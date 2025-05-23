May 23, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kevin Cabrera visits Panama’s Dairén region, delivers equipment to help fight human trafficking
Ambassador Cabrera and Minister of Public Security Ábrego officially inaugurate the new U.S.-funded vehicle maintenance facility in Metetí. Image via U.S. Embassy in Panama.

Jacob OglesMay 23, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Greg Knecht: Floridians spoke up — nature is our common ground  

APoliticalHeadlines

Memorial Day Weekend brings the start of red snapper season in the Gulf

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs ‘super speeder’ legislation creating steeper penalties for road recklessness

IMG_9028
The Ambassador to Panama cut the ribbon for a new vehicle facility gifted to the nation's border security service.

Panama Ambassador Kevin Cabrera made his first official visit to the Darién province in the Central American nation. There, he highlighted cooperative efforts with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to combat drug and weapon trafficking and to curb illegal immigration into the U.S.

Cabrera, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said during the trip that Panama has worked cooperatively with President Donald Trump and the U.S. to combat organized crime. In turn, the U.S. is providing the government there with tools to fight that kind of activity.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership over the past four months — and the strong commitment of President Mulino — the Darién route is now effectively closed to criminal networks, arms trafficking, and illegal immigration,” Cabrera said.

“Our goal now is to keep it that way — and that will require sustained, determined collaboration. President Trump’s support has also enabled Panama to strengthen its operational readiness with this new vehicle maintenance facility, which enhances its ability to protect its borders in one of the most challenging terrains in the hemisphere.”

The Darién region is home to the Darién Gap, a roadless crossing point at the border between Colombia and Panama that has been used by thousands of migrants from Haiti, Venezuela and other nations to illegally enter the country, often en route to the U.S., according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

While in Panama, Cabrera officially handed over a vehicle facility in Meteti to Panama’s National Border Service, along with $3 million worth of equipment, including 16 ruggedized boats with 32 motors, two trailers, biometric data collection equipment, satellite equipment, furniture, two pickup trucks and two 31-passenger buses. The U.S. will also provide training to Panama law enforcement on the use of the equipment.

Cabrera also met with representatives from the Ministry of Security and the National Aeronaval Service in Panama.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis signs ‘super speeder’ legislation creating steeper penalties for road recklessness

nextMemorial Day Weekend brings the start of red snapper season in the Gulf

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories