Lobbying compensation: Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney opens 2025 with $400K quarter

buchanan ingersoll & rooney
The national law firm's Florida lobbying arm may have earned as much as $500K.

The four-person lobbying team at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney earned an estimated $400,000 in the first quarter.

Newly filed reports show Brett Bacot, Mike Grissom, Kimberly McGlynn and Pierce Schuessler netted $205,000 across their 30 legislative clients. The same set of clients paid $195,000 for executive-branch advocacy.

Florida Politics estimates lobbying pay based on the middle number of the per-client ranges firms listed on their compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments up to $50,000.

Firms are also required to register overall earnings ranges. Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney’s legislative and executive branch reports each fall into the $100,000 to $250,000 bracket, meaning the firm earned $400,000 at minimum for the January-through-March reporting period.

The University Medical Service Association sat atop the firm’s legislative report with an estimated $25,000 in payments. The firm’s executive branch reports list seven clients in the $15,000 range, and nearly 20 more that paid $5,000 each.

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney’s client roster includes several well-known entities, such as Marsy’s Law for All, State Farm and the Florida Public Transportation Association.

Using the top end of the per-client ranges listed on Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney’s reports shows the firm may have hit the $500,000 maximum indicated by its firm-level ranges.

State-level lobbying represents a small slice of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney’s portfolio. The national law firm provides legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to regional, national and international clients in a broad array of industries, including finance, energy, health care and the life sciences.

The firm employs 475 lawyers and government relations professionals across 17 offices, four of them in Florida. It has some of the highest-profile and innovative companies in the nation on its client sheet, including nearly half of the Fortune 100.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-May deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Compensation reports for the second quarter are due Aug. 14.

