May 24, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis signs off on Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day

A.G. GancarskiMay 24, 20252min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis approves Lori Berman bill establishing Holocaust Remembrance Day

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis signs crackdown on ‘stolen valor’

HeadlinesInfluence

Wrecking ball: Governor signs off on historic building protections

Drug box of Fentanyl containing fentanil for treatment of sever
The education measure is the latest attempt to stop the scourge.

August 21 will have a new significance in Florida after a Friday bill signing.

With Gov. Ron DeSantis approving HB 259, Fentanyl Awareness and Education Day will be officially added to the calendar.

This will encourage schools and other entities to promote events explicating the dangers of the drug, which is often used for nefarious ends, including contaminating other intoxicants.

DeSantis and the Legislature have taken action against fentanyl before.

In 2024, the Governor signed SB 718 to enhance penalties for exposure to the drug and analogs thereof for police, prison guards, probation officers, fire fighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics.

He also approved $20 million in 2023 for the State Assistance for Fentanyl Eradication (SAFE) grant program, which funds law enforcement efforts to interdict against the drug.

DeSantis’ worries about fentanyl extend to other drugs, including marijuana.

“I think when kids get on that, I think it causes a lot of problems,” DeSantis said in 2023. “And then, of course, you know, they can throw fentanyl in any of this stuff now.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis approves Lori Berman bill establishing Holocaust Remembrance Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories