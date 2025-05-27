Donald Trump pollster’s survey fuels attacks on Jared Moskowitz, Darren Soto and other House Democrats

A new survey from President Donald Trump’s top pollster is fueling attacks on vulnerable House Democrats.

The Fabrizio Lee poll, first released to Punchbowl News, showed a number of elements of Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” extending tax cuts to be widely popular. That’s the polling firm run by Tony Fabrizio, a top Trump pollster who is also working with other high-profile Florida campaigns.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) cited the poll in attacks against numerous Democrats who voted against the legislation in Congress, including U.S. Reps. Jared Moskowitz and Darren Soto.

Emails from the NRCC highlight several findings, including that 72% of survey respondents support stricter work requirements for Medicaid, 63% support ending taxes on tips and 61% want tax cuts first passed in Trump’s first term to be made permanent.

“Out of touch Darren Soto’s vote against these commonsense, popular policies is a major liability. Soto voted against lower taxes, safer streets, and critical benefits for his constituents — voters know it, and they’ll hold him accountable for it,” read a statement from NRCC spokesperson Maureen O’Toole.

A similar statement was released castigating Moskowitz, as were email blasts attacking other House Democrats on a target list for the political arm of House Republicans.

“A new poll shows that out of touch Democrat Jared Moskowitz’s vote to RAISE taxes, KILL jobs, CUT benefits that hardworking Floridians rely on, and make Florida LESS safe, is wildly unpopular with the American people,” kicks off an email to South Florida voters.

The Medicaid question in the poll specifically asked if voters support “requiring able-bodied, working-age adults who receive Medicaid to at least look for work or participate in community service part-time in order to keep their Medicaid benefits, which would save America taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars over the next 10 years.”

Questions in the survey showed voters were told without the bill, the Trump tax cuts would expire in 2025. The poll also showed 59% of voters favor ending federal taxation of overtime pay.

On the spending side, the poll showed 68% support military spending at levels to fund disrupting drug cartel activity and “other forms of illicit trafficking,” a statistic also cited in attack emails. Survey results also show 57% support hiring 40,000 additional Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel to combat human trafficking.

While district-level polling wasn’t made available in the poll, the crosstabs show 14% of those polled hail from the South Atlantic region, which includes Florida. Pollsters report a 2.83% margin of error.