have an appreciation about how those principles are reflected in our founding documents, and how they’ve animated key portions in American history,” DeSantis said.

“Two new appointees to bring entrepreneurial and legal expertise to Florida Poly Board of Trustees” via Florida Politics — Two new members are joining the Florida Polytechnic University Board of Trustees after appointments from the Florida Board of Governors. The appointments are meant to provide fresh perspectives in entrepreneurship and law to the school, as well as expertise in the tech and defense industries. Sumanth Neelam is CEO of Odin Group, a Kissimmee-based real estate company providing smart-home solutions to clients. Eliot Peace, the other appointee, is Deputy General Counsel at General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems in St. Petersburg. The Board of Governors also reappointed Beth Kigel, the current Board Chair. She is an expert in transportation technology and city ecosystems, and serves as vice president, national consultant and director of smart and connected solutions at HNTB, a leading national engineering and infrastructure design firm.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Ron DeSantis draws legit heat at WWE card” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis got a taste of pro wrestling heat at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa, met with jeers and “you suck” chants. Even without a promo, his knack for drawing a crowd reaction could land him a future as a wrestling villain. While his political future is uncertain, this legitimate booing suggests an alternative career path. Meanwhile, he visited Clearwater with Hulk Hogan. Given DeSantis’ past use of Hogan’s “Real American” theme and Hogan’s own recent booing, perhaps a tag team run is in order post-governorship. While neither can likely take bumps, they certainly know how to work a crowd, for better or worse.

To watch a clip, please click the image below:

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Rick Scott wants UF Board of Trustees, Board of Governors to ‘investigate’ presidential pick” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — U.S. Sen. Scott is amplifying criticism of Santa Ono, the University of Florida’s presidential finalist, echoing Rep. Greg Steube’s concerns over Ono’s alleged “woke” views. Steube, Rep. Donalds, and Christopher Rufo argue that Ono threatens UF’s excellence. Despite his strong anti-woke platform, DeSantis remains conspicuously silent, apparently hesitant to challenge UF Board Chair Mori Hosseini, a key supporter who champions Ono. Hosseini defends Ono as the right choice for UF’s future. This leaves DeSantis increasingly isolated as conservative critics, including erstwhile allies, use his talking points against his inaction on the controversial nomination, while his office remains unresponsive to inquiries.

“Manny Diaz Jr. likely to be UWF interim president. He confirms he is ‘open’ to idea” via Jim Little of The Gainesville Sun — Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. could become the University of West Florida’s interim president. When asked about reports that he has been tapped to fill the position being vacated by UWF President Martha Saunders at a May 23 news conference in Pensacola, Diaz responded he would be open to the idea if that is the decision of the UWF Board of Trustees. “What I’ll tell you is that the Board is clearly meeting,” Diaz said. “That’s a decision for the Board to make, and if they were to call, I’d obviously be willing to have a conversation with them about that. But that’s up to the Board of Trustees of the University of West Florida.”

“Girls confined to ‘box’ if they fought sex abuse at Florida youth center, lawsuit says” via Julia Marnin of the Orlando Sentinel — Of multiple employees accused of sexual abuse at a now-closed Florida juvenile justice center, a lawsuit brought by five survivors says one staffer had girls who objected to abuse, or threatened to expose it, confined to what was nicknamed the “box.” The lawsuit says the small, cement room was used as a form of punishment at the former Milton Girls Juvenile Residential Facility in Santa Rosa County, located in the Florida Panhandle. Guards and other employees stripped girls and put them in the “box” of their clothes, leaving them naked and without blankets in a room that lacked a sink and toilet. One of the women suing over sexual abuse she endured recalls how she was once locked in the “box” for more than two weeks by an employee accused of sexually assaulting her about four or five separate times. Four other women joined her in the lawsuit against Gulf Coast Treatment Center, the private company contracted by the state to run the facility, which closed in December 2012 in the wake of severe sexual misconduct reports and criminal investigations.

