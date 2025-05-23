Donald Trump taps Bernie Navarro as the next Ambassador to Peru

Another Florida businessman will be headed to South America in an Ambassador role.

President Donald Trump on Thursday evening nominated Bernie Navarro, founder of Coral Gables-based Benworth Capital, as Ambassador to Peru.

“Bernie is a Highly Respected Leader in Real Estate Finance and Economic Recovery,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Bernie is also passionate about Education, having served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Miami Dade College, the largest College in the U.S. He holds a Degree in International Finance from the University of Miami, and a Graduate Degree in Government from Harvard University. Bernie’s expertise in Finance, Trade, Education, and U.S.-Peru Relations will help him be a strong advocate for America’s Interests in Peru.”

Navarro also is close friends with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who helped the finance official to convince the Small Business Administration to cap its debt related to the Paycheck Protection Program, as reported last year by the Miami Herald.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott also called Navarro a friend and praised the nomination by the President.

“Bernie is highly respected throughout Florida and the country. He will do a fantastic job putting America first as our next Ambassador to the Republic of Peru,” Florida’s senior Senator posted on X.

Relations with Peru could also have some direct impacts on Florida, where many public employee pensions funds are invested in bonds from the South American nation but have faced trouble collecting payments.

Trump has turned with some frequency to Florida-based allies to fill Ambassador roles in the Western Hemisphere.

The U.S. Senate in April confirmed Miami-Dade County Kevin Marino Cabrera as U.S. Ambassador to Panama.

In December, Trump nominated Orlando attorney Dan Newlin as the next U.S. Ambassador to Colombia. Newlin’s selection was referred to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee in March and awaits committee action.

All ambassadors will report to Rubio, himself a longtime South Florida political leader and former U.S. Senator.