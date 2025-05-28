Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.28.25

Good Wednesday morning.

We’re gonna begin today by turning over the top of ‘burn to our friend, Ashley Ross, who has a special birthday message for her husband:

“Happy 50th birthday to you, Scott Ross! Here’s to the man who can make me laugh even on the craziest days, our family chef, travel enthusiast, my (and so many others) life coach, the biggest Yankees fan and walking encyclopedia of baseball facts and figures and so much more. You’re not just a wonderful partner; you’re an incredible dad to our two girls and the world’s most devoted dog dad. You make 50 look good, and we’re all lucky to call you ours! Love always, Ashley!”

___

The Ron DeSantis administration will enter June with a new Legislative Affairs Director.

In a Tuesday email to staff, current Legislative Affairs Director Peter Cuderman said he would be leaving the Executive Office of the Governor on Friday, closing the book on a three-year run in the administration. Matt Dixon reports that Cuderman is leaving to attend a program at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

“It’s been a privilege to witness firsthand the dedication you bring to your work and to the constituents you represent,” Cuderman wrote.

“This change has been in motion for some time, as part of a long-planned decision to pursue graduate studies beginning this Summer. I leave with deep respect for this institution and an even greater appreciation for the impact of public service.”

In the same message, Cuderman announced that Mary Clare Hubbard will take his place. He commented, “I have every confidence she will lead with distinction.”

Hubbard has worked as Deputy Legislative Affairs Director in EOG since May 2024. She previously worked as the Legislative and Cabinet Affairs Director for FloridaCommerce and earlier in her career worked in government affairs at TECO Energy.

___

Brian Hughes, a longtime Florida-based consultant, was just named as Chief of Staff for NASA.

“I am excited to continue my service to the Trump administration and the nation,” Hughes said in a statement to Florida Politics. “The mission of NASA is so vital to our future, so I’m proud to accept this new opportunity.”

Previously the White House Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategic Communications, Hughes will become the top staffer for the nation’s leading space agency, as first reported by NASA Watch.

Hughes also worked on President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, heading the Florida arm of the campaign, and has long worked closely with consultant Susie Wiles, now Trump’s White House Chief of Staff.

The founding president of the political firm Zulu Foxtrot Group, he has also served in government in Florida, including as Jacksonville’s Chief Administrative Officer and as CEO of Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority. He was also former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry’s Chief of Staff.

Notably, Hughes isn’t the only high-profile hire at NASA to claim strong ties to Florida. The administration just tapped University of Central Florida space czar Greg Autry to serve as NASA’s Chief Financial Officer.

___

A high-ranking official at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leaving state government to become PAC Financial Management’s next vice president.

Mark Mitchell Jr. comes to PAC Financial Management — a firm that specializes in what its name implies — with nearly 25 years of investigative and supervisory experience. Notably, Mitchell oversaw the Public Corruption and Election Crimes Units, which provided him with in-depth knowledge of election laws.

“As we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of PAC Financial Management, I am thrilled to expand our operations to now include congressional campaigns and federal super PAC compliance in addition to our years of impeccable service in the local and state campaign, issue, referendum and constitutional ballot amendment arena,” PAC Financial Management President Noreen Fenner said. “Mark Mitchell’s respected experience in the elections field will complement our continued commitment to open and transparent compliance with the ever-changing state and federal election laws.”

Mitchell added, “After more than two decades in public service, I am honored to join PAC Financial Management as vice president. I look forward to applying the leadership, integrity, and strategic insight I developed at FDLE to support our clients and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

Fenner founded PAC Financial Management in 2015. The firm helps campaigns, political committees and party executive committees file timely and correct campaign finance reports and navigate the often-complex election laws governing their operations.

Before founding PAC Financial Management, Fenner spent 20 years working in elections and ethics law as a legal assistant, which afforded her firsthand experience on hundreds of statewide, county and municipal political committees and electioneering communications organization registrations; candidate campaign account filings; candidate registration and qualifying documents; corporate filings; and charitable organization registrations.

___

Mercury Public Affairs is bringing veteran political communications expert Julia Friedland as a vice president in its Florida office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julia to the Mercury team,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Julia’s experience as a seasoned messaging strategist and her work leading multiple creative communications efforts will prove to be a significant asset for our clients.”

Friedland brings nearly a decade of experience crafting messaging that resonates with voters, leveraging digital media to generate earned media, and navigating crises with strategic communications. Before joining Mercury, she worked for SelectFlorida, the state’s international commerce arm.

“Mercury’s reputation for delivering results is unmatched,” Friedland said. “I look forward to joining the high-caliber Florida team to help clients zero in on their key message, reach the right audiences, and craft compelling narratives that move the needle.”

Friedland’s résumé also includes working as a spokesperson for Gov. DeSantis’ Office, Communications Director for the Republican Party of Florida, and as the Florida Communications Director for the Republican National Committee during the 2022 cycle.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@RealDonaldTrump: What Vladimir Putin doesn’t realize is that if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He’s playing with fire!

—@RealDonaldTrump: I was extremely satisfied with the 50% Tariff allotment on the European Union, especially since they were “slow walking” (to put it mildly!), our negotiations with them. Remember, I am empowered to “SET A DEAL” for Trade into the United States if we are unable to make a deal, or are treated unfairly. I have just been informed that the E.U. has called to quickly establish meeting dates. This is a positive event, and I hope that they will, FINALLY, like my same demand to China, open up the European Nations for Trade with the United States of America. They will BOTH be very happy, and successful, if they do!!!

—@COVID19_dissease: Just spoke with my CDC sources: a new COVID-19 variant, NB.1.8.1, is spreading across Louisiana, NYC, LA, DC, Colorado, and more. It’s also fueling surges in China, Hong Kong, and other parts of Asia.

—@JimmyPatronis: Since being in Congress, I am more concerned than ever about the federal government’s encroachment into the states — and Florida building up a gold/ silver reserve, and using it as legal tender, is exactly the thing I think we should do to protect itself from authoritarian policies down the road. Was proud to get this conversation going.

