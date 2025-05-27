May 27, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis OKs stricter penalties for tampering with electronic monitoring devices

Jesse SchecknerMay 27, 20255min0

Related Articles

2026Headlines

House Democrats label Anna Paulina Luna as ‘Florida’s Most Vulnerable Republican’

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami remains least affordable rental market in U.S., despite price declines in many areas

Culture WarsHeadlines

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Massachusetts student who wanted to wear ‘only two genders’ T-shirt

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (10)
‘This law sends a clear message: tampering with a monitoring device will not be tolerated.’

Florida will soon see stiffer penalties for people who tamper with or remove court-ordered electronic monitoring devices.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed HB 437, a bipartisan measure that will reclassify and escalate punishment for device-tampering offenses.

Under the law, effective Oct. 1, anyone who intentionally and without proper authority removes, alters, destroys, tampers, damages or acts to circumvent the operation of an electronic monitoring device — or seeks help in doing so — would face varying felony charges based on prior charges or sentences.

If the person ordered to wear or use the electronic monitoring device is charged with, or serving a sentence for, a misdemeanor or third-degree felony, they will face a third-degree felony charge — punishable by up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines — for tampering with their device.

If they were charged with, or serving a sentence for, a felony of the second degree, they will face another second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The same goes for those charged with, or sentenced to, a first-degree felony, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

HB 437 also mandates the immediate termination of pretrial release for anyone caught tampering with their device.

Parkland Democratic Rep. Dan Daley, a Broward County prosecutor and the measure’s lower-chamber sponsor, said in a statement that he filed HB 437 to “enhance the integrity” of Florida’s criminal justice system and crack down on criminals who seek to “disappear and potentially commit more crimes while avoiding accountability.”

The new law targets a growing concern in the state’s criminal justice system about offenders evading accountability by disabling GPS ankle monitors used during pretrial release, probation and other court-ordered supervision programs.

Supporters say the new law closes a loophole that previously allowed individuals to interfere with monitoring equipment with minimal legal consequence.

“This law sends a clear message: tampering with a monitoring device will not be tolerated,” he said Tuesday, five days after DeSantis signed HB 437 and 16 other bills. “Electronic monitoring is a critical tool for public safety and accountability. By closing this loophole, we are protecting communities across Florida and ensuring that our criminal justice system can do its job effectively.”

Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia filed the measure’s Senate analog (SB 1054) and ushered HB 437 to unanimous passage in the chamber last month.

The bill cleared the House 110-1, with only Fort Lauderdale Democratic Rep. Daryl Campbell voting “no.”

Law enforcement officials and victims’ rights advocates have long pushed for reforms to strengthen the integrity of electronic monitoring. The Florida Smart Justice Alliance, Florida Sheriffs Association and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office lobbied in favor of the bill this year.

The Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers opposed the changes in HB 437. But member Aaron Wayt noted during the bill’s last committee stop in March that amendments to the measure providing exemptions for juveniles and adding clarifying language about intentionality improved his organization’s view of the legislation.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVessel’s implosion can be heard on new video from expedition to Titanic wreckage

nextSupreme Court rejects appeal of Massachusetts student who wanted to wear ‘only two genders’ T-shirt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories