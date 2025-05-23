Delegation for 5.23.25: Ambush — deportations — Otto — music man — sacrifice

Antisemitic ambush

A fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy workers left Jewish American members of Florida’s congressional delegation both outraged and afraid.

“In a vile act of antisemitic violence, two young staffers from the Israeli Embassy were shot dead outside the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C.,” posted Rep. Lois Frankel, a West Palm Beach Democrat. “I’m holding their families and colleagues in my heart. We must all stand united against hate.”

Metropolitan police say Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old from Chicago, shot and killed Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two engaged workers, outside the Capital Jewish Museum after they left an event for the American Jewish Committee (AJC). Notably, the AJC is led by former Rep. Ted Deutch, who called the attack a “shocking act of violence.”

The anger at the tragedy transcended party lines, as did the sense of threat. Rep. Randy Fine, a Northeast Florida Republican, spoke to “Fox & Friends” hours after the shooting and said the killings left him and his own family fearing for their safety.

“I’m worried. My family is worried,” Fine said. “I mean, we live in a world where the left and the Palestinian cause literally calls for violence against Jews every day. I don’t know why we’re surprised when they actually do it. We need to start to call evil for what it is and not make excuses for it, and the fact of the matter is: The Palestinian cause is an evil one.”

The shooter allegedly yelled “free, free Palestine” when taken into custody.

For Rep. Jared Moskowitz, the violent act showed a troubling and continuing spread of anti-Jewish violence.

“This attack was based on antisemitism,” the Parkland Democrat posted. “The hatred against Jews continues to spread. It’s moving at a rapid pace. We are not doing enough to combat it.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, spoke at a Washington news conference alongside other Jewish Democrats to honor victims.

“Today I joined Jewish Democrats to pay respects to Sarah and Yaron, who were murdered in an antisemitic hate crime at the Capital Jewish Museum last night,” she said. “There is no cause, no conflict, no grievance that can justify murdering innocent people in the street. This cannot be the new normal.”

Arming Taiwan

If war with China ever threatens Taiwan, Sen. Rick Scott wants the U.S. prepared to defend the territory.

The Taiwan PLUS Act would raise the threshold for weapon sales to Taiwan to match those of U.S. partners in NATO. Scott’s office said this could streamline the process of arming Taiwan to defend itself against the communist superpower.

“Communist China has tried to intimidate and overpower our ally, Taiwan, for years. Communist China has made clear they are more than willing to invade Taiwan as it continues its attacks on democracy around the world, and the United States must make clear we will continue to stand by Taiwan,” said Scott, a Naples Republican.

“The Taiwan PLUS Act will cut red tape and make it faster and easier for Taiwan to purchase the weapons it needs from the U.S. to defend itself should Communist China invade. Taiwan is a critical partner in the Indo-Pacific and the U.S. must act with urgency to strengthen our defense ties to help our nation and our ally counter these threats from Communist China.”

Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, introduced a House companion bill.

Easing deportation

With the Supreme Court blocking President Donald Trump’s efforts to deport many immigrants suspected of crimes, Sen. Ashley Moody wants Congress to clear legal obstacles for flights out of the country.

The Plant City Republican just introduced the Expedited Removal of Criminal Aliens Act, which would authorize removal of undocumented immigrants who are members of gangs, terrorist organizations or other criminal groups, who have ever been convicted of any felony, domestic violence, sex crime, abuse of children or a misdemeanor that targeted any vulnerable group.

“Following four years of systematic dismantlement of our country’s immigration and national security structure under Joe Biden, the American people gave President Trump a mandate to clean up Biden’s mess,” Moody said. “Democrats and lower-level, partisan judges, however, have sought to block his efforts at every turn.”

She cited specific examples, like the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, that drew sharp criticism from Democrats, as the type of legal action that needed to be allowed in statute.

“They have claimed that dangerous criminal illegal aliens and MS-13 gang members like Kilmar Abrego Garcia are just family men living quiet lives in America and they couldn’t be more wrong,” Moody said.

“Democrats have fought against the quick removal of illegal aliens who have committed atrocious crimes against children or even those who have been convicted of murder. It makes no sense. Today we are finally putting common sense immigration policies first by introducing legislation to authorize the expedited removal of dangerous criminals and prevent activist-judges from keeping known terrorists, criminals and gang members on American soil and endangering our communities.”

Calling Otto

Could North Florida lure a major aviation company to jet away from Texas?

The Jacksonville Daily Record reported that Otto Aviation has been offered a significant incentives package. Rep. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican, has also endorsed the move.

“There’s no better place for Otto Aviation’s headquarters and manufacturing facility than Jacksonville, Florida, where our nation’s brightest engineering minds are pushing the boundaries of aerospace innovation,” Bean said.

“From Cecil Airport and world-class infrastructure to a top-tier workforce and thriving business-friendly climate, our city is perfectly positioned to help Otto Aviation reach its goals and drive economic growth. The First Coast isn’t just a location — it’s an aviation powerhouse waiting for takeoff.”

According to the deal proposed, Otto Aviation would invest $430 million in the area if it made the move and create 400 jobs with an average salary of $90,000 by 2031. The company said it could increase the workforce to 1,200 workers by 2040.

Successful pitch

Rep. Mike Haridopolos’s first bill has already cleared its initial congressional Committee. The Indian Harbour Beach introduced the Greenlighting Growth Act (HR 3343) earlier this month, and the House Financial Services Committee reported it favorably within days. House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill, an Arkansas Republican, saw merit in the proposal.

“Let me congratulate my friend from Florida, a new member of this Committee and the Majority Whip for the Financial Services Committee, for introducing one of his first legislative efforts in the Committee,” Hill said.

Haridopolos said the bill would allow companies that grow through acquisition to bypass specific regulations for startup companies.

“The Greenlighting Growth Act is a targeted, common sense fix that ensures small businesses aren’t punished for growing great success stories of the JOBS Act, helping startups raise capital and create jobs,” Haridopolos said.

“But the law needs to keep pace with how these companies grow in the real world. This bill does that by reinforcing the original intent of the JOBS Act and removing costly uncertainty around acquisitions. I look forward to seeing this bill move swiftly to the House Floor for final passage.”

On that note

The musical Navy veteran Dennis White once played for royalty. The Sarasota man’s story has been added to the Veterans History Project.

Rep. Greg Steube’s Office announced that the Musician Third Class had been featured in the latest Library of Congress collection installment. The Republican Congressman has included several residents of Florida’s 17th Congressional District. This was the first nominee to bring more musical flavor than war stories.

“Dennis White’s story exemplifies the unique paths our service members take,” Steube said. “His service reminds us that the military doesn’t just train warriors; it molds leaders, artists and professionals. We are honored to help preserve his legacy for future generations.”

White served at the Brooklyn Navy Yard during his career, but his work with the Navy band led him to perform on Steve Allen’s “The Tonight Show” and for Queen Elizabeth II.

“I’d like people to understand this: there are people who are afraid to take a challenge. And if you’re enthusiastic about something, follow your dream and follow your guidelines; that will make you a better person. It really did change my personality, my attitude and my character,” White said.

“I don’t know where I would’ve been if I hadn’t joined the music program or even the Navy. It led to opportunities. Like I said, I didn’t give it up. I counted it as a hobby. But it gave me direction into adulthood and just made me a better person all-around, I think.”

White later entered banking, but his story of service and song can be seen in full online.

To watch a video of White, please click the image below:

Uncapping VA payments

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick says payment limits for certain medical professionals could hinder access to quality care at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The Miramar Democrat introduced the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Physicist Pay Cap Relief Act, which would lift an “arbitrary pay cap” on Therapeutic Medical Physicists (TMPs) and Diagnostic Medical Physicists (DMPs) when contracted by the VA. Her office said VA TMPs and DMPs earn approximately $40,000 less than their private sector counterparts.

“Our veterans and wounded warriors deserve the highest quality cancer care available,” Cherfilus-McCormick said. “Unfortunately, too many VA facilities lack the necessary staff needed to deliver for our veterans. This common sense, bipartisan legislation corrects a long-standing gap that has prevented veterans from receiving the first-rate oncology treatment they have earned fighting for us on the battlefield.”

She filed the bipartisan legislation with Rep. Juan Ciscomani, an Arizona Republican.

Recognizing sacrifice

Trump debuted a Medal of Sacrifice to honor three Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies killed in the line of duty last year.

Trump held a ceremony with Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, in the Oval Office to recognize Deputies Ralph “Butch” Waller, Ignacio “Dan” Diaz and Luis Paez.

“Every day, law enforcement officers and first responders risk their lives while protecting our communities,” Mast said. “While we will never be able to truly thank the officers we have lost, this medal is a small way to express our eternal gratitude to those heroes and their loved ones. Their courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Mast introduced the Medal of Sacrifice Act, which would grant the President the power to name a 12-member Commission of law enforcement officers charged with determining eligibility for the medal, promoting its establishment, and determining procedures for award presentation.

Trump also attended a funeral for the three officers in December. The Mar-a-Lago resident spoke highly of the lost troopers.

“We will never forget their legacy and we will never forget the debt we owe to all these law enforcement heroes who gave their lives to keep us safe,” Trump said.

Public health funding

Frankel and Wasserman Schultz led a letter to Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. demanding that the administration reverse a sudden termination of nearly $2.5 billion in federal public health funding to Florida.

“These grants support vital public health initiatives, including childhood immunizations, infectious disease control, mental health programs, and HIV prevention and treatment. We are especially alarmed by the termination of $42 million in grants for HIV research,” the letter reads.

“Florida has the third-highest rate of new HIV diagnoses in the country, and our communities rely on these programs to test, treat, and prevent the spread of HIV. During your first term, you pledged your commitment to ending the HIV epidemic in the United States. We hope you will renew this commitment and reinstate these grants.”

All eight Democrats in the Florida delegation signed onto the missive.

“Public health should never be a casualty of political ideology,” the letter says. “Cutting off essential support for HIV research, mental health, childhood vaccination programs, and other public health initiatives will have devastating consequences — not just for Florida, but nationwide.”

Who did that?

Following a Supreme Court decision that stripped temporary protected status (TPS) from hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants, three Republican members of Congress from Miami issued a forceful joint statement defending Venezuelan immigrants and blaming Biden for the fallout.

They did not mention that Trump, Biden’s predecessor and successor in the White House, is behind the TPS-removal policy.

Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez and María Elvira Salazar criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies, emphasizing their continued support for TPS protections for Venezuelans, many of whom reside in their districts.

“Unfortunately, decent, hardworking Venezuelans who have integrated into our South Florida communities and contributed to the economic prosperity of our great country are paying the price for President Biden’s negligence and false promises when he opened up the southern border to millions,” they said in a joint statement Wednesday.

Under Biden, roughly 2.4 million immigrants entered the U.S. each year and about 60% did so without legal authorization, according to analyses of government data by The New York Times and Goldman Sachs. Total net migration during the Biden administration likely exceeded 8 million people, a higher rate than any other period on record.

The Cuban American lawmakers contrasted law-abiding Venezuelan immigrants with criminals they say, who exploited the border.

“There is a clear distinction between individuals, such as members of the Tren de Aragua … and the many Venezuelans who have arrived in our country, fleeing the political crises under the repressive dictatorship of Maduro with legitimate claims of persecution,” they said.

The statement comes two days after the Court allowed the Trump administration to revoke TPS for roughly 350,000 Venezuelans. TPS had granted legal protection and work permits to individuals from countries deemed unsafe due to political or humanitarian crises.

Conch Republic flights

International flights can now zoom to and from the nation’s Southernmost Point. The Key West International Airport opened up its Concourse A.

Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, helped secure $2 million in funding for the project as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2024. The funds will modernize pre-security areas, a passenger ticketing lobby, and an outbound baggage security space.

“The ribbon cutting at Key West International Airport marks a significant milestone in its ongoing modernization efforts,” Giménez said.

“I am proud to have secured $2 million in federal funding for this project because investing in and upgrading our critical infrastructure is essential. These improvements will increase passenger capacity, enhance the travel experience, and ensure the airport is well-equipped to meet the demands of a growing tourism industry. I look forward to seeing the continued success of Key West International.”

Another Florida Ambassador

Another Miami business leader will head to South America in an Ambassador role.

Trump nominated Bernie Navarro, founder of Benworth Capital, as Ambassador to Peru.

“Bernie is a Highly Respected Leader in Real Estate Finance and Economic Recovery,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Bernie is also passionate about Education, having served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Miami Dade College, the largest College in the U.S. He holds a Degree in International Finance from the University of Miami and a Graduate Degree in Government from Harvard University. Bernie’s expertise in Finance, Trade, Education, and U.S.-Peru Relations will help him be a strong advocate for America’s Interests in Peru.”

