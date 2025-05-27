WalletHub: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando among best American cities for getting Summer jobs

The old Eddie Cochran song “Summertime Blues” bemoans the fact that it’s often pretty tough for young people to find work over the Summer months. But two Florida cities are ranked among the nation’s best metropolitan areas in the U.S. when it comes to getting Summer work.

WalletHub, a financial planning and advice firm, published its 2025 list of best cities for Summer jobs and Fort Lauderdale along with Orlando finished in the top 20. Fort Lauderdale was ranked 10th in the nation for Summer employment while Orlando came in 19th.

Other Florida metro areas ranked in the top 50 for getting summer jobs included St. Petersburg at 25th and Tampa at 44th.

WalletHub analysts factored in social environment and affordability of a city, 21 other relevant metrics such as availability of internships and youth jobs as well as unemployment rates as well as other elements. Some 182 cities were analyzed as part of the study.

Florida had a total of seven cities ranked in the top 100.

Arizona was the only state with more than one city in the top 10 best cities for Summer work. Scottsdale was ranked first while Peoria and Chandler as the two other Arizona towns in that top tier for finding Summer jobs, with the latter two ranked sixth and ninth, respectively.

Scottsdale “has the highest median income for part-time workers, over $33,000 per year, which means that Summer employment should make people a decent chunk of cash. Scottsdale also has a good employment outlook, with 28% more employers expecting to add employees than cut jobs. Therefore, it should be fairly easy to find a job,” The WalletHub analysis said.

Memphis, Tennessee was ranked the worst market in the country for finding Summer jobs, coming in 182nd preceded by Baton Rouge, Louisiana ranked 181st and Winston-Salem, North Carolina at 180th.