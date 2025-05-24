Gov. DeSantis signs crackdown on ‘stolen valor’

Just in time for Memorial Day, the military veteran in the Governor’s Mansion is approving harsh penalties for those who appropriate the identities of his brothers and sisters in arms.

SB 348 specifically targets public officials from using stolen valor in their official capacity if elected or while running a campaign.

Sens. Jay Collins, a Tampa Republican, and Don Gaetz, a Pensacola Republican, cosponsored the bill, which institutes ethics violations for candidates or elected officials who engage in stolen valor.

Violation of the law could include censure by the Florida Board of Ethics, a $25,000 fine and possible removal from office by the Governor.

The law creates a new section of Ethics Code banning a candidate, an elected public officer, an appointed public officer, or a public employee from fraudulently claiming to be a servicemember or a veteran of the Armed Forces.

It also bans people from falsely claiming military honors, or from saying they’ve earned awarded qualifications or had specialties they didn’t actually attain, such as Aircraft Pilot, Navigator, or Crew Member; Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician; Parachutist; United States Army Ranger; United States Navy Seal or Diver; and United States Special Operations Forces Member.

The ban also extends to claiming to have served in a wartime era when they didn’t, or wearing uniforms and medals they didn’t earn the rights to wear. These include the following: Air Force Combat Action Medal; Air Force Cross; Combat Action Badge; Combat Action Ribbon; Combat Infantryman Badge; Combat Medical Bage, Distinguished Service Cross; Medal of Honor; Navy Cross; Purple Heart; and Silver Star Medal.

Public officials found guilty of these false claims could be impeached or removed from office, or suffer a third of their salary being garnished. State employees could be fired, demoted, or subject to similar garnishment. Candidates could be bumped off the ballot and fined up to $20,000.

One exception made the law.

Actors playing military members in movies and plays will be allowed to continue playing these roles.

But for everyone else, the ban is real.

____

Drew Dixon and A.G. Gancarski contributed reporting.