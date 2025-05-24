May 24, 2025
Animal abuse registry now up to Ron DeSantis

A.G. GancarskiMay 24, 20252min0

The bill also envisions tougher penalties for the crime.

If the Governor signs off on HB 255, a bill he received on Friday, Florida will soon have a searchable registry of people convicted of animal cruelty.

The bill directs the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to post on its website a database of those who have committed crimes of animal abuse.

While cities have them, this would be a statewide resource.

Per a House bill summary, “registrants are not allowed to own, possess, or reside in the same household or on the same property as an animal while on the registry; prohibited from working with a companion animal, with or without compensation; and strictly prohibited from adopting, purchasing, or otherwise obtaining certain animals from any animal shelter, pet seller, or other person or entity involved in the exchange of animals by adoption, sale, or other means.22

It would also enhance penalties for animal cruelty, according to Senate sponsor Tom Leek.

“Under current law, aggravated animal cruelty is a third-degree felony and scores 28 points on the criminal punishment code scoresheet,” Leek said.

The bill creates a 1.25 sentence multiplier, which must be applied to a defendant’s total sentencing points to determine his or her total sentencing point. An aggravated animal cruelty offense would score 35 points, potentially increasing the offender’s total sentencing score and sending that person to prison.

If passed and signed, the measure would be effective July 1, with implementation required by Jan. 1, 2026.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