“Florida man sentenced to 30 days for shooting and poisoning dolphins” via Mark Walker of The New York Times — For years, Zackary Barfield of Panama City, made his living on the Gulf of Mexico guiding fishing charters, often with dolphins trailing close behind, riding the boat’s wake. But when the dolphins began stealing red snapper from his clients’ lines, prosecutors say, the longtime captain turned predator. Between 2022 and 2023, Barfield laced baitfish with pesticide and shot at dolphins from his boat, doing so once in front of “two elementary-aged children,” the U.S. attorney’s office for the Northern District of Florida said on Friday in a statement. Barfield, 31, was sentenced this week to 30 days in prison and fined $51,000 for three counts of poisoning and shooting dolphins, violating both the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act.

“Parents jailed for children’s poor attendance” via Alaina Papazain of The Hill — Two Florida parents were recently jailed for not ensuring their children were attending school. Truancy court Judge Brad King, who oversaw both cases, sentenced one parent to six months behind bars and another to 90 days for failing to guarantee their children were showing up to class regularly and in a timely manner. One of the cases involved a student who had been absent for 120 days since the start of the school year in August 2024. Marion County Public Schools said it looks to the truancy court as a last-ditch effort to hold parents accountable for their children and make certain their school-aged children are participating in school. The daily attendance average for Marion County currently stands at 91.28%, the highest it has been in five years.

“UF researchers: AI websites can produce explicit images of humans quickly and cheaply” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Cyber Artificial Intelligence (AI) sounds like it would significantly enhance human lives. However, University of Florida (UF) researchers warn that AI technology may become more intrusive than many people bargained for, and it can get explicit. Professor Kevin Butler, a researcher in the University of Florida Department of Computer and Information Science and Engineering, says AI can be responsible for generating sexually explicit images of humans without their consent. Butler, along with other researchers from Georgetown University and the University of Washington, has been investigating a growing class of cyber tools that can enable users to generate realistic nude images after uploading photos of the real person. Those tools don’t require much skill and are low-cost in an era of very little regulation covering the tech.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“USF leadership drafted bill to give Sarasota campus to New College, emails show” via Kerry Sheridan of USF News — University of South Florida leaders secretly drafted a plan to transfer their Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College, internal emails obtained by WUSF reveal. Despite public denials and efforts to suppress information, USF officials, including President Rhea Law and Board Chair Will Weatherford, prepared a bill for the 32-acre campus handover, including new dorms, and discussed releasing USF from associated debt. While takeover rumors swirled, USF leadership instructed staff to avoid written responses and downplayed their involvement. This behind-the-scenes maneuvering, even as USF publicly emphasized “synergies,” has shocked former campus leaders and community members, who now demand greater transparency from the taxpayer-funded institution. The transfer ultimately did not materialize this Legislative Session.

“New College of Florida 2025 graduation marks achievement and endurance” via Samantha Gholar of USA Today Network — One day after dozens of students and alumni gathered for an off-campus “People’s Commencement” in protest of sweeping changes to New College of Florida, the school held its official 2025 graduation ceremony Friday evening. The ceremony was largely without conflict, except during the keynote address by Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz, who was also awarded an honorary doctorate of law. His speech praised New College as a “revolutionary” example of higher education pushing back against political correctness and identity-based programs.

“High hazard: Bradenton, Palmetto consider more development on vulnerable coastlines” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Less than one year after the devastating 2024 hurricane season, Bradenton and Palmetto are considering allowing more intense development in areas at high risk of flooding during major storms. Discussions in the two cities come as Sarasota and Manatee County officials are aiming to address issues that caused many homes to unexpectedly flood in last year’s storms. Problems including debris-filled canals, a need for dredging in Phillippi Creek, the dike near Laurel Meadows and the Lake Manatee dam water release all contributed to flooding from Hurricane Debby last year. But so did a lack of detailed flood zone mapping and possibly outdated building standards that serve as foundational development practices, local officials and residents say.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump is not above the law” via Val Demings for the Orlando Sentinel — The arrest of Congresswoman LaMonica McIver is a chilling escalation. After nearly 27 years in law enforcement, including as a Police Chief, I see the Trump administration’s abuse of our justice system as a dangerous path, a betrayal of the American Dream. They claim McIver “assaulted” ICE agents. I’ve watched the video; the facts don’t support this. She was exercising her oversight duties, protesting Mayor Ras Baraka’s unlawful arrest — an arrest a federal judge deemed “embarrassing” for the DOJ.

