May 27, 2025
Lobbying compensation: Oak Strategies enters charts with $660K Q1

Drew WilsonMay 27, 20253min0

Jayer Williamson, Travis Cummings, Rob Bradley
Revenues may have hit $780K last quarter.

Oak Strategies has quickly grown from a “boutique” operation to a rising firm in Florida Politics’ quarterly rankings.

Compensation reports covering the first quarter show the firm founded by former Sen. Rob Bradley and former Rep. Travis Cummings collected at least $500,000 in the Legislature and an estimated $160,000 more lobbying the Governor and Cabinet.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms listed on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

Firms are also required to register overall earnings ranges. Oak Strategies’ legislative report fell in the $500,000 to $1 million range; its executive branch earnings were between $100,000 and $250,000.

Working alongside Bradley and Cummings last quarter were former Rep. Jayer Williamson, who joined the firm in late 2022, and Sydney Fowler, who signed on with Oak in December. The quartet represented 43 clients in all.

Oak Strategies’ legislative report was topped by five $25,000 clients: HCA Healthcare, Miami-Dade County, New College Foundation, University of North Florida and Valencia College Foundation. They were followed by eight clients in the $15,000 range, including Bal Harbour Village, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and First American Title Insurance Company.

The firm’s executive branch report lists an identical roster of clients, though nearly all were marked down in the $5,000 range. First American Title Insurance Company was a notable exception at $15,000, but the list also included a dozen clients that didn’t chip in for executive lobbying work.

The high-dollar estimate based on per-client ranges indicates Oak Strategies could have earned as much as $530,000 in the Legislature and $250,000 in the executive branch for a grand total of $780,000.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-May deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Compensation reports for the second quarter are due Aug. 14.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

