Demolition mishap prompts community meeting on Coconut Grove Playhouse renovation

In the wake of a demolition error last week at the crumbling Coconut Grove Playhouse in Miami, Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado plans to host a virtual community meeting to provide updates on the troubled restoration project.

On June 4, Regalado will join Miami City Commissioner Damian Pardo and Miami Parking Authority representatives to discuss progress, construction timelines for renovations and efforts to stabilize the 98-year-old theater, which has been closed since 2006.

“I remain steadfast in my commitment to preserving the history and beauty of Coconut Grove’s beloved playhouse. We are grateful for the safety of everyone involved and for the preservation of the playhouse’s historical elements,” Regalado said in a county press release.

“Every effort is being made to stabilize the structure, safeguard its historic elements, and continue moving forward with restoring and reopening the Coconut Grove Playhouse for its centennial celebration in the Spring of 2027.”

The June 4 meeting follows an accident during recent demolition work at the theater that damaged portions of the structure slated for preservation. The city of Miami blamed a “construction accident” by contractor John Bell Construction that caused a partial collapse of the building’s third floor.

While no injuries were reported, the incident raised concerns about oversight and the condition of the building’s remaining historical elements.

The Playhouse restoration has long been mired in unresolved legal battles and public controversy. A court in September allowed Miami-Dade to move forward with a renovation plan for the theater, which the state owns, the county controls and Florida International University (FIU) leases.

In April, Miami gave the county a permit to partially demolish the theater as part of a plan to replace its aged 1,150-seat auditorium with a modern one seating 300 people. Opponents of the county’s plan, including historic preservationists and community groups, have called for a complete restoration of the original auditorium.

Following the partial collapse, several construction experts raised concerns about the safety and transparency of the project, with one telling Local 10 that a settlement agreement he reached with John Bell Construction precluded him from speaking with Miami officials about the company’s work for the city.

The experts told the outlet that the mistake on Thursday can be fixed, albeit at an added cost.

Miami-Dade has pledged to provide a registration link for the virtual session on Thursday and encourages residents, preservation advocates and business owners to attend and share their views.

The county plans to have the playhouse reopened by its centennial in Spring 2027.