Overzealous agents instigated the chaos at the ICE facility. To suggest an assault occurred, followed by a welcome inspection, is a forced narrative. This isn’t about unprofessionalism, as Border Czar Tom Homan claims; that’s not a crime. If it were, Trump himself would be incarcerated.

This arrest is baseless, much like the lies surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection. I was there; the violence was undeniable. Yet, Trump calls the mob “patriots” and plans pardons, while his critics face baseless prosecutions. This is a “Stalinist Russia horror show,” as Trump once described such weaponization — apparently, an aspiration. It’s “for my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.”

Trump and his enablers are dismantling our institutions, firing watchdogs, and lying ceaselessly. Truth is irrelevant; lies are a power play. “Mexico will pay.” “China will pay.” “Lower prices.” “End wars.” “Protect Social Security.” It’s a tired game: change facts, divide, instill fear, and enrich allies while arresting critics.

McIver calls it “political intimidation.” It’s the erosion of American values, Washington’s “last great experiment.” But we can trust our own eyes. America was meant to be a beacon. McIver’s arrest is a stark warning. Believe what you see; let truth prevail.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Who was ‘shocked’ by Joe Biden’s infirmity?” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — The new book “Original Sin,” detailing White House efforts to hide former President Biden’s cognitive decline, is dominating news cycles despite Biden’s issues being widely apparent. The book’s impact stems from its timing, offering an “excuse” for Democrats and media allies shocked by Biden’s poor performance in the June 27, 2024, debate against Trump. Authors Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper reveal a “White House conspiracy” to conceal Biden’s condition, allowing those who missed or downplayed earlier signs to claim they were misled, not negligent or biased. While some journalists reported on Biden’s decline pre-debate, many dismissed these concerns, aligning with White House narratives that everything was fine. “Original Sin” thus validates the “shock” for those who ignored or denied the obvious.

“Six months later, Democrats are still searching for the path forward” via Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — The Democratic Party faces a severe crisis, with approval ratings at historic lows and significant voter erosion across key demographics, including young people, Black voters, Latinos, and the working class. Following Trump’s 2024 popular vote win, Democrats are perceived as passive and out-of-touch, likened to a “deer in headlights.” Even party loyalists express anxiety. The party’s image has plummeted, with internal debates raging on how to reverse the trend. Top officials are now reassessing strategies to reconnect with disillusioned voters, including a $20 million project to understand and engage young men online, as the party grapples with its tarnished brand and an urgent need for action over “navel-gazing.”

“Florida Farm Bill secures our agricultural future” via Keith Truenow for the Orlando Sentinel — As a lifelong farmer, I see Gov. DeSantis signing the Florida Farm Bill, SB 700, as a profound acknowledgment of our essential work. Beyond ending water fluoridation, a move praised by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., this bill is a lifeline. It stops financial institutions from penalizing us for using diesel equipment — our tools, not political statements. It strengthens drone laws to protect our privacy and livelihoods from misuse. The bill champions honest food labeling and a registry for charities, ensuring transparency. It expands disaster loans, which are crucial for unpredictable seasons, and invests in youth agricultural programs like the National FFA Organization and 4-H. It also allows safe, on-site farmworker housing and proposes a 2026 constitutional amendment for agricultural land tax exemptions. This bill delivers the respect and support Florida’s farmers, the backbone of our state, truly deserve.

“Money talks with Florida’s new Attorney General” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — Tallahassee’s dealership-driven car sales legislation made Tesla a winner in 2023 by allowing it to bypass dealerships and sell cars directly to Floridians, even while banning the practice for others. Attorney General Uthmeier intends to make Scout Motors a loser for just thinking about it. That’s no surprise. Since DeSantis appointed his ex-Chief of Staff to the state’s top legal post, Uthmeier has repeatedly flexed state power to choose winners and losers while winking at fairness and accountability. When it comes to cars, Uthmeier is with wealthy dealers, not cost-conscious car buyers. In this case, Scout Motors plans to revive the discontinued but popular Scout truck brand, with electric vehicles. The U.S. subsidiary of Volkswagen bought billboard space in Miami and Fort Lauderdale and invited people to pay a reservation fee of $100. The money secures the right to buy a truck or SUV directly from Scout.

