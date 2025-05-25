Ron DeSantis draws legit heat at WWE card

Face and heel structures have broken down in professional wrestling since the death of kayfabe, but Florida’s Governor is showing the grapplers how to draw reaction from a crowd … without even cutting a promo.

Ron DeSantis has a less than certain political future. But he may have a future as a pro wrestling baddy, if the rude reception he got at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Tampa is any indication.

The Governor was greeted by jeers and a mild “You Suck” chant, as depicted in multiple tweets from and after the event.

It is unclear why DeSantis was booed (perhaps members of the Florida House were in the crowd), but it seemed the heat was legit.

The Governor stopped over in Clearwater, meanwhile, and visited with pro wrestling legend turned beer marketer Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.

No word at press time if Hogan is in the mix for vacancies as Chief Financial Officer or Lieutenant Governor, but those who have followed DeSantis as a Governor and candidate for various offices know he used Hogan’s “Real American” theme song as entrance music over the years.

Interestingly, Hogan got his own boo bath the last time he appeared at a WWE event.

While Hogan can’t bump anymore and DeSantis (as far as we know) isn’t a trained wrestler, perhaps a short run with the tag belts might be in order after the Governor leaves office at the end of 2026.