Tweet, tweet:

—@MDixon55: Don’t anticipate a “Mat Bahl is leaving to focus on his studies” tweet in the near future

Tweet, tweet:

— DAYS UNTIL —

Florida Chamber Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit — 1; ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ premieres — 2; Tony Awards — 11; Special Election for SD 19 — 13; DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet — 14; Leadership Blue Weekend — 23; Special Primary Election for Senate District 15 to succeed the late Geraldine Thompson — 27; Florida Chamber Florida Learners to Earners Workforce Solution Summit — 27; ‘The Bear’ season four premieres — 28; ‘Squid Game’ season three premieres — 30; James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ premieres — 44; ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ premieres on Netflix — 58; ‘Fantastic Four – First Steps’ premieres — 58; Florida Freedom Forum — 66; ‘Eyes of Wakanda’ premieres on Disney+ — 70; Florida Chamber Florida Technology & Innovation Solution Summit — 76; The 13th Annual Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (FRLA) Summit — 76; Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party begins — 79; Special Election for Senate District 15 — 97; Cowboys-Eagles open NFL season — 99; the Emmys — 109; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 112; Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio premieres — 121; Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber annual meeting — 152; ‘Wicked: Part 2’ premieres — 177; Bears vs. Eagles on Black Friday — 184; Florida Transportation, Growth & Infrastructure Solution Summit — 189; Florida Chamber Annual Insurance Summit — 189; DeSantis and the Cabinet will meet — 203; ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ premieres — 205; Broncos vs. Chiefs in Kansas City on Christmas Day — 211; Milano Cortina Olympic & Paralympic Games begin — 254; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 359; FIFA World Cup™ final — 380; ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ premieres — 569; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 569; Tampa Mayoral Election — 643; ‘The Batman 2’ premieres — 856; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 933; Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony — 1143; U.S. Presidential Election — 1259; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 1659; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2390.

— TOP STORIES —

“Manny Diaz Jr. selected as interim UWF president despite concerns” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The University of West Florida (UWF) Board of Trustees has appointed Diaz Jr., former Florida Education Commissioner and a notable ally of Gov. DeSantis, as the university’s interim president, effective July 14. The decision, made during a contentious 90-minute special meeting Tuesday morning, saw two Trustees vote against the appointment, citing significant concerns about a lack of transparency and potential violations of Florida’s Sunshine Laws.

Trustee Alonzie Scott described the selection process as a “travesty” and “a slap in the face,” arguing that presenting only one candidate was a “disservice to the community.” He, along with Trustee and Faculty Senate President Susan James, who received Diaz’s résumé only on Memorial Day, questioned why an internal candidate wasn’t considered.

Board Chair Rebecca Matthews defended the choice, lauding Diaz’s “high energy,” “endless ideas,” and proven leadership, stating she had consulted “many folks” about his candidacy but declined to provide a specific list. Diaz, whose salary is yet to be negotiated, pledged an “open-door policy” to foster communication.

The Board also accepted the resignation of outgoing President Martha Saunders.

During public comment, former state House Majority Leader Jerry Maygarden, a UWF alum, warned that appointing Diaz as interim would effectively make him the permanent president and deter “crème de la crème” candidates from applying, as the process appeared to be “a done deal.”

This appointment occurs as other Florida universities face scrutiny over leadership hires. A legislative bill aimed at increasing transparency in university presidential searches failed to pass this Session. The controversy at UWF underscores growing concerns about the influence of political appointments on Florida’s higher education system.

“UF confirms Santa Ono as next president” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — The University of Florida’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved Ono to become the school’s 14th president on Tuesday after an interview that covered everything from diversity issues to the Gaza protests. Over two hours, Ono said he backed DeSantis’ vision for the state’s flagship public university and that he opposed diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, initiatives. He voiced his support of Jewish students and held positive views of post-tenure review. The Board’s approval came less than a month after the former University of Michigan president was named the only finalist for the UF job. Ono’s compensation has not yet been released, but UF approved a compensation package of up to $3 million for its next president.







— STATEWIDE —

“Feted as a Florida hero, anti-drug advocate now embroiled in Hope Florida controversy” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — Anti-drug lobbyist Amy Ronshausen, recently praised as a “Florida Hero” by Gov. DeSantis for opposing marijuana legalization, has been suspended from her nonprofit, Save Our Society From Drugs. Her suspension follows revelations she allegedly arranged a $5 million grant from the DeSantis-backed Hope Florida Foundation to her organization, then funneled millions to a political committee fighting the marijuana amendment — reportedly without Board knowledge. The funds are part of a controversial $10 million Medicaid settlement diverted via Hope Florida. The nonprofit’s Board Chair resigned, calling for audits, while Ronshausen claims retaliation. The Leon County State Attorney’s office has an open investigation into the matter.

—”The state should have audited the $10 million Hope Florida deal. It didn’t happen.” via Michelle DeMarco of Florida Trident

“Jay Collins: Using Hope Florida settlement money for anti-pot campaign was legit” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — State Sen. Collins is defending the DeSantis administration as a “vocal advocate” for the Hope Florida program, saying a controversial eight-figure spend on political advertising was entirely legit. The Tampa Republican says the “civil settlement” agreement with Centene had included a $10 million “donation” to the Hope Florida Foundation. Regarding “grants” of $5 million to Secure Florida’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs, $8.5 million of which was structured and routed to the anti-marijuana amendment Keep Florida Clean committee helmed by current Attorney General James Uthmeier (DeSantis’ Chief of Staff at the time), Collins says it’s aboveboard.

“Ron DeSantis signs legislation recognizing gold and silver as legal tender in Florida” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis signed legislation Tuesday making Florida the first large state to recognize gold and silver as legal tender, a move he described as protecting Floridians against the declining value of the U.S. dollar. “We’ve seen a lot of problems with the D.C. swamp; this is our ability to give you the financial freedom to be able to protect yourself against the declining value of the dollar,” the Governor said.

“Hurricane sales tax holiday in limbo as Florida budget negotiations linger” via Joel Lopez of WPTV — Florida leaders continue to grapple with contentious state budget negotiations, while the clock is ticking for residents preparing for the upcoming hurricane season. With lawmakers now more than three weeks overdue in reaching a consensus, concerns are mounting regarding the potential impact on the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. This annual initiative, which allows Floridians to stock up on essential emergency supplies without the burden of sales tax, may be put on hold if an agreement is not reached soon.

“A new law might balance security, student comfort at Florida schools” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Officials charged with keeping Tampa Bay area schools secure say Florida’s newest school safety law revisions will ease a strain that last year’s version inadvertently imposed on campuses across the state. The update, signed into law on Wednesday by DeSantis, will give schools more flexibility in determining which doors and gates they must keep locked and when. School officials raised concerns about the 2024 requirements even before they became law, stating that the wording required them to keep all access and entry points either staffed or locked, even when it made no sense. “The intent was one way, but the way the law was written didn’t offer the flexibility that lawmakers thought it did,” said Mike Baumaister, chief security officer for Pasco County schools.

“‘Focused on the pursuit of truth’: DeSantis touts higher ed record as changes continue” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — On a day when two Florida universities picked new leaders, DeSantis promoted his overhaul of the state’s higher education system as he continues to get involved in picking school leaders. “The goal of our university system is education, not indoctrination,” DeSantis said during a news conference. “We are not going to go down the road of a Columbia University or some of these places, (whose) whole academic programs have really been corrupted by ideology.” UWF Trustees named Education Commissioner Diaz Jr. as the school’s interim president, even as a pair of Trustees voiced concerns about the decision being rushed and lacking transparency. University of Florida Trustees also unanimously hired Santa Ono to be UF’s next leader. Ono had DeSantis’ support. But some Republican leaders, including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a 2026 gubernatorial candidate, criticized the pick.

“Hurricane season starts this weekend: Officials say it’s time to prepare” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Sen. Rick Scott was joined by local leaders in Collier County on Tuesday, calling on residents to prepare for the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. “This is gonna be an active season,” he said. “Waters are warm … we’re gonna have storms. Hopefully, we won’t have the storms that come ashore, but if you look at what’s happened [previously] … we’ve had some horrible storm surge storms. The worst part now is the water.” “You’re not gonna survive 6, 8, 12 feet of water,” he said. “You’ve got to listen; you’ve got to evacuate.”

“Disease-tracking chart returns: Measles, mpox, hepatitis surveillance now available” via Cindy Krischer Goodman of the Orlando Sentinel — Disease-tracking information in Florida is available again, allowing residents to learn about outbreaks in their county once more. Florida Department of Health surveillance data, which previously made public the number of current cases of each vaccine-preventable disease by county, had been removed from the state website for several months. The removal came shortly after a measles case was reported in Miami in March. Measles is among the most contagious diseases in the world, and case counts in the United States are spiking, with more than 1,000 reported in 2025. Florida’s chart, which contains current trends for communicable diseases, has long been relied upon by public health researchers and medical professionals for tracking purposes. It includes up-to-date information on outbreaks in Florida, such as measles, mpox and Hepatitis A.

— ADAMS STREET —

“Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group leads the pack with $10M+ quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The Southern Group (TSG) shattered its previous earnings record, reporting $10.32 million in compensation for the first quarter of the year, securing the top spot in Florida’s lobbying firm rankings. This figure is $1.21 million more than their previous best. The firm, led by Paul Bradshaw, also led in client numbers, representing 436 unique entities. Top legislative clients included Florida Insurance Council ($119,000), Vestcor Companies ($68,000), and Metro Development Group ($54,000), with Baldwin Risk Partners ($70,000) leading executive branch earnings. TSG officials attribute the success to their team’s commitment and client confidence.

“Lobbying compensation: Ballard Partners touts another $9M quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — The firm, founded by Brian Ballard, collected $5.48 million in legislative lobbying pay and reeled in $3.76 million lobbying the executive branch, for an overall total of $9.24 million. With more than 300 contracts, Ballard Partners has one of the largest client sheets in Florida — and a lobbyist roster to match. In addition to Ballard and Tallahassee Managing Partner Abby Vail, the firm’s Florida team includes more than two dozen advocates. Ballard Partners’ $9.24 million median estimate represents a $400,000 increase quarter-over-quarter and a $250,000 improvement over the firm’s report for Q1 2024.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump team pauses new student visa interviews as it weighs expanding social media vetting” via Nahal Toosi of POLITICO — The Trump administration is weighing requiring all foreign students applying to study in the United States to undergo social media vetting — a significant expansion of previous such efforts. In preparation for such required vetting, the administration is ordering U.S. Embassies and consular sections to pause scheduling new interviews for student visa applicants, according to a cable dated Tuesday and signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. If the administration carries out the plan, it could severely slow down student visa processing. It could also harm many universities that rely heavily on foreign students to bolster their financial resources.

“Trump is getting the military parade he wanted in his first term” via Helene Cooper of The New York Times — In Trump’s first term, the Pentagon opposed his desire for a military parade in Washington, wanting to keep the armed forces out of politics. But in Trump’s second term, that guardrail has vanished. There will be a parade this year, and on the President’s 79th birthday, no less. The current plan involves a tremendous scene in the center of Washington: 28 M1A1 Abrams tanks (at 70 tons each for the heaviest in service); 28 Stryker armored personnel carriers; more than 100 other vehicles; a World War II-era B-25 bomber; 6,700 soldiers; 50 helicopters; 34 horses; two mules; and a dog.

“Within Pete Hegseth’s divided inner circle, a ‘cold war’ endures” via Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post — An enduring rift among Defense Secretary Hegseth’s cadre of senior advisers has divided the Pentagon’s front office and fueled internal speculation about his long-term viability in the Cabinet post after several episodes that attracted White House scrutiny. The conflict within Hegseth’s inner circle persists even after he purged several political appointees in April and attempts to portray a sense of unity among his remaining brain trust. His claims, however, are belied by continued behind-the-scenes dysfunction, brought on by unresolved personality conflicts, inexperience, vacancies in key leadership roles and a steady-state paranoia over what political crisis could emerge next, current and former officials said. They described the situation on condition of anonymity because of its sensitivity and fear of retaliation. “There’s a cold war that exists in between flash points,” said one person, recounting numerous instances when tempers have flared among key figures on the secretary’s team. “It’s unsettling at times.”

“Trump Media to launch $2.5B Bitcoin strategy amid ongoing crypto concerns” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump’s Sarasota-based media company is trying to sell and issue $2.5 billion in stocks and convertible notes for what it calls one of the most significant Bitcoin treasury purchases ever by a publicly traded company. A Trump Media press release stated that the company has secured agreements with approximately 50 institutional investors. The deal includes the sale of $1.5 billion in common stock and $1 billion in zero-interest convertible senior secured notes, the proceeds from which will be used to acquire Bitcoin. The company expects to finalize the funds by Thursday. CEO Devin Nunes called the move a “first acquisition of a crown jewel asset” and said Bitcoin would “help defend our company against harassment and discrimination by financial institutions.”

“A big Trump administration cutback went nearly unnoticed” via Sabrina Malhi of The Washington Post — AmeriCorps workers across the United States were told their positions were eliminated “effective immediately,” according to an email reviewed by The Washington Post. The decision came from Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service and canceled almost $400 million in grants without public notice or legal procedure, prompting lawsuits by almost two dozen states and D.C. A national service program established in 1993 under President Bill Clinton, AmeriCorps builds on earlier efforts such as Volunteers in Service to America, which began in 1965 as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty.

“At Veterans Affairs, plan for sweeping cuts tanks morale” via Meryl Kornfield and Lisa Rein of The Washington Post — Morale is plummeting inside the Department of Veterans Affairs as tens of thousands of employees prepare for deep staffing cuts, raising alarms among staffers, veterans and advocates who fear the reductions would severely damage care and benefits for millions of the nation’s former service members. VA Secretary Douglas A. Collins has signaled plans to shrink the agency’s workforce by 15% — or about 83,000 employees. Although agency officials insist front-line health care workers and claims processors will be spared, the vague and shifting details of the Trump administration’s downsizing plan have only fueled anxiety and speculation within VA’s massive workforce. The uncertainty is already taking a toll. Thousands of employees across VA’s health and benefits systems have opted for early retirement in two waves, which would pay them through Sept. 30 to get them to leave. Many of these employees said they are opting to leave out of fear that they would be laid off anyway.

“Judge temporarily blocks White House from ending congestion pricing” via Stefanos Chen, Winnie Hu and Wesley Parnell of The New York Times — A federal court judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s efforts to force New York to end congestion pricing, ensuring the tolling program would remain in place until at least early next month. The move effectively keeps congestion pricing, which charges motorists to enter Manhattan below 60th Street, running through at least June 9 by preventing the Trump administration from withholding funding for New York transportation projects if the program is not halted. Trump has vowed to kill the toll. The decision grants a key reprieve to the program, the first of its kind in the United States, since Washington ordered New York to shut it down more than three months ago.

“Beyond Hollywood: How Trump’s tax proposals could affect Florida’s film industry” via Wilkine Brutus of WUSF — Trump recently floated a controversial idea: a 100% tariff on ‘”any and all movies coming into our country that are produced in foreign lands.” The proposal was quickly retracted after swift backlash from labor unions, Hollywood groups, and advisers, who warned such a policy would backfire economically by isolating U.S. film and TV productions. Florida’s film industry, which is already lagging behind tax-friendly states and countries, would have suffered further under Trump’s proposed film tariffs — it would “ripple in a negative way,” said Sandy Lighterman, Broward County’s Film Commissioner. But the controversial proposal brought a silver lining. Lighterman, who is also the president of Film Florida — a statewide nonprofit trade group — told WLRN the debate has reignited “positive,” long-awaited talks among film agencies and industry figures on how to implement broader, nationwide tax incentives to attract productions.

“Trump taps Bernie Navarro as the next Ambassador to Peru” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Another Florida business owner will be heading to South America in an Ambassador role. Trump on Thursday evening nominated Navarro, founder of Coral Gables-based Benworth Capital, as Ambassador to Peru. “Bernie is a Highly Respected Leader in Real Estate Finance and Economic Recovery,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Bernie is also passionate about education, having served as Board of Trustees Chair at Miami-Dade College, the largest college in the U.S. He holds a Degree in International Finance from the University of Miami and a Graduate Degree in Government from Harvard University. Bernie’s expertise in finance, trade, education, and U.S.-Peru relations will help him be a strong advocate for America’s Interests in Peru.”

— ELECTIONS —

Not in Florida — “A ‘Blue Wave’ is building. It won’t look the same as the last one.” via Harrison Lavelle and Leon Sit of The Washington Post — Midterm Elections usually give the party out of the White House a chance to make big gains. This was the case in 2018, during Trump’s first term, when Democrats made significant gains in the House and flipped the chamber. With Democrats already picking up some momentum in early midterm polling, they could be poised for another strong performance in 2026. With Trump back in the White House, the circumstances will be different this time, presenting new challenges for both parties. The Republican coalition has broadened to include new groups of voters, punctuated by Trump’s first popular vote victory in 2024. The districts are different after a redistricting cycle that factored in changes in the party coalitions caused by his 2016 win. And the party bases are increasingly distinct in their voting habits, with Democrats enjoying more support from voters who reliably turn out in non-presidential elections, and Republicans from voters who are more disengaged.

—“The 2028 podcast Primary is underway as Democrats try to reshape their image” via The Associated Press

“Trump pollster’s survey fuels attacks on Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto and other House Democrats” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A new survey from Trump’s top pollster is fueling attacks on vulnerable House Democrats. The Fabrizio Lee poll, first released to Punchbowl News, showed several elements of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” extending tax cuts to be widely popular. That’s the polling firm run by Tony Fabrizio, a top Trump pollster who is also working with other high-profile Florida campaigns. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) cited the poll in attacks against numerous Democrats who voted against the legislation in Congress, including U.S. Reps. Moskowitz and Soto. Emails from the NRCC highlight several findings, including that 72% of survey respondents support stricter work requirements for Medicaid, 63% support ending taxes on tips and 61% want tax cuts first passed in Trump’s first term to be made permanent.

“Embattled Congressman Cory Mills faces challenges from DCCC, three Democratic challengers” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — As hits keep coming for embattled incumbent Republican Congressman Mills, three Democrats have entered the 2026 race to challenge him while a key national fundraising arm of the party says defeating the two-termer is a top priority. Mills is facing a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations that he benefited from contracts with the federal government while seated in the U.S. House of Representatives and has also been questioned by Metropolitan Police in Washington D.C. about a Feb. 19 simple assault allegation that occurred at a home he shared with a woman who is not his wife. That investigation is ongoing, according to Makhetha Watson, a Metro Police spokesperson contacted on May 23.

“Republican Debbie Mayfield, Democrat Vance Ahrens face off in Special Election for Florida Senate seat” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — Mayfield of Indialantic is seeking to return to her former position as state Senator, representing District 19. Mayfield is currently a member of the Florida House of Representatives. Standing in her way in the June 10 Special Election for the Senate seat is Democratic candidate Ahrens of Grant-Valkaria. Ahrens also ran for the Florida Senate District 19 seat last November but lost to Republican Randy Fine, receiving 40.64% of the vote. However, Fine resigned that seat, effective March 31, so he could run for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District, a six-county area that includes Daytona Beach. Fine was elected to Congress on April 1, and the Senate District 19 seat is now vacant.

“Brian Hodgers faces Juan Hinojosa in Special Election for District 32 Florida House race” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — The Florida House District 32 race pits a real estate broker/insurance agent against a retired United States Army reservist. They’re competing mainly over who’s best to help ease skyrocketing insurance rates — central among the district’s challenges. Republican Hodgers asserts his experience in insurance will empower him to help lower rates for Floridians. His Democratic opponent, Hinojosa, blames career politicians for enabling insurance companies to increase insurance rates. He says his 30-year military career armed him with the skills to fight for policies that lower rates. The two face off in a Special Election on June 10. DeSantis scheduled the Special Election to fill the seat in Central Brevard County that became vacant with the resignation of incumbent Mayfield of Indialantic, who beat Hinojosa for the seat in November.

“In Tampa, Florida Democrats talk candidly about their problems and hopes for future success” via Mitch Perry of Florida Phoenix — Florida Democrats are in crisis following successive electoral blowouts, prompting urgent soul-searching. At a Tampa forum, members decried a “broken” brand and outdated messaging, with one stating they campaign “like it’s 1996.” Speakers urged self-reflection, lamenting the GOP’s gain in the “information battle” and calling for a unified, positive economic message to reach everyday voters. This follows devastating statewide defeats, legislative defections, and former State Senate leader Jason Pizzo quitting the “dead” party — a sentiment Gov. DeSantis amplified, calling Democrats “dead meat.” Some strategists see potential in reaching out to disaffected Latino voters, particularly Venezuelans concerned about recent policy changes.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Kevin Cabrera visits Panama’s Dairén region, delivers equipment to help fight human trafficking” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Panama Ambassador Cabrera highlighted successful U.S.-Panama cooperation in combating trafficking and illegal immigration during his first official visit to the Darién province. Cabrera stated that thanks to Trump’s leadership and Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino’s commitment, the Darién route is “effectively closed” to criminal networks. During the visit, Cabrera officially handed over a U.S.-funded vehicle facility and $3 million in equipment, including boats and biometric gear, to Panama’s National Border Service. This effort aims to enhance Panama’s border security in the challenging Darién Gap, a key transit point for migrants en route to the United States. The U.S. will also provide training.

“Broward’s first elected tax collector accused of campaign misconduct” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Broward County Tax Collector Abiodun “Abbey” Ajayi promoted her 2024 campaign for office while working a taxpayer-funded job, violating county and election law. Ajayi broke new ground last year, becoming Broward’s first elected tax collector, an official who will, among other things, take over the administration of driver’s licenses throughout the county. However, according to the Office of Inspector General Carol Breece, Ajayi allegedly violated state and local laws by appearing on podcasts to promote her campaign during working hours. At the time, Ajayi was operations manager for Broward County Records, Taxes and Treasury.

“Fort Lauderdale Code Board seeks harshest possible penalties against senior living home” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — An angry Fort Lauderdale Code Enforcement Board will begin fining the owners of a controversial senior living facility $1,000 a day if they do not comply with demands in two weeks, officials decided Tuesday, the harshest possible punishment available given the circumstances. Oasis Living Quarters decided to remove all of its residents in March to convert into luxury apartments, according to residents, family members and a state inspection report. But it did not receive a permit when it began renovating the former homes of its elderly residents, according to city officials. The removals, which included residents who were bedridden or had dementia, also led to citations from the state over the lack of written notice. “You’re moving a bunch of elderly people out with minimal notice,” Donald Karney III, the Code Enforcement Board Vice Chair, said Tuesday. “This is why I’m so aggressive with this particular case. They’ve done these people extremely dirty.”

“Miami International Airport announces plans for $600 million in improvements” via Maykel Gonzalez of the Miami Herald — Miami International Airport (MIA) announced plans for multimillion dollar improvements that will benefit travelers and create jobs. According to MIA, the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners approved construction of the new Concourse K at MIA. This $600 million project expansion will include six new contactless gates, a ground support equipment maintenance facility, improved baggage handling systems, and critical airport infrastructure upgrades.

“Brightline draws caution flags from Wall Street despite revenue and ridership gains” via David Lyons of the Orlando Sentinel — Brightline wants your business. Better yet, lots of your repeat business. The higher-speed rail line that whisks commuters among the cities of West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Aventura and Miami — and longer-distance travelers from South Florida to Orlando — has been on a marketing tear this year installing a loyalty program for future trips, a revised frequent-rider pass program for commuters and a slew of bargain fares designed to get people to ride the rails during the holidays, for vacations and to attend entertainment events. Management has also aggressively pursued partnerships with cruise lines and airlines. It is offering sales incentives to travel advisers, most recently 20% commissions for long-haul bookings through October. It all comes at a time when the railroad has been acquiring new coaches, with the help of a $33 million federal grant, to add to the length of its trains.

“Demolition mishap prompts community meeting on Coconut Grove Playhouse renovation” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In the wake of a demolition error last week at the crumbling Coconut Grove Playhouse in Miami, Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado plans to host a virtual community meeting to provide updates on the troubled restoration project. On June 4, Regalado will join Miami City Commissioner Damian Pardo and Miami Parking Authority representatives to discuss progress, construction timelines for renovations and efforts to stabilize the 98-year-old theater, which has been closed since 2006. “I remain steadfast in my commitment to preserving the history and beauty of Coconut Grove’s beloved playhouse. We are grateful for the safety of everyone involved and for the preservation of the playhouse’s historical elements,” Regalado said in a county press release. “Every effort is being made to stabilize the structure, safeguard its historic elements, and continue moving forward with restoring and reopening the Coconut Grove Playhouse for its centennial celebration in the Spring of 2027.”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Glen Gilzean’s dealings with Orlando Realtor group raises ethical questions” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Former Orange County Elections Supervisor Gilzean, appointed by Gov. DeSantis, held a $16,500 swearing-in ceremony last year, largely planned and paid for by the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. Records indicate that the association assisted with invitations, location scouting, and speechwriting. Four months later, Gilzean awarded the Realtor association’s nonprofit, led by State Rep. Susan Plasencia, a $45,000 taxpayer-funded grant. The association quietly returned the money after Gilzean left office. One ethics expert called the arrangement “surely unethical” and “pretty bad,” highlighting the impropriety of accepting gifts from entities doing business with his office. Gilzean, who did not run for a full term, now works for a subsidiary of a law firm he hired while in office.

“Greg Kehoe outlines priorities as new Orlando-area U.S. attorney” via Dan Sullivan of the Tampa Bay Times — Kehoe has prosecuted outlaw bikers, spies and war criminals. He’s defended cops and lawyers who’ve gotten in trouble and crafted a reputation as a pugnacious advocate for often high-profile clients in high-stakes cases. In March, he became the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Florida, a 35-county swath stretching from Jacksonville to Naples. A simple conversation a few months ago with his friend U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi was all it took, he said, to put him in the job for which he’s been eyed for years. The appointment is a homecoming of sorts for Kehoe, 70, who in the early ’90s served as the office’s second-in-command. The prosecutors here know him. And he knows them. In a recent interview, he voiced a commitment to the Trump administration’s priorities while also expressing a sense of duty and public service.

“NSB Charter Review Committee recommends expanding Mayor’s term, Primary Election rules” via Brenno Carillo of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — The latest New Smyrna Beach Charter Review Committee has only been in session for a couple of months, but the Board has already agreed on significant suggestions for the city. The Committee has met and voted on a few items, including recommendations to extend the Mayor’s term from two to four years, change Primary Election rules and more. The Charter Review Committee has 11 members, all appointed by the Mayor and City Commissioners.

“Construction will start on Osceola County’s planned Crossprairie city center in 2026” via Laura Kinsler of the Orlando Sentinel — With the selection of a builder, a downtown is on the way for Crossprairie, the 1,400-acre master-planned community in Osceola County east of Lake Toho. Master developer BTI Partners, which has lined up an array of homebuilders to handle the residential lots in Crossprairie, has now enlisted WMG Development for the 95-acre urban center at the new Florida Turnpike interchange. WMG plans to begin construction late next year, starting with New Nolte Road and the final segment of the Cross Prairie Parkway through the community. When completed, it could have up to 1,200 residential units, 600 hotel rooms, 200,000 square feet of medical and institutional uses, and 2.7 million square feet of commercial and office space.

“Brevard approves defunding NBEDZ to pay for firefighting costs” via Tyler Vazquez of Florida Today — Brevard County Commissioners voted 3-2 on May 20 to dissolve the North Brevard Economic Development Zone. Titusville could continue funding NBEDZ to prevent its dissolution, but it would no longer receive any payments from Brevard County. The North Brevard Economic Development Zone uses property tax revenue from new commercial and industrial construction in North Brevard County to help provide economic incentives for projects within the zone. If the zone were not in existence, that money would go into Brevard County’s general fund for use on projects throughout the county.

“Proposed fireworks law seeks to defuse explosive neighborhood clash” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — A pesky neighbor whose explosive barrage plagues homeowners in Waterfront Estates is propelling a tougher Orange County fireworks ordinance that could ease tensions — and kabooms — around the region. County Commissioners discussed the revamped rules at their meeting Tuesday. Discontent in the working-class neighborhood near Little Lake Conway has been simmering for more than a year but boiled over in September when a disquieted group of residents appeared before Commissioners to plead for help. Though they had repeatedly called the Sheriff’s Office, residents said responding deputies informed them no enforcement action could be taken unless an officer personally witnessed the infraction. The proposed rule change would drop that requirement and treat illegal use of fireworks as a code violation rather than a crime. If an investigating officer found probable cause of a violation — say a video or audio recording from a home-security system — a written warning or a citation could be issued to the alleged offender along with a directive to “cease and desist” in a reasonable time.

— LOCAL: TB —

Spotted — Among the 70 people at Bob Buckhorn’s luncheon to discuss Tampa’s future (with the possibility of a mayoral run): Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister, Pasco Sheriff Chris and Bridget Nocco, Christina Barker, Ashley Bauman, Stephanie Cardozo, Steve Cona (ABC), Clif Curry, Arlene DiBenigno, Bob Gries, Steve Griggs, Eric Johnson, Stuart Lasher, former Sen. Tom Lee, former Rep. Sandy Murman, Tom Pepin, Ron Pierce, Kathleen Shanahan, Jim and Robert Shimberg, Stephanie Smith, John Stewart, Alan Suskey, and Ashley Walker.

“DeSantis rules out state money for Tampa Bay Rays stadium” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis said Tuesday that while he wants the Tampa Bay Rays to remain in Florida, the state will not provide funding for a new stadium. He indicated the state might assist with infrastructure like roads, but “will not involve … giving money for the construction of a stadium.” DeSantis suggested local governments could work with a new owner on stadium financing and noted MLB wants the team to stay in Florida, a fast-growing major market. While unsure about St. Petersburg, he believes a new owner could find an economically viable location. The Rays’ St. Petersburg lease at Tropicana Field, extended due to hurricane repairs, runs through 2028.

“House Democrats blast Anna Paulina Luna, ‘Florida’s Most Vulnerable Republican,’ for chasing clout” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House Democrats are making no secret which Florida district they most hope to flip next year. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) just identified U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna as “Florida’s Most Vulnerable Republican.” In an email blast, the political arm for House Democrats criticized the St. Petersburg Republican for focusing more on conspiracy theories and rap artists than on governing. “Anna Paulina Luna wants to be everywhere except Florida’s 13th Congressional District,” said DCCC spokesperson Madison Andrus. “Come next November, Florida voters will elect someone who’s focused on the issues that matter most to them and free Luna to pursue the media influencer career she clearly would rather have.”

“Citrus County won’t play sandman for Suncoast Parkway” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County Commissioners panned an idea to waive local sandpit regulations for landowners to provide fill for future legs of the Suncoast Parkway. Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) faced a significant shortfall of fill dirt for the pair of 5-mile sections of the parkway between County Road 486 and U.S. 19 north of Crystal River. FDOT requested that the county waive setback rules and the county’s public-hearing process to allow for sand pits within 5 miles of the parkway route. The move outraged residents of the Pine Ridge community who are fighting a proposed 366-acre sand mine that is currently undergoing public review. A special master hears the case on June 27; County Commissioners have the final say.

— LOCAL: N.FL —

“Partisan push rejects ex-School Board Chair Elizabeth Andersen for city Library Board seat” via Steve Patterson of the Florida Times-Union — Jacksonville’s heavily Republican City Council rejected former School Board Chair Andersen’s nomination to the city’s Library Board May 27, fulfilling a call from local party leadership to vote no. The 13-5 vote against the nomination matched urging by the Duval County GOP, which, early in May, circulated a message on social media that the Council “must protect the children of Jacksonville from liberal activists like Elizabeth Andersen.” The vote underscored the divide between Democratic Mayor Donna Deegan’s administration, which advanced the nomination, and Republicans who had opposed Andersen since the 2022 Election that ended her four-year stint on the (formally nonpartisan) School Board.

“FSU loses $53 million in research funds in DOGE cuts; it almost was double that” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of the Tallahassee Democrat — As of May 23, 54 federal grants and contracts have been canceled, according to university spokesperson Amy Farnum Patronis. Earlier in the month, the university was facing a loss of almost double the amount of money, $102 million. But an appeal to the National Institutes of Health to reinstate the Adolescent Medicine Trials Network for HIV/AIDS interventions at the Scientific Leadership Center at FSU restored over $50 million. The rest of the federal funds that have been cut come from the National Endowment for the Arts, National Endowment for the Humanities, the Institute of Museum and Library Services, USAID, the National Science Foundation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Education, among others.