Navarro is also close friends with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who, as the Miami Herald reported last year, helped the finance official convince the Small Business Administration to cap its debt related to the Paycheck Protection Program.

Scott also called Navarro a friend and praised the nomination by the President.

“Bernie is highly respected throughout Florida and the country. He will do a fantastic job putting America first as our next Ambassador to the Republic of Peru,” Florida’s senior Senator posted on X.

Relations with Peru could also directly impact Florida, where many public employee pension funds are invested in bonds from the South American nation but have faced trouble collecting payments.

New energy

Holland & Knight, a global law firm based in Tampa, expanded its energy policy team in Washington.

The firm announced that Willie Phillips, former Chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and Ronan Gulstone, former FERC Chief of Staff and senior legal adviser, are now members of its Public Policy & Regulation Practice Group in Washington. The two will also become key members of Holland & Knight’s Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group and Federal & State Energy Regulation Team.

“As the nationwide demand for expanded transmission and power generation capacity for data centers continues to grow and with federal energy regulatory requirements central to solving the challenging energy problems of our time, we expect Willie and Ronan to be taking the lead on providing first-rate guidance to clients subject to FERC jurisdiction,” said Beth Viola, Energy and Natural Resources Industry Sector Group Chair. “Willie and Ronan have been involved in some of the most crucial conversations about solving modern-day power generation problems and will bring valuable insight to our clients.”

Both said they were excited to join the firm.

“The sector is navigating unprecedented challenges — from surging energy demand driven by AI data centers, to resource adequacy and the growing need for new infrastructure,” Phillips said. “I am eager to provide strategic counsel and legal advice that supports innovative solutions to these challenges in partnership with Holland & Knight’s clients.”

Gulstone said, “Drawing on my experience at FERC, in local government, and in the private sector, I look forward to bolstering the firm’s regulatory capabilities and contributing to the success of its clients.”

Gifts to Panama

Meanwhile, Panama Ambassador Kevin Cabrera made his first official visit to the Darién province in the Central American nation. There, he highlighted cooperative efforts with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino to combat drug and weapon trafficking and to curb illegal immigration into the U.S.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership over the past four months — and the strong commitment of President Mulino — the Darién route is now effectively closed to criminal networks, arms trafficking, and illegal immigration,” said Cabrera, a former Miami-Dade County Commissioner.

“Our goal now is to keep it that way — and that will require sustained, determined collaboration. President Trump’s support has also enabled Panama to strengthen its operational readiness with this new vehicle maintenance facility, which enhances its ability to protect its borders in one of the most challenging terrains in the hemisphere.”

While in the country, Cabrera officially handed over a vehicle facility in Meteti to Panama’s National Border Service, along with $3 million worth of equipment, including 16 ruggedized boats with 32 motors, two trailers, biometric data collection equipment, satellite equipment, furniture, two pickup trucks and two 31-passenger buses. The U.S. will also provide training to Panama law enforcement on the use of the equipment.

On this day

May 23, 1977 — “Supreme Court bars plea by John Ehrlichman, H.R. Haldeman, John Mitchell” via The New York Times — The Supreme Court refused to hear the appeals from their convictions in the Watergate cover‐up. The Court gave no explanation and no breakdown of the voting other than to say that Justice William H. Rehnquist had not participated. The action came more than a month after the Justices, in a rare and unauthorized press disclosure that caused them considerable embarrassment, were reported to have voted 5-3, not to hear the appeals. According to sources, Chief Justice Warren E. Burger postponed final consideration to change the vote so appeals could be heard.

May 23, 1992 — “George H.W. Bush orders Haitian interdiction on high seas” via the Maryland Journal of International Law — President Bush signed an Executive Order authorizing the Coast Guard to intercept boats en route to the United States and return their passengers to their country of origin without interviewing them to determine if they might qualify for refugee status.” As a result of this policy, Bush was attacked as being inhumane and a racist. Former New York Rep. Stephen J. Solarz “likened it to the U.S. decision prior to World War II to turn away Jews fleeing Nazi Germany.” The Congressional Black Caucus adamantly opposed the Executive Order.

Happy birthday

Best wishes to Rep. Greg Steube, who turned 47 on Monday, May 19.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol, with contributions by Jesse Scheckner.

CORRECTION: An earlier version misidentified the fallen officers as with the Florida Highway Patrol; they are, in fact, deputies of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. We regret the error.