Jay Collins: Using Hope Florida settlement money for anti-pot campaign was legit

State Sen. Jay Collins is defending the Ron DeSantis administration as a “vocal advocate” for the Hope Florida program, saying a controversial eight-figure spend on political advertising was entirely legit.

The Tampa Republican says the “civil settlement” agreement with Centene had included a $10 million “donation” to the Hope Florida Foundation.

Regarding “grants” of $5 million to Secure Florida’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs, $8.5 million of which was structured and routed to the anti-marijuana amendment Keep Florida Clean committee helmed by current Attorney General James Uthmeier (DeSantis’ Chief of Staff at the time), Collins says it’s aboveboard.

“What about the two $5 million grants? The fact is, those went to nonprofits under the missions of Hope, Florida, very specifically, and they went through a very focused approach,” Collins told radio host Jenna Ellis. “These weren’t just given willy-nilly. There’s a step process that was done to make sure the money was being appropriated and used for the right reasons.”

Money to Secure Florida’s Future was earmarked explicitly for a “long-term, targeted business partner recruitment strategy and public awareness campaign.”

The funds to Save Our Society From Drugs were intended for “developing and implementing strategies that directly address the substance use crisis facing our communities.”

Whether political advertising and consultant fees are part of those purposes is a matter of subjective interpretation.

Collins’ comments continue the ongoing defense of what Collins calls the DeSantis “brand” ahead of “’26” and “the future of the state.”

Speaking in Winter Haven last week, DeSantis said First Lady Casey DeSantis didn’t get “one red cent” from the $10 million routed toward political advertising last year. That money came from what he called the “cherry on top” from a Medicaid settlement with provider Centene.

For his part, Uthmeier has called the money a “sweetener.”

DeSantis has offered more legalistic defenses of the unusual transactions, saying the foundation “acted totally appropriately.”

Uthmeier has said, “The media misunderstands the difference between issue committees and political candidate committees under the IRS code.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady called the accusations “slanderous” and “false.”