“Escambia School Board wants to speed up the process of reviewing challenged library books” via Mary Lett of the Pensacola News-Journal — Expediting the book challenge review process may be on the agenda for the Escambia County Schools Board’s June workshop. After hearing from community members about the current review process at the May 20 meeting, Board member Kevin Adams said Escambia County Public Schools need to improve the lengthy process. Other Board members agreed that the book challenge review process is taking too long. “If there are books that have been removed, have gone through a process somewhere else in the state and have been determined to meet the standard for removal, it is a no-brainer to say, they need to be gone from here also,” Board member Paul Fetsko said.

“‘An incredible run’: After 42 years, this landmark St. Augustine restaurant is closing” via Florida Times-Union — “Even though I drove by dozens of times, it was hard to take Gypsy Cab Co. seriously as a place for a great meal.” That’s how Times-Union restaurant critic Alan Austin began his review of the landmark St. Augustine restaurant he finally visited in December 2003, some 20 years after noted restaurateur Ned Pollack debuted his bohemian-style restaurant on Anastasia Boulevard. Expecting a menu filled with deep-fried food, Austin wrote: “I did a double-take. Instead of the fritters, chicken nuggets, fried shrimp, or fish ‘broiled, blackened or fried’ I had expected, there was an eclectic variety of dishes to consider.” That included the restaurant’s signature dishes Gypsy Chicken, breaded and baked breast of chicken stuffed with garlic and Swiss cheese; Eggplant Parmigiana; and Italian Sausage Saute.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“New College of Florida faces new allegations of misspending” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — New College — the state’s first foray into transforming higher education into a more conservative model — continues to find its way into the news. Four alumni have threatened to sue the school’s leadership, alleging they have inappropriately used restricted donations to fund their projects and salaries. Among those raising concerns is the former head of the New College alumni association. Meanwhile, a former college administrator brought in by school President Richard Corcoran faces new felony charges of indecent exposure, Suncoast Searchlight reports.

“How special district bonds divided a Sarasota-area neighborhood” via Josh Salman of Suncoast Searchlight — When luxury builder John Neal sold most of the lots available for new homes inside his gated community of University Park, straddling the Sarasota-Manatee line, he next set his eyes on its renowned 27-hole golf course. With no need for the links and bunkers to help sell houses anymore, and no private operators willing to step in, Neal and his partner notified residents in 2017 of plans to pave over the pristine fairways to make way for nearly 2,000 new homes and four-story condos that could tower above their backyards.

“Shumaker launches tech and AI practice, taps Sarasota lawyer to lead nationwide rollout” via Anjelica Rubin of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Shumaker, the century-old law firm with deep roots in Tampa Bay, has launched a technology, data privacy, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence practice area. The addition aims to anchor the firm as a resource for tech-savvy legal counsel in an evolving digital economy. The new practice, live across Shumaker’s 13 offices nationwide, is being led by Jade Davis, who returned to the firm’s Sarasota office earlier this year. According to Davis, this isn’t a completely new area for Shumaker, but a formalization and amplification of capabilities already in motion.

“Fort Myers has spilled raw sewage into the Caloosahatchee for years. When will it stop?” via Charlie Whitehead of Fort Myers News-Press — The city of Fort Myers has spent more than $300 million working to keep its sewage out of the Caloosahatchee River. It will spend over $350 million more by 2032. That spending is ordered by a new consent order entered into by the city and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. That agreement gives the city four additional years to meet a goal of eliminating 99% of “surface water discharges.” According to the order, the city discharges 13.89 million gallons of treated effluent into the river daily. City officials say the new order is an acknowledgment that the city has made significant efforts to improve a challenging situation.

“Can a landmark Florida pier restaurant rebuild after hurricane? It’s complicated” via Jason Dill of the Miami Herald — The Rod & Reel Pier is reopening on Anna Maria Island after its destruction in a hurricane, but it’s in a new location. Oliver Lemke, who bought the landmark restaurant a year before Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton destroyed it, said he’s planning to revive Rod & Reel in Holmes Beach. Lemke hasn’t revealed an opening date for the restaurant’s new location at the previous home of the Old Hamburg Schnitzelhaus restaurant, which closed in November. “What we’ve got planned in this new location is to give people the same that they had on the pier, minus the pier, obviously,” Lemke said. “We don’t have the water. We don’t have the old building. However, everything else, including the interior, will be very similar. And the staff will be the same, and the food and beer and drinks will be the same.”

— TOP OPINION —

“Climate risk is real. Companies must be free to consider it, especially in Florida” via Carlos Curbelo for the Miami Herald — My parents fled Cuba over 60 years ago, seeking freedom from a regime that crushed free markets and individual liberties. They found opportunity in America, where hard work allowed them to build a life in Miami-Dade. Our nation has always been a beacon for those who believe in free-market principles, where businesses, not government, drive decisions.

That’s why it’s so troubling to see some champions of free enterprise now undermining these very principles by opposing responsible, risk-based business decisions — especially those factoring in the undeniable economic impacts of climate change. As a South Floridian, I’ve witnessed the devastation of extreme weather. In just five years, Florida has faced 34 billion-dollar disasters, costing an estimated $200 billion, with nearly $100 billion in losses in 2024 alone.

This crisis hits homeowners hard. In 2023, over 53,000 Florida households lost insurance coverage as disasters struck, and premiums are skyrocketing. By 2050, the global economy could lose 10% of its value due to climate change, potentially destabilizing our financial system.

Despite this, some congressional Republicans are pushing policies to prevent investors and companies from considering these real economic threats. Since July 2023, numerous bills and hearings have targeted investor freedom and banks’ ability to assess climate risks. This mirrors far-left efforts to dictate business operations, and similar state laws have already cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

If America is to lead, our companies need the freedom to invest responsibly and account for climate risk. I don’t want my daughters to inherit a country where an inability to adapt to climate change has limited their opportunities. We must encourage innovation, not stifle it. Our strength lies in free capital markets, and upholding this system is crucial for securing our future and that of future generations.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Slashing science, harming our nation — why NSF cuts are a mistake” via Paul Cottle for Florida Politics — While I support Trump’s plan to maintain National Science Foundation (NSF) funding for AI and quantum science, slashing the overall budget and labeling other vital fields like my own nuclear science as “low priority” is deeply misguided. Our research at the FSU John D. Fox Superconducting Accelerator Laboratory advances fundamental knowledge and has historically spurred innovations, such as nuclear medicine. Furthermore, our Ph.D. graduates are critical national assets, contributing to national security at labs like Los Alamos and various industries. In these challenging geopolitical times, our nation must invest in a broad range of scientific research, including nuclear science, to safeguard our defense and ensure the well-being of our citizens, not just focus on near-term economic gains.

