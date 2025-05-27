Sam Romain: Permit reform is a win for Florida. Let’s get it across the finish line

Florida is growing faster than nearly any other state in the country. In just one year, more than 467,000 new residents moved here — that’s almost 1,300 people every single day.

With that kind of growth comes serious pressure on our housing market, our workforce and the infrastructure that keeps it all running. Unfortunately, an outdated and overly bureaucratic permitting system has made it harder, not easier, to keep up.

HB 683 is a direct response to that challenge. This commonsense reform cuts through the red tape that’s slowing down construction, driving up costs and frustrating builders and homeowners across Florida by requiring a quicker response from local government for certain permit requests. The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate, a rare show of bipartisan unity, and is now headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for signature.

A big thank you to Sen. Erin Grall and Rep. Griff Griffitts for sponsoring HB 683. Their leadership was instrumental in moving this important reform through the Legislature.

As Executive Director of the Polk County Young Republicans, I’ve heard from local contractors, small-business owners and working professionals who are fed up with delays that can stretch on for months. We’re not talking about luxury projects, but common HVAC repairs, roofing jobs and essential upgrades that families and communities rely on for energy efficiency. It’s not right that government inefficiency stands in the way of that progress.

HB 683 takes a thoughtful, targeted approach to fixing the problem. It requires local governments to respond within 30 days, finally putting an end to the indefinite back-and-forth. It stops local agencies from demanding irrelevant paperwork, like business contracts or financials, just to issue a permit. And it expands the use of private inspectors for smaller jobs, giving builders more options while helping to reduce backlogs and keep projects moving.

These are the kinds of practical changes that make a real difference, and they wouldn’t have made it this far without DeSantis’ continued leadership. His commitment to reducing government overreach and supporting Florida’s economy has set the tone for policies like this. HB 683 reflects the values he’s championed: limited government, individual opportunity, and smart growth that puts people first.

The Polk County Young Republicans were proud to include this legislation in our statewide agenda this year, and we’re even prouder to see it pass with such overwhelming support. Now we look forward to seeing the Governor sign it and send a strong message that Florida is ready to keep building.

This is a moment that calls for action, and DeSantis is exactly the kind of leader who delivers when it counts.

___

Sam Romain is Executive Director of Polk County Young Republicans.