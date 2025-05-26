‘Tampa’s future starts now’: Bob Buckhorn takes another step toward mayoral bid

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn’s announcement that he will run for Mayor appears imminent, with another step toward a 2027 candidacy.

Buckhorn will be the guest of honor at a lunch featuring a discussion with him about “what’s next for Tampa and for this campaign,” an obvious reference to Buckhorn’s ongoing mayoral ambitions.

The lunch, hosted by Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, and business leaders Kathleen Shanahan and Stuart Lasher, will feature a “small group” of supporters and stakeholders by invitation only, signaling attendance will likely be a who’s who of political donors, though no minimum donation was listed for the event, which is being advertised by a political committee supporting Buckhorn, Friends of Bob Buckhorn.

It will be held Tuesday at an undisclosed location.

“Thanks to so many of you for your words of encouragement, support, and commitment to this effort,” a non-transferrable invite to the luncheon reads. “While the election isn’t until the spring of 2027, getting an early start can be the difference between victory and defeat.”

The invitation noted, importantly, that Tampa’s future needs after current Mayor Jane Castor’s term expires in 2027, will look different than they did when he was Mayor nearly eight years ago.

“I value your input and am interested in your thoughts about what Tampa’s next chapter should look like. I recognize that elections are always about the future not the past and while the transformation of Tampa during my term put us on the international map, we face a new set of challenges to make sure that we maintain what makes us unique while dealing with the infrastructure pressure that comes with our success,” Buckhorn wrote in the e-vite.

The Friends of Bob Buckhorn political committee has not yet posted any fundraising activity, as of March 31.

Several outlets in late April reported that Buckhorn had told a group of students at Saint Leo University that he would run again for Mayor. However, asked by Florida Politics about his comments, Buckhorn said they were not meant to be a campaign announcement, but he has reaffirmed since to numerous people, including to The Florida Phoenix, that he would be honored to again serve the city.

While other possible candidates are likely to emerge, Buckhorn’s most likely competition so far would come from Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson who feuded with Buckhorn when he was Mayor, and again with Castor during her tenure. Castor and Buckhorn are widely seen as allies. Hillsborough County Property Appraiser Bob Henriquez has also been floated as a possible contender.