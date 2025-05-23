May 23, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump taps Bernie Navarro as the next Ambassador to Peru
Bernie Navarro. Image via Facebook (Benworth Capital).

Jacob OglesMay 23, 20254min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Governor signs law compensating fire fighters for training injuries

HeadlinesInfluence

Sachs Media wins top public affairs prize at 2025 Pollie Awards

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

No lame duck here, Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than ever

Bernie Navarro
The Benworth Capital founder is a long-time friend and ally of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Another Florida businessman will be headed to South America in an Ambassador role.

President Donald Trump on Thursday evening nominated Bernie Navarro, founder of Coral Gables-based Benworth Capital, as Ambassador to Peru.

“Bernie is a Highly Respected Leader in Real Estate Finance and Economic Recovery,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Bernie is also passionate about Education, having served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Miami Dade College, the largest College in the U.S. He holds a Degree in International Finance from the University of Miami, and a Graduate Degree in Government from Harvard University. Bernie’s expertise in Finance, Trade, Education, and U.S.-Peru Relations will help him be a strong advocate for America’s Interests in Peru.”

Navarro also is close friends with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who helped the finance official to convince the Small Business Administration to cap its debt related to the Paycheck Protection Program, as reported last year by the Miami Herald.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott also called Navarro a friend and praised the nomination by the President.

“Bernie is highly respected throughout Florida and the country. He will do a fantastic job putting America first as our next Ambassador to the Republic of Peru,” Florida’s senior Senator posted on X.

Relations with Peru could also have some direct impacts on Florida, where many public employee pensions funds are invested in bonds from the South American nation but have faced trouble collecting payments.

Trump has turned with some frequency to Florida-based allies to fill Ambassador roles in the Western Hemisphere.

The U.S. Senate in April confirmed Miami-Dade County Kevin Marino Cabrera as U.S. Ambassador to Panama.

In December, Trump nominated Orlando attorney Dan Newlin as the next U.S. Ambassador to Colombia. Newlin’s selection was referred to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in March and awaits committee action.

All ambassadors will report to Rubio, himself a longtime South Florida political leader and former U.S. Senator.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSachs Media wins top public affairs prize at 2025 Pollie Awards

nextGovernor signs law compensating fire fighters for training injuries

One comment

  • asmr

    May 23, 2025 at 5:57 am

    ASMRってジャンルが本当に多くて奥が深いですね。

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories