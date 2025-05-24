Attorney General, Education Commissioner team up on parental rights accord

Attorney General James Uthmeier and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz are collaborating on a memorandum of understanding designed to protect parental rights in public education.

“This agreement brings the agencies together to protect students in Florida’s education system from unlawful abuses by school systems, protect parents’ God-given rights to direct how their children are educated, and maintain close involvement in such processes,” asserts a media release from Uthmeier’s office.

The accord protects parents and students from “harmful, abusive materials,” including “mature, sexualized materials” and medical treatment and counseling they didn’t approve.

“With this collaboration between the Office of Parental Rights and the Florida Department of Education, we are putting the power in parents’ hands,” said Uthmeier. “The rights of parents are non-negotiable in Florida, and they deserve an education system that works for them without an inappropriate, politically driven agenda. It was an honor to sign this important agreement with Commissioner Diaz.”

“Florida is the Parental Rights state, and I am proud to work with Attorney General Uthmeier to enhance the power of Florida parents,” said Diaz. “I am proud to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Attorney General’s Office today to further bolster our efforts to support the rights of parents and to protect Florida’s children.”