May 27, 2025
Jay Collins: Using Hope Florida settlement money for anti-pot campaign was legit
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/1/25-Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, talks about CS/CS/HB 987 on Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL050125CH047
'The money was being appropriated and used for the right reasons.'

State Sen. Jay Collins is defending the Ron DeSantis administration as a “vocal advocate” for the Hope Florida program, saying a controversial eight-figure spend on political advertising was entirely legit.

The Tampa Republican says the “civil settlement” agreement with Centene had included a $10 million “donation” to the Hope Florida Foundation.

Regarding “grants” of $5 million to Secure Florida’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs, $8.5 million of which was structured and routed to the anti-marijuana amendment Keep Florida Clean committee helmed by current Attorney General James Uthmeier (DeSantis’ Chief of Staff at the time), Collins says it’s aboveboard.

“What about the two $5 million grants? The fact is, those went to nonprofits under the missions of Hope, Florida, very specifically, and they went through a very focused approach,” Collins told radio host Jenna Ellis. “These weren’t just given willy-nilly. There’s a step process that was done to make sure the money was being appropriated and used for the right reasons.”

Money to Secure Florida’s Future was earmarked explicitly for a “long-term, targeted business partner recruitment strategy and public awareness campaign.”

The funds to Save Our Society From Drugs were intended for “developing and implementing strategies that directly address the substance use crisis facing our communities.”

Whether political advertising and consultant fees are part of those purposes is a matter of subjective interpretation.

Collins’ comments continue the ongoing defense of what Collins calls the DeSantis “brand” ahead of “’26” and “the future of the state.”

Speaking in Winter Haven last week, DeSantis said First Lady Casey DeSantis didn’t get “one red cent” from the $10 million routed toward political advertising last year. That money came from what he called the “cherry on top” from a Medicaid settlement with provider Centene.

For his part, Uthmeier has called the money a “sweetener.”

DeSantis has offered more legalistic defenses of the unusual transactions, saying the foundation “acted totally appropriately.”

Uthmeier has said, “The media misunderstands the difference between issue committees and political candidate committees under the IRS code.”

Meanwhile, the First Lady called the accusations “slanderous” and “false.”

2 comments

  • Ron Lockhart

    May 27, 2025 at 11:22 am

    Senator Collins knows what he is saying is false. There is no doubt about what the Governor was up to with carving out $10MM of the Centene settlement and secretly channeling it to two non-profits, who then went on to underwrite the anti-marijuana ballot referendum.

    Thank heavens that DeSantis is term-limited. He is much too full of himself and needs to be knocked down a notch.

    Reply

  • William G Pigman

    May 27, 2025 at 11:30 am

    There is nothing new here. Medicaid money was stolen from the people of Florida , and we don’t know where it is . We want details.

    Reply

