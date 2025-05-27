Disney World, Aquatica and Legoland offer events, new attractions this Summer

With Memorial Day Weekend and Epic Universe’s grand opening now passed, here’s what thrill- and entertainment-seekers can expect later this Summer at Central Florida’s theme parks.

The sweltering Summer temperatures are already here, which makes after-hours events especially appealing at the Orlando water parks.

AquaGlow runs on select nights through Sept. 27 at Aquatica Orlando. Neon is the theme at the special ticketed event where the lazy river is lit up. Other extras include a foam party, complimentary soda and low wait times on the water slides.

Disney World also offers a special ticketed water park party. Disney H2O Glow After Hours at Typhoon Lagoon goes on select nights through Sept. 13. Expect a DJ party, complimentary snacks and shorter lines on the water rides.

Disney World is also launching new attractions at its theme parks.

The reimagined Test Track is reopening “late Summer 2025,” according to Disney. The thrill ride that puts visitors in the driver’s seat as they whip down the track is returning with a new story after Disney closed the ride in June 2024 for upgrades.

The Magic Kingdom is also getting its own nighttime parade this Summer. Disney hasn’t set an official opening date yet for Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, but teased the parade is “inspired by the classic Main Street Electrical Parade” and draws from beloved classic and modern Disney movies including Moana, Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen and Pinocchio.

Epcot, home of the almost year-round festival, will bring back some of its popular events this Summer for those wanting to eat and drink around the world.

The Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival runs until June 2, followed by the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival from Aug. 28 until Nov. 22. The events, which are covered under regular theme park admission, feature music and special dishes. Disney will release more details this Summer about the Food & Wine’s Eat the Beat concerts and the menus.

Also coming to Central Florida, Merlin Entertainments is officially opening a SeaLife Aquarium June 6 at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven.