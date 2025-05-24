May 24, 2025
Attorney General, Education Commissioner team up on parental rights accord
Desks in empty dark high, middle, or elementary school classroom with light coming through windows.

A.G. Gancarski
May 24, 2025

The work continues.

Attorney General James Uthmeier and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz are collaborating on a memorandum of understanding designed to protect parental rights in public education.

“This agreement brings the agencies together to protect students in Florida’s education system from unlawful abuses by school systems, protect parents’ God-given rights to direct how their children are educated, and maintain close involvement in such processes,” asserts a media release from Uthmeier’s office.

The accord protects parents and students from “harmful, abusive materials,” including “mature, sexualized materials” and medical treatment and counseling they didn’t approve.

“With this collaboration between the Office of Parental Rights and the Florida Department of Education, we are putting the power in parents’ hands,” said Uthmeier. “The rights of parents are non-negotiable in Florida, and they deserve an education system that works for them without an inappropriate, politically driven agenda. It was an honor to sign this important agreement with Commissioner Diaz.”

“Florida is the Parental Rights state, and I am proud to work with Attorney General Uthmeier to enhance the power of Florida parents,” said Diaz. “I am proud to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Attorney General’s Office today to further bolster our efforts to support the rights of parents and to protect Florida’s children.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Concerned Parent

    May 24, 2025 at 1:33 pm

    What are they going to do about s. 394.4784? The House tried to remove this terrible statute that overrides parental rights allowing any person that wants to talk to my child as a ‘therapist’ w/out my consent or knowledge if that person deems them in crisis. The Senate killed it.

    Shady.

    Reply

Categories