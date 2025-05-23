Kevin Cabrera visits Panama’s Dairén region, delivers equipment to help fight human trafficking

Panama Ambassador Kevin Cabrera made his first official visit to the Darién province in the Central American nation. There, he highlighted cooperative efforts with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to combat drug and weapon trafficking and to curb illegal immigration into the U.S.

Cabrera, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner, said during the trip that Panama has worked cooperatively with President Donald Trump and the U.S. to combat organized crime. In turn, the U.S. is providing the government there with tools to fight that kind of activity.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership over the past four months — and the strong commitment of President Mulino — the Darién route is now effectively closed to criminal networks, arms trafficking, and illegal immigration,” Cabrera said.

“Our goal now is to keep it that way — and that will require sustained, determined collaboration. President Trump’s support has also enabled Panama to strengthen its operational readiness with this new vehicle maintenance facility, which enhances its ability to protect its borders in one of the most challenging terrains in the hemisphere.”

The Darién region is home to the Darién Gap, a roadless crossing point at the border between Colombia and Panama that has been used by thousands of migrants from Haiti, Venezuela and other nations to illegally enter the country, often en route to the U.S., according to the Council on Foreign Relations.

While in Panama, Cabrera officially handed over a vehicle facility in Meteti to Panama’s National Border Service, along with $3 million worth of equipment, including 16 ruggedized boats with 32 motors, two trailers, biometric data collection equipment, satellite equipment, furniture, two pickup trucks and two 31-passenger buses. The U.S. will also provide training to Panama law enforcement on the use of the equipment.

Cabrera also met with representatives from the Ministry of Security and the National Aeronaval Service in Panama.