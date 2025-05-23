Memorial Day Weekend brings the start of red snapper season in the Gulf

Get ready to pull out the fishing poles just in time for the long Memorial Day Weekend. The Gulf red snapper fishing season officially starts Saturday.

“Florida’s 2025 Gulf private recreational red snapper season is open to those fishing from private recreational vessels or charter vessels that do not have a federal reef fish permit,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a press release. “Charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit will be limited to harvesting in Florida Gulf state waters only.”

Red snapper fishing season in the Gulf is open for the Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26). The season then reopens a few days later, from June 1 to July 31, as well as during select dates throughout the year.

“Anyone fishing for red snapper from a private recreational vessel — in state or federal waters — must be registered as a State Reef Fish Angler (with annual renewal), even if exempt from fishing license requirements,” the FWC said. “Registration is available at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has touted the record-breaking 126 days of fishing this year in the Gulf.

“This is a real, real big deal,” DeSantis said at a press conference in late April. “It’s good for the economy. It’s good for recreation. It’s good for culture. It’s good for all these things.”

“This includes holiday opportunities on Veterans Day, the Thursday through Sunday of Thanksgiving, and yes, even red snapper on Christmas,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis has also asked the federal government to control the red snapper fishing season on the Atlantic side, complaining the season on the other side of the state is too short.

“I think the President’s vision is to empower the states and make sure the federal government isn’t overstepping its bounds. So we stand ready, willing and able to get that job done. We would love to see that happen sometime this year,” DeSantis said.

Other Gulf red snapper season dates include:

— Sept. 1-14.

— Sept. 19-21.

— Sept. 26-28.

— Oct. 3-5.

— Oct. 10-12.

— Oct. 17-19.

— Oct. 24-26.

— Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

— Nov. 7-9.

— Nov. 11 (Veterans Day).

— Nov. 14-16.

— Nov. 21-23.

— Nov. 27-30 (Thanksgiving weekend).

— Dec. 5-7.

— Dec. 12-14.

— Dec. 19-21.

— Dec. 25-28 (Christmas weekend).