“Lawmakers failed to pass a legal aid funding update. Now it’s being used against their interests” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Legislative inaction is directly funding a challenge to state law. Americans for Immigrant Justice is suing Florida over new immigration measures, bankrolled by a massive funding surge from the Interest on Trust Account (IOTA) program. Lawmakers failed to reform IOTA this Session after the House didn’t consider a bill, inadvertently allowing a rule change to swell collections from $46 million to nearly $300 million. This oversight now sees these vastly increased funds, intended for legal aid, fuel opposition to the Legislature’s own agenda. This windfall, a direct consequence of legislative failure, is now being leveraged by groups often at odds with state policy, underscoring the urgent need for lawmakers to address the program’s runaway funding.

“Lawmakers paralyzed over tax breaks they can’t afford to give” via Frank Cerabino of The Palm Beach Post — Due in part to the cuts that the federal government intends to make on revenues flowing to the states, Florida lawmakers, who must operate under balanced budgets, are facing big potential shortfalls. Rising costs in education and Medicaid are projected to put the state budget billions of dollars in the red within two years. With this in mind, you’d think the last thing state leaders would do now would be to find new ways to make those deficits even deeper. But that’s what is going on. The dispute between DeSantis and House Speaker Perez that has paralyzed the ongoing budget process is a battle over who will take credit for giving away money the state can ill afford to give away.

“In Florida, denying access to abortion — again” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Florida’s harsh restrictions on abortion just took a turn for the worse. Last week, a state appeals court struck down a safety net created to protect pregnant teenagers who want an abortion but are afraid or otherwise reluctant to seek their parents’ consent. The decision was strange, from several perspectives. But the bottom line is this: Instead of simply upholding a trial court’s ruling that denied the girl (identified as “Jane Doe”) an abortion, a three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeals brewed up a bizarre legal theory that the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees parents the right to exercise “care, custody and control” of their children.

“A mad dash to destroy citizen democracy in Florida” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — One of Tallahassee’s all-time worst bills was barely out of the printer on May 2 when legislative leaders rushed it to an eagerly waiting DeSantis. That was unusual. The House Speaker and Senate President usually take their sweet time, especially at Session’s end, when scores of bills are churning through what’s often compared to a sausage factory. But this one rush job, HB 1205, was especially dear to the Governor’s authoritarian heart. Unless legislative leaders deliberately hold up bills as bargaining chips, Governors usually control when bills are sent to them. So, it’s evident that DeSantis, who can take months to decide routine matters such as appointments to key Boards, demanded HB 1205 right away. Signing it so fast made it impossible for interest groups to mobilize opposition. It averted a flood of calls and emails seeking a veto. It was also an outlet for his arrogance, as if to say: “You have no rights that I’m bound to respect.”

“Permit reform is a win for Florida. Let’s get it across the finish line” via Sam Romain for Florida Politics — Florida is growing faster than nearly any other state in the country. In just one year, more than 467,000 new residents moved here — that’s almost 1,300 people every single day. With that kind of growth comes serious pressure on our housing market, our workforce and the infrastructure that keeps it all running. Unfortunately, an outdated and overly bureaucratic permitting system has made it harder, not easier, to keep up. HB 683 is a direct response to that challenge. This common sense reform cuts through the red tape that’s slowing down construction, driving up costs and frustrating builders and homeowners across Florida by requiring a quicker response from local government for certain permit requests.

— ALOE —

“Two Florida beaches land on Dr. Beach’s top 10 list for 2025” via Patrick Connolly of the Orlando Sentinel — Two Florida Gulf Coast beaches have earned spots in Dr. Beach’s prestigious 2025 Top 10 Beaches in America. Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park in Naples secured the #4 position, while St. Andrews State Park in Panama City ranked #7. The annual list, compiled by FIU professor Dr. Stephen Leatherman, considers 50 factors, including sand quality and water clarity. While Coopers Beach, New York, took the top spot, Florida’s continued presence highlights its renowned coastline. Past Florida winners, like Siesta Beach and St. George Island State Park, are retired from top contention, underscoring the consistent excellence of the state’s beaches.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.