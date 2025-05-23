Donald Trump takes credit for lower gas prices this Memorial Day Weekend

President Donald Trump says he deserves praise for low gas prices during Memorial Day Weekend.

“It’s the Trump Effect in action: gas prices this Memorial Day Weekend will be the cheapest since 2021,” the White House said in a press release. “The national nightmare that was (Joe) Biden’s war on American energy is over.”

The White House cited media reports on lower gas prices ahead of the upcoming long holiday weekend.

Florida Politics previously reported that last week Florida’s average gas price rose 20 cents per gallon week-to-week, from $2.92 to $3.12, but that prices were still lower in the year-to-year comparison.

“With so many drivers fueling up, gas prices may fluctuate in the coming days,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said. “However, even at their peak, prices should remain well below last year’s holiday rates.”

AAA said the reason for lower prices was because of a broader trend in the oil market.

But the White House is pointing to the President’s policies.

“After President Donald J. Trump declared a National Energy Emergency on his first day in office, his administration has taken relentless action to revive the nation’s energy capabilities and undo the Biden-era stranglehold on American energy production,” the White House said. “The news is being celebrated across the country.”

Lower gas prices are certainly appreciated by the estimated 2.3 million Floridians who are going on a road trip at least 50 miles from home during the long holiday weekend. Though not everyone is thrilled with the Trump economy.

Even as gas prices go down, many businesses are warning their prices will go up because of Trump’s tariffs.

The White House has fought back, arguing companies should eat the cost and not pass them along to consumers.

Trump’s trade war also took a hit on the stock market early Friday, with the latest round of tariffs targeting Apple and the European Union.

___

Florida Politics staff contributed to this report.