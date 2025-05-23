Orlando, Clermont to hold Memorial Day Weekend events honoring fallen veterans

Memorial Day Weekend events scheduled in Central Florida include a special ceremony Friday evening in Orlando, as well as the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall this weekend in Clermont.

The city of Orlando is hosting a 6 p.m. Friday ceremony at Greenwood Cemetery. “The ceremony will feature a keynote address, patriotic tributes and a moment of reflection,” the city said in a press release.

City Commissioners and members of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s Veterans Advisory Council are expected to attend the event in the Veterans Section of the cemetery at 1603 Greenwood St.

On Monday, Clermont’s Memorial Day ceremony starts at 11 a.m. U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster and state Sen. Keith Truenow are expected to attend, along with other community and military leaders at the Clermont Highlander Building and Pavilion Complex, 330 3rd St. in Clermont.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 24-26, the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will open for viewing at Clermont’s Waterfront Park.

“One act of honor and respect is to escort the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall as it travels to a destination,” said Robert Mock, a Submarine veteran who plans the event every year. “On May 24, 2025, an entourage escort will accompany the Vietnam Traveling Wall as it arrives in the Clermont area and proceeds to Clermont’s Waterfront Park complex.”

That procession starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Numerous motorcycle groups in Central Florida share the same dedication and wish to honor our ‘heroes’ by participating in the escort ride,” Mock wrote in an email.

“The central Florida groups that have been invited to participate include the American Legionnaire Riders Post 55, South Lake Moose Lodge 1615 Riders, Lake County Motorcycle Club, Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, Iron Pigs Motorcycle Club St. Johns River, The Bunker Riders, The Iron Lilies, The Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, Central Florida Motorcycle Riders (CFMR), Lake County Riders, and Lincoln Park Rams, among others.”

Visit the city’s website for more details.