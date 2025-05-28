Hurricane season is right around the corner and Florida must be ready

Hurricane season is right around the corner, and for many Floridians, it brings with it a mix of anxiety, vigilance and a hard-earned sense of realism.

After the tough 2024 season, we know all too well that being prepared isn’t just about stocking up on supplies or boarding up windows; it’s about ensuring the state has the right partners in place to lead recovery efforts when the storm passes.

The 2024 hurricane season was especially hard on Florida. Communities across the state were battered, and families were displaced. But the true test came in the months that followed. Long-term housing recovery, already one of the most difficult aspects of any disaster, was made even harder by the missteps of operators who simply weren’t up to the task.

Some companies brought in to manage aspects of the state’s recovery became a symbol of dysfunction. Delays mounted, problems went unaddressed and public trust eroded. After years of frustration and false starts, Florida finally had enough and made the right call to fire some of these companies in 2024, a move that sent a clear message: The state would no longer tolerate excuses or incompetence when it came to getting families back on their feet.

But amid the frustration, there was also a bright spot.

In stark contrast to the high profile failures, HORNE stepped in and delivered results. HORNE, the same contractor that led a highly successful housing recovery effort after Hurricane Michael, arrived on the scene ready to work. Their leadership helped launch what became one of the fastest disaster recovery programs in Florida’s history.

What set HORNE apart wasn’t just speed, it was accountability. Under their model, general managers and project managers were paid based on what they accomplished, not how many hours they logged. That performance-based approach created urgency, rewarded results, and avoided the bloated, inefficient recovery models we’ve seen too often in the past.

HORNE also implemented smart practices like setting prices upfront and minimizing costly change orders, strategies that helped avoid the scope creep and spiraling budgets that often derail recovery efforts.

HORNE received some past criticism, including from us at Florida Politics. Clearly, any of those perceived shortcomings have been put in the company’s rearview mirror. Their efforts made a difference in the lives of thousands of Floridians, and we’re better for it.

So, what changed?

The answer is simple: HORNE’s clients did. The people they serve, Florida’s homeowners, local officials, and community leaders, demanded more, and HORNE responded. Their success is rooted in a belief that recovery should be client-driven. In this model, the real heroes are those rebuilding their lives; HORNE is simply their partner and the tip of their spear. That mindset matters, especially in a state like Florida, where expectations are high and the stakes even higher when natural disasters strike.

HORNE’s growing presence across Florida is also part of the story. With offices in Miramar Beach, Tallahassee, Arcadia, Bartow, Fort Myers, Palatka, Port Charlotte and Tampa, the company is deeply embedded in the communities it serves. That local presence helps ensure they’re not just responding from afar. They’re on the ground, listening, adapting and delivering.

We’re already seeing progress take shape in places like Volusia County, where current programs are moving at a pace rarely seen in post-storm environments. While it’s too early to tell whether this recovery will ultimately outperform the benchmark set by HORNE during Hurricane Michael’s aftermath, the trajectory is promising and worth paying attention to.

Still, Florida can’t afford to become complacent. Every year brings a new set of risks, and every storm season is a reminder that we must do better. That starts with putting the right systems in place, holding vendors accountable, and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.

The state must continue to learn from past mistakes and stay focused on what works. This involves selecting partners who have demonstrated reliability and success, such as HORNE, and reconsidering engagement with operators whose performance did not meet expectations during critical times.

Recovery will never be easy. But with the right people in place, it doesn’t have to be as hard as it was in 2024.