No, he isn’t — “Is David Jolly the savior Florida Democrats need?” Via Michael Putney for the Miami Herald — I witnessed the future of Florida’s Democratic Party in Coral Gables, and it’s Jolly, a former Republican Congressman now eyeing a 2026 gubernatorial run. Despite Pizzo’s recent party eulogy, Jolly’s town halls are drawing crowds, focusing on the affordability crisis, insurance rates, and underfunded schools. He’s evolved, supporting marriage equality and now a woman’s right to choose, and advocating for sensible gun control. He champions local governance and prioritizing Florida students for state universities. While his Hispanic outreach needs work, Jolly’s message resonates. With potential donor support and if he truly connects with voters, he could be the Democrat to turn Florida purple, especially if economic woes or scandals plague Republicans.

“Florida ranks low on the patriotism scale? I don’t believe it” via Mary Anna Mancuso of the Miami Herald — How patriotic is Florida? Not very, according to a survey by WalletHub. We ranked No. 46 — that’s fifth from the bottom. Fifth least patriotic? I was shocked. I couldn’t believe it. I learned of our low ranking when I joined Tim Padgett recently on The South Florida Roundup on WLRN, the National Public Radio affiliate in Miami, to discuss patriotism. Until Padgett shared the link to the survey during our discussion of patriotism, I hadn’t realized there actually was a patriotism scale. Before that, had I been asked where I thought Florida would rank in patriotism level, I would’ve said at least in the top 10. I mean, it’s a Republican stronghold, and I have found Republicans to be more openly patriotic than Democrats.

“Florida’s charter schools face uncertainty after SCOTUS ruling” via Thibaut Delloue for Florida Politics — A recent evenly split Supreme Court decision in St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School v. Drummond, involving an Oklahoma religious school’s bid to operate as a public charter, sets no federal precedent but signals future legal challenges for charter schools. This prompts Florida lawmakers to consider their unique status. While some charter features resemble private schools, Florida law defines them as public and nonsectarian, accountable to districts and the state. If future rulings compel a reclassification, Florida lawmakers should preserve charter schools’ public accountability, access to funding, adherence to state standards, and open enrollment. The core debate is whether charters are legally public or private entities receiving public funds, a distinction crucial to their role in Florida’s education landscape.

“One Florida community rallied to defend protected land. Ours caved” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Last week, news of a plan to let private development interests have their way with part of a publicly protected wildlife area near Jacksonville was shot down almost as soon as the scheme was exposed. DeSantis‘ administration appeared ready to green light this anti-green proposal that would’ve sacrificed a portion of the Guana River Wildlife Management Area in exchange for the developer purchasing land elsewhere. But the Governor and developers ran into a wall of opposition — from local officials, legislators on both sides of the aisle and even the White House. Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who cut her political chops in the Jacksonville area, said that allowing a developer to destroy this area of supposedly protected land was ”outrageous and completely contrary to what our community desires.”

“Business rent tax — Florida’s unwanted distinction” via Scott Shalley for Florida Politics — Despite Tallahassee’s budget disagreements, a shared goal is keeping Florida a top state for business. However, Florida uniquely imposes a business rent tax on commercial properties, forcing employers to pay an extra 2% on rent for offices and facilities, costing businesses over $1 billion annually. This tax, coupled with inflation and high labor costs, hinders growth and job creation. While lawmakers have commendably reduced this tax from 6% to 2% since 2018, providing significant relief, complete elimination is crucial. Doing so would provide a billion-dollar boost, affirm Florida as the best place for business, and attract new ventures, benefiting all Floridians.

“Millennial caregivers carry more than we talk about” via Adrienne Marioles for Florida Politics — At 29, I became my mother’s caregiver, a life-altering shift from my career focus. The emotional roller coaster and relentless demands were overwhelming. Hospice, in her final weeks, was a revelation; I only wish I’d known sooner it’s for caregivers too. This Mental Health Awareness Month, I’m speaking for countless, often young, caregivers who feel invisible. Millennials are now the fastest-growing caregiver group, often “sandwiched” between caring for elders and their own families and careers. The emotional toll is immense. Providers like Gentiva, offering 24/7 support and grief counseling, are vital. When my mom entered hospice, I finally felt supported. Let’s openly discuss the impact of caregiving and ensure that caregivers receive the essential care they also deserve.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“WalletHub: Fort Lauderdale, Orlando among best American cities for getting Summer jobs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida is a hot spot for Summer jobs, with Fort Lauderdale ranking 10th and Orlando 19th nationally in WalletHub’s 2025 “Best Cities for Summer Jobs” report. St. Petersburg (25th) and Tampa (44th) also made the top 50. The study analyzed 182 cities in terms of job availability, internships, and affordability, placing seven Florida cities among the top 100. While Scottsdale, Arizona, secured the #1 spot, Florida’s strong showing contrasts with Memphis, Tennessee, ranked last. This indicates robust seasonal employment opportunities for young people in several key Florida metropolitan areas.

“Disney World, Aquatica and Legoland offer events, new attractions this Summer” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — With Memorial Day Weekend and Epic Universe’s grand opening now passed, here’s what thrill- and entertainment-seekers can expect later this Summer at Central Florida’s theme parks. The sweltering Summer temperatures are already here, which makes after-hours events especially appealing at the Orlando water parks. AquaGlow runs on select nights through Sept. 27 at Aquatica Orlando. Neon is the theme at the special ticketed event, where the lazy river is illuminated. Other extras include a foam party, complimentary soda and low wait times on the water slides. Disney World also offers a special ticketed water park party. Disney H2O Glow After Hours at Typhoon Lagoon goes on select nights through Sept. 13. Expect a DJ party, complimentary snacks, and shorter lines on the water rides. Disney World is also launching new attractions at its theme parks.

What Frank Mayernick is reading — “Everybody’s mad about Uno” via Connor Hart of The Wall Street Journal — Uno, the 50-year-old card game, is experiencing a massive resurgence, particularly among young adults, fueled by savvy marketing, nostalgia, and viral stunts. Its popularity often leads to heated debates and high emotions over house rules, especially regarding stacking action cards and the power of Wild cards. Mattel, Uno’s publisher, actively engages in these disputes online and even released “Uno Show ’Em No Mercy,” a more cutthroat version. The game’s simple rules, combined with its power to test relationships, contribute to its enduring appeal. Instances like a YouTuber using a Reverse card in a charity soccer match further boost its viral status.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, former state Rep. and current Okaloosa County Commissioner Mel Ponder, Tom DeMint, Richard DeNapoli, Zach Monahan of Enwright Rimes, Tammy Perdue, good guy Clark Smith of The Southern Group, top attorney Alicia Taylor and Craig Waters.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.