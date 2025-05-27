May 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis rules out state money for Tampa Bay Rays stadium

A.G. GancarskiMay 27, 20254min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

House Democrats label Anna Paulina Luna as ‘Florida’s Most Vulnerable Republican’

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami remains least affordable rental market in U.S., despite price declines in many areas

Culture WarsHeadlines

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Massachusetts student who wanted to wear ‘only two genders’ T-shirt

desantis apopka presser rumble
Local governments can spend, but the state won't chip in.

Ron DeSantis wants the Tampa Bay Rays to stay in Florida. But not enough for the state to help pay for it.

Money for a stadium is a deal breaker, the Governor said Tuesday, adding that while the state will “be helpful within the confines of what’s appropriate for taxpayers to be doing,” that assistance “will not involve at our level giving money for the construction of a stadium.”

But he left open the door for local governments, saying “if someone buys the team and they want to build a nice new stadium, they can work with whatever local city and county if they want.”

However, beyond “roads and exits,” the state investment will be minimal.

DeSantis also said Major League Baseball told him they “are not allowing this team to leave Florida.”

“Because I think they understand that this is the fastest growing state. It’s the third largest state in the country,” he said. “To have a Major League team leave, that’s not something we want, obviously, but actually, it’s bad for the league. It makes baseball look poorly that they couldn’t hack it in really big markets.”

DeSantis wasn’t sure about the team staying in St. Petersburg, and suggested a sale might help to stabilize the franchise.

“I know that the current owner has basically not got a path forward in Pinellas County. I think that the goal would be if there’s a new owner to then have an ability to do a stadium in a place that would be economically viable. And I think you can do it. I absolutely think it can work,” the Governor said.

He also noted noise around the team and its future is nothing new.

“You know, I’ve been told for years that the Rays were likely to be sold soon, and it hasn’t really happened. You know, maybe we’re getting closer to that now, but I’m confident that the team’s not going to leave Florida. Obviously, the Tampa Bay area has had it for a long time, and I’ve told people, I’m not saying, you know, it should be in St. Pete, Tampa, Orlando, or any of that. My job as Governor is to just sit there. If I can be helpful to keep it in Florida, then I’m going to do that,” DeSantis said.

The owner of the Orlando Dreamers soccer team is exploring bringing a team to the City Beautiful, and clearly the Governor doesn’t want to wade in to that developing saga. The Rays, who are currently playing in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field, are free to leave St. Petersburg after the 2028 season, a date that reflects a one year extension on the team’s contract to play at Tropicana Field after the stadium was badly damaged during Hurricane Milton and is undergoing extensive repairs.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemolition mishap prompts community meeting on Coconut Grove Playhouse renovation

nextDonald Trump administration moves to cut $100 million in federal contracts for Harvard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories